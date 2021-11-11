Celebrities
Paul Rudd’s Wife, Julie Yaeger: Everything To know About Their 18 Year Marriage
Paul Rudd and his gorgeous wife Julie Yaeger have a two decade-long love story. Here’s everything you need to know about Paul’s longtime partner.
Paul Rudd has been named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and unfortunately for the rest of us, he’s off the market. The 52-year-old actor has been married to former publicist Julie Yaeger for almost two decades, and the couple share two adorable children. Although the Avengers: Endgame star keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he has spoken out about his marriage on occasion. Here’s everything to know about Julie.
Who Is Paul Rudd’s Wife?
Julie Yaeger is a former publicist, who met her future husband shortly after his breakout role in the hit 1995 teen comedy Clueless. After moving to New York, Paul went straight to his new publicist’s office, a 2011 story in Nylon Guys noted. It was there that his wife-to-be Julie offered to take his luggage to a friend’s apartment so he could make it to an audition. He told Marie Clare in 2018 that he had a strong recollection of meeting her. “She was the first person I met in New York. We started talking and there was a maturity with her – she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman. This isn’t a girl,” he said. “I was really taken with who she was and how she had overcome and was in the process of overcoming adversities in her life. There was a perspective that she had and still has on the world that you don’t come too easily – it’s earned and most people don’t have it at such a young age.”
She worked on films like Mr Jealousy, Niagara Niagara, and Men in Black, before transitioning to a role as a digital media coordinator for companies like McDougall Communications and Good Way Group. She also tried her hand at screenwriting with the 2017 film Fun Mom Dinner, directed by Alethea Jones.
How Long Have Paul & Julie Been Married For?
The pair dated for eight years before they wed in 2003. Paul has previously spoken about his notoriously private relationship, joking in a 2011 interview with Elle: “I don’t think I’m going to sell a lot of tabloids. My wife and I have been together for 16 years.” So how did Julie react when Paul was named the sexiest man of 2021? “She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?” Paul told the outlet.
Do The Couple Have Children?
Paul and Julie are parents to son Jack Sullivan, born in 2004, and daughter Darby, born in 2009. They mostly keep their kids out of the public eye, however the foursome were spotted together in 2015, when the Marvel actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The A-lister once told ET that his kids keep him humble, recently telling him his turn as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was “stupid.”
“When I told my own son that I was going to be in a superhero movie, he asked what it was,” Paul recalled. “I said, ‘We’ll I’ll be playing Ant-Man.’ He said, ‘What?’ He was not that impressed.” Paul revealed his mini-me said, “wow I can’t wait to see how stupid that’ll be.” Despite his kids criticizing his film roles, the pair truly love their dad. When Julie threw an at-home 51st birthday for Paul amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their kids set up a scavenger hunt. “We made him a little scavenger hunt and made him walk around the house. We made him go up and down the stairs and in each little spot there was a post-it telling him the next place to go,” she revealed on Friday Night in With the Morgans.
Celebrities
Halsey’s Parents: Everything To Know About Their Mom & Dad & Their Relationships
Halsey had a troubled childhood growing up in New Jersey as the daughter of Nicole and Chris Frangipane. Here’s everything to know about the singer’s parents.
Many stars have a rough road to fame, and this was certainly the case for Halsey. The 27-year-old singer was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane on September 29, 1994 in Edison, New Jersey. Halsey is the daughter of Chris and Nicole Frangipane, and the older sister of Sevian and Dane Frangipane. Halsey’s parents have become so proud of all that the Grammy-nominee has accomplished. The couple have also become grandparents to Halsey’s son Ender Ridley, who was born in July 2021.
Halsey has a good relationship with their parents now — but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, Halsey was kicked out of the house by Chris and Nicole after dropping out of college. Below, learn about Halsey’s parents and the singer’s complicated upbringing.
Halsey’s Parents, Chris & Nicole Frangipane
Halsey’s dad, Chris Frangipane, manages a car dealership. He is of African-American and Irish ancestry. The singer’s mother, Nicole Frangipane, works as an EMT and is of Hungarian and Italian descent. Chris and Nicole dropped out of college when they learned that Nicole was pregnant with Halsey, who was born in September 1994 in NJ. To make ends meet, the couple worked several jobs at once like as a hospital clerk, a security guard, and car salesman while moving around a lot, according to Rolling Stone. “I grew up in a really chaotic household,” Halsey told the publication in 2016. “There was always shit being thrown.” Halsey began getting into drugs while enduring bullying at school, which led to a suicide attempt at the age of 17. Chris and Nicole learned about the attempt from Halsey, and they responded by sending their daughter to a psychiatric hospital for 17 days. Halsey was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the time — as was Nicole. Halsey has previously said that as a child, they’d be fed ice cream for dinner during Nicole’s manic episodes.
