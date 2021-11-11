Connect with us

News

Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton, AP source says

Published

3 mins ago

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contact to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced by the team.

Carolina was light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.

It’s unclear if Newton’s return will change that.

Rhule said Wednesday the team would “continue to explore all options” at quarterback. When asked specifically at the time about Newton, Rhule said he “didn’t want to discuss hypotheticals” and said his focus is entirely on the players are on the roster.

Newton has struggled in recent years to get back to the playing level that earned him league MVP honors in 2015, in part due to shoulder and foot injuries. Newton is 7-16 in his last 23 career starts with 20 interceptions and 17 touchdown passes. He has run for 12 TDs during that span.

News

8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS – Eight big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The zoo said the animals include two African lions, two snow leopards, two jaguars, one Amur tiger, and a puma. They are all being “closely monitored and a full recovery for all of the big cats is expected,” according to the zoo. Most of the big cats showed no signs of illness. Some of them showed a decrease in their appetite and less activity for short periods of time. The zoo said other cats developed signs of respiratory issues, including ocular and nasal discharge and a cough.

“All the cats continue to be monitored closely by the animal care team and, when deemed appropriate, have received supportive medical care to expedite their recovery and to protect against secondary bacterial infections,” zoo officials said.

The zoo has not been able to identify the source of the infection. They also said the virus has been isolated to Big Cat Country, and no other animals at the zoo are showing any signs of infection.

All of the cats at Big Cat Country received a two-dose series of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine specific for animals between September 30 and October 26, 2021, but were likely exposed prior to the second dose.

“As in humans, we would expect that full protection against this virus would not be developed until a few weeks after the second injection in a series,” said Sathya Chinnadurai, DVM, MS, Dipl. ACZM, Dipl. ACVAA, Dipl. ACAW, Director of Animal Health, Saint Louis Zoo.

As of Thursday, 50 animals at the zoo have received both SARS-CoV-2 vaccine doses specific for animals and another 42 have received one dose.

News

Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for the season on Friday, bringing the number of areas in operation to six.

Breckenridge and Vail will join four that opened in mid to late October: Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Wolf Creek. Winter Park is scheduled to open next Wednesday.

None of the areas that will be open this weekend have much terrain to offer. Vail will open two trails on the top of the mountain totaling roughly 70 acres. That’s a tiny fraction of the resort’s total area of 5,317 acres and 195 trails. Breckenridge will offer about 50 acres on two trails. When fully open, Breck’s total skiable terrain is 2,908 acres (187 trails).

Other resorts are reporting similar conditions. Keystone, which opened Oct. 22, has five trails representing 69 of its 3,148 total acres, but it’s one of the few areas offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding from the summit to the base. Resort officials are hoping to add another trail this weekend.

“We’re hoping to open several more trails, including Spring Dipper, sometime next week if conditions permit,” said Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson.

Arapahoe Basin, which has been open since Oct. 17, opened its Lenawee lift to the summit on Sunday and is offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding, but only three intermediate trails and one terrain park.

News

Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Crimestoppers offering $10,000 reward in murder case of nursing student
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say two teenagers have been arrested for the October murder that killed 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr.

Police say an 18-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested for murder and armed criminal action for the October 17 shooting. The circuit attorney’s office is considering charges.

Mahr and three others were shot in the Baden neighborhood early in the morning on the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave.

Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.

After the murder, Mahr’s family said, “You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”

Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.

Crimestoppers was offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the investigation.

