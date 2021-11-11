Paul Rudd’s Wife, Julie Yaeger: Everything To know About Their 18 Year Marriage

Paul Rudd and his gorgeous wife Julie Yaeger have a two decade-long love story. Here’s everything you need to know about Paul’s longtime partner.

Paul Rudd has been named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and unfortunately for the rest of us, he’s off the market. The 52-year-old actor has been married to former publicist Julie Yaeger for almost two decades, and the couple share two adorable children. Although the Avengers: Endgame star keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, he has spoken out about his marriage on occasion. Here’s everything to know about Julie.

Who Is Paul Rudd’s Wife?

Julie Yaeger is a former publicist, who met her future husband shortly after his breakout role in the hit 1995 teen comedy Clueless. After moving to New York, Paul went straight to his new publicist’s office, a 2011 story in Nylon Guys noted. It was there that his wife-to-be Julie offered to take his luggage to a friend’s apartment so he could make it to an audition. He told Marie Clare in 2018 that he had a strong recollection of meeting her. “She was the first person I met in New York. We started talking and there was a maturity with her – she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman. This isn’t a girl,” he said. “I was really taken with who she was and how she had overcome and was in the process of overcoming adversities in her life. There was a perspective that she had and still has on the world that you don’t come too easily – it’s earned and most people don’t have it at such a young age.”

She worked on films like Mr Jealousy, Niagara Niagara, and Men in Black, before transitioning to a role as a digital media coordinator for companies like McDougall Communications and Good Way Group. She also tried her hand at screenwriting with the 2017 film Fun Mom Dinner, directed by Alethea Jones.

How Long Have Paul & Julie Been Married For?

The pair dated for eight years before they wed in 2003. Paul has previously spoken about his notoriously private relationship, joking in a 2011 interview with Elle: “I don’t think I’m going to sell a lot of tabloids. My wife and I have been together for 16 years.” So how did Julie react when Paul was named the sexiest man of 2021? “She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?” Paul told the outlet.

Do The Couple Have Children?

Paul and Julie are parents to son Jack Sullivan, born in 2004, and daughter Darby, born in 2009. They mostly keep their kids out of the public eye, however the foursome were spotted together in 2015, when the Marvel actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The A-lister once told ET that his kids keep him humble, recently telling him his turn as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was “stupid.”

“When I told my own son that I was going to be in a superhero movie, he asked what it was,” Paul recalled. “I said, ‘We’ll I’ll be playing Ant-Man.’ He said, ‘What?’ He was not that impressed.” Paul revealed his mini-me said, “wow I can’t wait to see how stupid that’ll be.” Despite his kids criticizing his film roles, the pair truly love their dad. When Julie threw an at-home 51st birthday for Paul amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their kids set up a scavenger hunt. “We made him a little scavenger hunt and made him walk around the house. We made him go up and down the stairs and in each little spot there was a post-it telling him the next place to go,” she revealed on Friday Night in With the Morgans.