Halsey eventually graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School in Washington, NJ in 2012, and then enrolled in the Rhode Island School of Design. However, Halsey dropped out because of financial difficulties and enrolled in community college. But when they dropped out of community college, Halsey was kicked out of the house by their parents. “They just didn’t agree with a lot of things about me,” the singer told Rolling Stone. Halsey then lived in basements in NJ and NYC with a group of “degenerate stoners” that they met through their then-boyfriend of two years. “I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account, and bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days, because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped,” Halsey said. They would also occasionally stay with their grandmother in NJ.
Eventually, Halsey pursed music and became the famed singer we know them as today. During that time period, Halsey was able to make amends with their parents, though the details on how that came to be are unknown. In 2020, Halsey told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “Families go through cycles, and my father and I have a really great relationship now. We never didn’t, there was a time where I wasn’t being receptive to any male energy in my life.”
In recent years, Halsey has put their parents out there in the public. Halsey took to Instagram to wish their dad Chris a happy birthday in September 2020, as well as a happy Father’s Day several months prior. In the latter post, the “Colors” songstress said, “Your most special day of the year, since I was born 4 days after your birthday and demanded all the attention of that week ever since. I love you and I’m grateful for everything you have blessed me with.” Halsey also took Chris as their date to the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Meanwhile, Nicole joined Halsey at the Billboard’s Women in Music red carpet event in New York City on December 9, 2016. The mother-daughter duo posed for photos together and both looked so gorgeous. Nicole wore a black dress for the event, while Halsey stunned in a cut-out white gown. Per reports, Halsey and Nicole also have matching tattoos together.
Celebrities
“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Neri Tells N.O.R.E. She Wants Him To Be More Freaky!
Okay now! “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is getting spicy y’all!
We’ve got an exclusive preview clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” for your viewing pleasure. “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” takes a walk on the wild side in Thursday’s new episode when the couples dive into their sex lives with help from Dr. Ish and Neri reveals she’d love for N.O.R.E to get a little more freaky with her!
Check out the clip below:
Neri put it out there — do you think N.O.R.E is going to rise to the occasion?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
It’s sex day and the couples open up about their sex lives. Monie and Tuff have a major breakthrough. One couple reveals a massive secret that is so explosive, it turns the house upside down.
Who do you think has the massive secret? Our money is on either Mally and Treasure or Brock and Amber.
Are you prepared to see the couples open up about the freaky/nasty stuff? Which couple do you think keeps it spiciest in the bedroom? We’re looking forward to this episode for sure.
The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, November 11 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV
Will you be watching?
Celebrities
Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’
The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom.
Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
The Academy Award-winning actress looked just like Lucille did during her I Love Lucy hey-day of the 1950s. While the original sitcom was in black-and-white, Nicole had Lucille’s iconic red hair and had it styled just like her. She also looked fabulous in the classic 1950s fashion. Javier also looks spot-on as Desi, with his classic slicked over hair. While the trailer was mostly in color, it did also have a black-and-white snippet, that was included in the previously released teaser that had the Moulin Rouge! star recreating the famous grape-stomping scene from I Love Lucy!
The trailer shows clips from the movie that give a sense of the film’s plot, which follows both Lucille’s relationship with Desi and an investigation into sitcom actress’s politics, after reports came out that she was registered as a member of the communist party. In the trailer, Nicole delivers an incredible impression of Lucille, imitating her instantly recognizable voice. At a point in the trailer, a voiceover can be heard from Nicole saying the lines: “I’m Lucille Ball, when I’m being funny, you’ll know” and asking “Have you been cheating on me?”
Being The Ricardos will hit theaters on December 10, and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on December 21.
Nicole had previously expressed her excitement to work with Javier and Aaron ahead of the movie, and said that she watched tons of I Love Lucy in a January interview with Variety. “I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” she told Variety at the time. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this.”
Paul Rudd’s Wife, Julie Yaeger: Everything To know About Their 18 Year Marriage
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon to miss three weeks “give or take” with injury
Ethereum Beats Bitcoin Yet Again in Trading Volume for Second Quarter
Halsey’s Parents: Everything To Know About Their Mom & Dad & Their Relationships
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
Oleg Tselkov’s NFT “Head with Legs” To Be Sold as NFT
“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Neri Tells N.O.R.E. She Wants Him To Be More Freaky!
Denver and other Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’
“No meaningful difference” in reasons for dismissing cases for Denver defendants of different races, study finds
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19