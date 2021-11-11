Tech
Phishing Attacks
Phishing is a type of social engineering attack often used to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers. It occurs when an attacker, masquerading as a trusted entity, dupes a victim into opening an email, instant message, or text message. The recipient is then tricked into clicking a malicious link, which can lead to the installation of malware, the freezing of the system as part of a ransomware attack or the revealing of sensitive information. This article will talk about the types of phishing techniques and the prevention.
Phishing techniques
Here’s a brief look at five common phishing threats that often arise in enterprise settings. Each example features “Bob,” a mid-level employee in the finance department who is trying to get through his busy day and respond to hundreds of emails.
- Breach of Trust – Bob gets an email from what he thinks is his bank asking him to confirm a wire transfer. The email takes him to a link that looks like his bank’s website but it is actually a “spoofed” but identical copy of his bank’s website. When he gets to the page, he entered his credential but nothing happened. Too late, Bob just gave his bank password to a cybercriminal.
- False Lottery – Bob gets an email saying he’s won a prize from a sweepstakes. Normally, Bob is too savvy to fall for this trick. However, this email comes from his boss, Joe, and references a charity that they both support. He clicks, and ends up at a bogus page that loads malware.
- Data Update – Bob gets an email from Joe telling him to take a look at a document that is attached. The document contains malware. Bob may not even realize what has happened. He looks at the document, which seems normal. The resulting malware might log his keystrokes for months, compromise the entire network, and lead to massive security breaches throughout the organization.
- Sentimental Abuse – Bob gets an email from someone claiming to be Joe’s brother-in-law. He’s suffering from cancer and has had his insurance cancelled. He asks Bob to donate to help him recover from his illness. Bob clicks on the link and is taken to a bogus charity site. The site could host malware or just steal Bob’s credit card information via a bogus “online donation”.
- Impersonation – Bob gets an email from his boss Joe, who says that he needs money wired to a known vendor as pre-payment for an emergency job. Can Bob wire them the money right away? It seems fairly routine. Bob wires the money to the account requested. The money is untraceable and never seen again.
Prevent Phishing Attacks
- Keep Informed About Phishing Techniques – New phishing scams are being developed all the time. Without staying on top of these new phishing techniques, you could inadvertently fall prey to one. Keep your eyes peeled for news about new phishing scams. By finding out about them as early as possible, you will be at much lower risk of getting snared by one. For IT administrators, ongoing security awareness training and simulated phishing for all users is highly recommended in keeping security top of mind throughout the organization.
- Think Before You Click! – It’s fine to click on links when you’re on trusted sites. Clicking on links that appear in random emails and instant messages, however, isn’t such a smart move. Hover over links that you are unsure of before clicking on them. Do they lead where they are supposed to lead? A phishing email may claim to be from a legitimate company and when you click the link to the website, it may look exactly like the real website. The email may ask you to fill in the information but the email may not contain your name. Most phishing emails will start with “Dear Customer” so you should be alert when you come across these emails. When in doubt, go directly to the source rather than clicking a potentially dangerous link.
- Install an Anti-Phishing Toolbar – Most popular Internet browsers can be customized with anti-phishing toolbars. Such toolbars run quick checks on the sites that you are visiting and compare them to lists of known phishing sites. If you stumble upon a malicious site, the toolbar will alert you about it. This is just one more layer of protection against phishing scams, and it is completely free.
- Verify a Site’s Security – It’s natural to be a little wary about supplying sensitive financial information online. As long as you are on a secure website, however, you shouldn’t run into any trouble. Before submitting any information, make sure the site’s URL begins with “https” and there should be a closed lock icon near the address bar. Check for the site’s security certificate as well. If you get a message stating a certain website may contain malicious files, do not open the website. Never download files from suspicious emails or websites. Even search engines may show certain links which may lead users to a phishing webpage which offers low cost products. If the user makes purchases at such a website, the credit card details will be accessed by cybercriminals.
- Check Your Online Accounts Regularly – If you don’t visit an online account for a while, someone could be having a field day with it. Even if you don’t technically need to, check in with each of your online accounts on a regular basis. Get into the habit of changing your passwords regularly too. To prevent bank phishing and credit card phishing scams, you should personally check your statements regularly. Get monthly statements for your financial accounts and check each and every entry carefully to ensure no fraudulent transactions have been made without your knowledge.
- Keep Your Browser Up to Date – Security patches are released for popular browsers all the time. They are released in response to the security loopholes that phishers and other hackers inevitably discover and exploit. If you typically ignore messages about updating your browsers, stop. The minute an update is available, download and install it.
- Use Firewalls – High-quality firewalls act as buffers between you, your computer and outside intruders. You should use two different kinds: a desktop firewall and a network firewall. The first option is a type of software, and the second option is a type of hardware. When used together, they drastically reduce the odds of hackers and phishers infiltrating your computer or your network.
- Be Wary of Pop-Ups – Pop-up windows often masquerade as legitimate components of a website. All too often, though, they are phishing attempts. Many popular browsers allow you to block pop-ups; you can allow them on a case-by-case basis. If one manages to slip through the cracks, don’t click on the “cancel” button; such buttons often lead to phishing sites. Instead, click the small “x” in the upper corner of the window.
- Never Give Out Personal Information – As a general rule, you should never share personal or financially sensitive information over the Internet. This rule spans all the way back to the days of America Online, when users had to be warned constantly due to the success of early phishing scams. When in doubt, go visit the main website of the company in question, get their number and give them a call. Most of the phishing emails will direct you to pages where entries for financial or personal information are required. An Internet user should never make confidential entries through the links provided in the emails. Never send an email with sensitive information to anyone. Make it a habit to check the address of the website. A secure website always starts with “https”.
- Use Antivirus Software – There are plenty of reasons to use antivirus software. Special signatures that are included with antivirus software guard against known technology workarounds and loopholes. Just be sure to keep your software up to date. New definitions are added all the time because new scams are also being dreamed up all the time. Anti-spyware and firewall settings should be used to prevent phishing attacks and users should update the programs regularly. Firewall protection prevents access to malicious files by blocking the attacks. Antivirus software scans every file which comes through the Internet to your computer. It helps to prevent damage to your system.
Tech
Helpful Tips to Enjoy Great Gaming Experiences
Most of us love playing games on our computers, tablets, and smartphones. However, the games that we play on our consoles and computers do a much better job of creating a realistic experience. Video games are not only great for bonding with people we know, they are also a good medium for making new friends as well.
Here is how you can get the most out of modern video games:
Watch your expenses:
Heavy video game titles, especially when they just come out, are quite expensive. Some games cost even more than $50. Most people find such prices to be unreasonable. That does not mean you always have to spend a fortune in order to enjoy these games.
Here are some ways to enjoy games at cheaper rates.
- Wait for a few months after the games have been released, because prices come down quite significantly
- Shop on holidays and events, especially on Cyber Monday, when you get crazy discounts
- Consider buying legitimate used games from the market, as they are considerably cheaper
However, do not buy pirated games, because it takes away the fun. Also, if you are playing online games, then your copy needs to be licensed and registered to get all the features.
Playing family friendly games
Many games out there are meant to be played exclusively by adults, and they might even contain a bit of profanity. If you want to enjoy the gaming experience with your children, then you will want to avoid such titles. The best way to find out is to check for the ESRB ratings. They are very much like movie ratings that separate adult content from family friendly ones.
Here are some things you should do to make your experience better:
- Set up a family online account on your consoles, so you can save your history and continue from where you left off the last time
- When you enable the internet on your console, make sure that the privacy settings are enabled the way you want
- Disable automatic payments for in-game upgrades, as kids might inadvertently choose the wrong options and waste money
- Game strategies to help you succeed
- Some of the console games that come out today have complex strategies. You will take a while to get the hang of them.
If you play a lot of first person shooter (or FPS) games:
- Make sure you play individually for a while, so that you understand how all the options work
- Do not reload your gun in the game. Always hide or crouch when reloading, else another player can kill you while reloading
- The key to doing well in shooter games is staying alive, so it is always defense first
- Save your games at different points, so you can go back to a previous state if you don’t like what you did.
Console games are not just entertainment, but also give the brain and body workout. They also help children in developing many physical and mental skills. More importantly, they let you relieve your stress after a hard day’s work.
Tech
Lacing Up – The Trick to Lacing Up Ice Skates Properly
Lacing up ice skates is not as straight forward as one would think. When I was first learning how to skate, no one explained to me how important the fit and feel of the boot on the foot actually is. It wasn’t until I bought my first pair of ice skates in the pro-shop at the local ice arena that I got a lesson in how to put on a pair of ice skates properly. That was about six months later!
First of all, the boot of an ice skate must feel like a glove. It shouldn’t be loose or floppy in anyway. The boot after all, is an extension of your foot and being able to feel the ice is essential. So, to begin, first time skaters tend to wear thick heavy socks and this is okay for rental boots. Rental boots have little to no insulation at all so feet can get very cold in the rental boots. If a skater has ventured to buy their first pair of ice skates from the pro shop at their local rink, then it is better to wear thin socks because new skates do tend to have some insulation.
When putting on the skate, loosen all the laces so that the foot slides in easily. Then, once the foot is snuggly in the boot, tap the heel of the blade on the matt to push the heel back into the back of the boot. Adjust the tongue of the boot to fit squarely on top of the ankle. Then, put the foot with the boot flat on the floor and test the fit of the boot. Does boot pinch anywhere? Do the toes push up against the toe of the boot or do they rest flat and comfortable? Do the sides of the boot pinch at all or do the sides of your foot rest comfortably? Make sure the boot is comfortable on the foot before beginning to lace up the boot. This is important because if the boot is not comfortable in the boot unlaced, it won’t feel better when the boot is laced up.
Next, put the skate flat on the ground (or at least the heel of the boot) and begin lacing up the boot. Be sure to make the laces lie flat as you tie up the boot. Once you get close to the ankle part of the boot, lean the ankle forward so that there is bend in the ankle, see below:
Then, begin lacing up the ankle so that there is give in the boot. This is very important because you need flex in the ankle in order have movement and to facilitate various position and moves on the ice. As you get to the top of the boot there should be hooks to wrap the laces around. While the laces should be secure, do not lace it up to tight around the top of the boot. Again, the ankle will need to flex in the boot so allow for movement.
