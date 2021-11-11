Police: Missing Illinois 1-year-old could be in Missouri, mother found dead

Suggest a Correction
Posted:Updated:
WHEELING, Ill. – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated for a missing one-year-old girl from Wheeling, Illinois. The vehicle it is believed she was traveling in was located in Missouri.
Police said the department received a Missing Persons report around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after family members became concerned that Ja’nya Murphy, 21, had not been to work, nor had any contact with them since the previous day.
After initial attempts to contact Murphy failed, police and fire personnel conducted a well-being check at Murphy’s apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive. Authorities found the balcony door unlocked and discovered Murphy dead, according to police. Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, 1, was not at her residence.
Jaclyn is a black female, who is 2 feet tall and 24 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said they believe she was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with the Illinois license plate FP139293. When the vehicle was found in Missouri, Jaclyn was not inside of it.
Police said Jaclyn may be in danger.
The Wheeling Police Department is requesting any information from the public regarding sightings of Jaclyn A. Dobbs, or the maroon Dodge Grand Caravan. Any individual with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaclyn or the van should contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 9-1-1.
ST. LOUIS – Multiple cars were found damaged or broken into after a recent blues home game.
The Blues take on the Nashville Predators at home Thursday night. The break-ins nearby could certainly raise concerns for Blues fans going to the game.
The incident near the Enterprise Center took place on October 28. We talked to one Blues fan who came back to his car after the game to find it damaged. He parked in a lot between 16th and 18th Streets owned by St. