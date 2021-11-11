News
Patriots DT Byron Cowart out for the season on PUP list
Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart is taking a redshirt year.
Pats coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday the team will not activate Cowart off the Physically Unable to Perform list, a move that will end his season. The third-year tackle participated in his first practice of the year on Oct. 20, after missing training camp, the preseason and start of the regular season with an unspecified injury. His return opened a three-week window for activation, a window that closes Wednesday.
The Patriots instead opted to activate backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Tuesday, after releasing offensive lineman James Ferentz. Stidham went on PUP in early July after undergoing back surgery. The Pats are expected to sign Ferentz back to their practice squad.
Last season, Cowart started 14 games, recording 27 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits.
News
Kevin Fiala’s goal sparks Wild to blowout win over Coyotes
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season.
After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
In that span, Fiala consistently watched the puck slide off his stick whenever he garnered a scoring chance. Heck, even early in Wednesday’s game at Gila River Arena, he made a flashy move in front, only to whiff on the actual shot.
So naturally Fiala went on to score what might go down as the goal of the year to spark the Wild to a 5-2 blowout win over the Coyotes.
With the Wild in danger of letting the lowly Coyotes hang around, Fiala broke their collective spirit with a highlight-reel goal worthy of a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10.
After a centering feed from Jared Spurgeon deflected skyward, Fiala somehow contorted his arms in a way that allowed him to get his stick on the puck. The incredible sequence ended with Fiala batting the puck out of midair to beat Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka.
KEVIN FIALA! ARE YOU KIDDING!?
What a goal on NHL Veterans Appreciation Night game presented by @NavyFederal.
📺: @NHL_On_TNT ➡️ https://t.co/Dh66zxasam pic.twitter.com/2N9IpryUL6
— NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2021
“I saw the puck and Spurge tried to pass it back to me,” said Fiala, who finished with three points. “It redirected in the air. I just tried to get it on net. Luckily it went in.”
That goal took the edge off, and the Wild scored again 36 seconds later to put the game away for good. They coasted for the final 30 minutes of play, doing whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, with the Coyotes doing very little to stop them.
“We liked our business like attitude,” coach Dean Evason said. “We didn’t expect them to not respect this hockey club. But we had a good chat this morning. We really liked our attitude here tonight.”
That said, this was always the expected outcome for the Wild on this particular night. To be frank, the Coyotes are the worst team in the NHL by a wide margin, and anything other than a win would’ve been a big letdown.
That message seemed to resonate with the Wild considering their fast start. Joel Eriksson Ek delivered a top-shelf snipe early in the first period to push the lead to 1-0, then Marcus Foligno redirected a shot from the point to make it 2-0.
While it looked like the Wild were well on their way to an easy victory, they let the Coyotes back into the game with a sloppy play late in the first period.
Instead of safely dumping the puck into the offensive zone, Matt Dumba pinched up and tried to feather a pass to Jordan Greenway. His pass got tipped and the Coyotes went the other way with winger Andrew Ladd beating Kaapo Kahkonen on the breakaway to cut the deficit to 2-1.
That set the stage for the second period where the Wild took control thanks in large part to Fiala’s goal. His fancy stick work pushed the lead back to 3-1 in favor of the Wild, then Dmitry Kulikov added a goal less than a minute later to make it 4-1.
For good measure, Kirill Kaprizov scored late in the second period, using his quick hands to deposit the puck into the back of the net to stretch the lead to 5-1. That made it five different goal scorers for the Wild as their depth continues to shine through.
“It’s a great thing to have,” Eriksson Ek said. “You need a deep team. It makes teams very dangerous. We know every night that we have lines that can step up and be that line that really wins the game for our team.”
With a big lead, the Wild dialed it back in the third period, perhaps in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
“I feel like we’re buzzing every night,” Fiala said. “We always step on the gas. We never break. Even today is not a very easy game. They are a good team, too, and we just kind of keep going. That’s what I really like about our team. We believe in each other and we always play 100 percent.”
News
Anthony Edwards erupts for 48 as Timberwolves fall to Golden State
The last time Minnesota went on the road and beat Golden State was the spring of 2016.
Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shabazz Muhammad and Co. went into Oakland and shocked the Steph Curry-led Warriors in overtime, handing Golden State one of its nine losses that season — one and of just two defeats the Warriors suffered at Oracle Arena.
That may be the last time Timberwolves’ fans felt true hope for the franchise’s long-term future — at least until Anthony Edwards arrived. He is the light that again suggests the future may be brighter, as evidenced by his performance Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Edwards went off for a career-high 48 points on an efficient 16 for 27 shooting in Minnesota’s 123-110 loss to Golden State.
Wednesday marked Minnesota’s sixth-straight defeat, and 10th straight loss at Golden State, but Edwards was still the game’s brightest star. There are plenty of nights where Edwards, at just age 20, looks like a player ready to lead his team to wins now. Wednesday was one of them.
It was the type of night that exemplified the second-year star’s franchise-changing promise, and usually should result in a win. But the Wolves couldn’t register enough defensive stops to make it happen.
The Timberwolves (3-7) are back to trying to win games offensively.
That’s not working, either.
After the Wolves sputtered offensively to start the season, which led to losses despite their apparent defensive improvements, the thought was when the offense kicked in, the wins would follow.
Well, the offense has kicked in — the wins have not.
The Timberwolves’ big three of Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns all went off Monday in Memphis, yet the Wolves surrendered 125 points in an overtime defeat.
On Wednesday, Golden State (10-1) got whatever it wanted in the first half, building a 20-point advantage. But then Draymond Green left the game midway through the third quarter, with the Wolves down 17, and momentum seemed to shift. Minnesota went on a run, getting to within four points.
But that was all the closer the Wolves would get. They made multiple mini runs to threaten the Warriors’ advantage, but every time push came to shove, Minnesota couldn’t get the stops required to get over the top of the mountain.
It was fitting the best night of Edwards’ young career came when Wiggins — Minnesota’s previous great hope — went off for 35 points on 14 for 19 shooting, including a couple monster dunks over Towns.
But Wiggins never realized his full potential. He’d have some great nights, like he did Wednesday, but they were always flashes in the pan.
The hope for Minnesota is that Edwards becomes far, far more, and that the rest of the team comes along with him.
News
St. Paul police investigate suspicious downtown death
St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s downtown.
St. Paul Fire Department paramedics responded about 7 p.m. to 10th and Minnesota streets, where they found a man dead on the sidewalk, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
We’re on a suspicious death call that occurred at about 7 pm near 10th and Minnesota. A man was found on the sidewalk and pronounced dead by St. Paul Fire.
We’ll provide an update once the medical examiner releases a cause of death, which could be tomorrow.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 11, 2021
Police said they will provide more information on the case Thursday, after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of the man’s death.
Patriots DT Byron Cowart out for the season on PUP list
Kevin Fiala’s goal sparks Wild to blowout win over Coyotes
Anthony Edwards erupts for 48 as Timberwolves fall to Golden State
St. Paul police investigate suspicious downtown death
Motorist killed in collision with semi in northern Anoka County, sheriff says
TA: Ethereum Corrects Sharply, What Could Spark Fresh Increase
Marshall sweeps Highland Park in Class 3A state volleball quarterfinal
High school volleyball: Forest Lake pushes Eden Prairie to the brink before falling in five-set thriller
Porsha Williams Rocks Tiny Red Bikini While Playing With Pigs On The Beach — Watch
State volleyball: Late East Ridge rally tops Jefferson, moves Raptors into semifinals
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19