Lastly, make sure the laces are tied in a way that will not allow them to come untied. A lace dragging on the ice is a recipe for disaster and there is no worse a fall than when a lace gets under caught under the blade.
Okay, now that your boots are on and ready to go, it’s time to go have some fun!
Happy skating!
Tech
A Possible Cure For Stupidity
There are many reasons for an adult to be stupid. This article will focus on one particular type of person who is deemed stupid because of their irresponsibility, forgetfulness, incompetence and anything that is similar to which you may identify as behaving like a five year old.
The question I have been pondering is why a reasonably intelligent adult, meaning someone capable of supporting themselves and living independently cannot be trusted to do the simplest things and forgets little instructions or details, or is consistently clumsy.
How can someone be capable of working on a computer, doing technical tasks, have a reasonably intelligent conversation, yet repeatedly forget simple tasks or details in instructions.
This of course is not a universal explanation that covers all humans who are this way, but I think it does cover many. Only you can determine if you, or someone you know, would fit in this classification and then with what we will say here, can help improve their apparent intelligence.
Yes, I am rather rude and blunt in my use of the word ‘stupid’ but I am just verbalizing what everyone else is thinking.
If you have ever owned or managed a retail store, or have been a customer, you know what I am talking about when you have the frustrating luck to deal with someone who is just so stupid your mouth is hanging open in disbelief.
And now that we have established the type of person we are discussing, let’s move on to the explanation of why they can be so stupid at times. Please use this information as a guide for you to test my theory with each of these people you interact with, or in review of your own actions if you accept you are, or are viewed, as a stupid person.
When this person is told to do the simplest things, for example told to tie their shoe laces, they tend to get upset. They are insulted that as an adult, they are being told the simplest things that they should be able to do themselves. It could be that you ask that person to do a simple errand for you, and after telling them three times, you also write down the instructions such as to tell the laundromat to use a perfume free soap instead of the standard strong perfume.
They get upset and feel insulted, undermined, and basically fight back saying they are not a child and can remember that without the need of a note.
The end result, as many of you have experienced, is getting very perfumed cloths. “I told you three times, I wrote it on the paper with the cloths, how could you get such a simple thing wrong!”
My discovery is; because they got so insulted and felt you are treating them like an idiotic five year old, that their mind shuts down and does not hear the instructions or forgets in rebellion. Thus they enforce your opinion of their stupidity.
When you tell a five year old to take something and they refuse, you then say; “I am not going to let you have it.” And of course, the child immediately demands to have it.
When you tell one of these ‘adults’ to do something that they take as an insulting instruction implying they are stupid, their mind rebells and says; “I don’t want it.” referring to the instructions. And since they have rejected it like a child, it never reaches their mind, and you know the results.
They screw up, they look and effectively are stupid, and both of you know it. Their self-esteem drops to yet a lower level, and they maintain their reputation of being stupid and irresponsible.
Now let’s work towards a solution.
Nothing can be done by anyone other than the person with the problem themselves. The first step is for the stupid person to accept that they are effectively as stupid and childish as a five year old. By refusing to accept that that is their actual level of maturity with its rebellious nature to anything perceived as an insult, they can never change. It is a rejection of reality in place of living in a self-lie which always makes things worse.
After this first step, the normal human reaction is that they will reject this obvious truth by listing all the things they can do well, thus attempting to prove they are not that stupid.
One good action does not eliminate a bad one. Do NOT do this. Just accept the bad action without diverting your attention to a good one so you can ignore the bad one.
We return to the first step of total acceptance of the immaturity and childish nature regardless of physical age.
The proof is that you have a reputation because of your consistent actions. Thus just accept it, you are stupid.
Next, you must hold yourself back from responding either verbally or internally mentally, and when you feel insulted, to remind yourself that despite your desire or opinion that you are smart, the evidence of peoples opinion of you is more valid. If ten people think you are irresponsible, and you or maybe 2 people think you are great, the majority vote is likely correct.
Remind yourself of this every time you feel you are being insulted or undermined or ridiculed by being treated like an immature child.
This will naturally make you feel hopeless, inferior and destroy any threads of self-esteem you have and trigger an infinite flow of self-deprecation. Counter this with the hope and joy knowing that if you would finally accept the problem as it is, there is a clear and simple path to conquering this problem and transforming your mind into a reasonably intelligent and responsible person.
And that really is all it takes. The acceptance of the problem, the acceptance of the cause of the problem, and the willingness to stop acting like a child and refusing to accept that you simply are stupid. There is nothing wrong with that, because the cause of your stupidity is your rejection of being treated at the level to which you behave.
This will open your mind to accept every simple instruction as its given because you will accept that you deserve to be treated that way since you forget the simplest things,and then you will probably get things right because you will be open minded and paying more attention. Eventually, your reputation will change to a person who does what they are told impeccably, and you can finally grow up.
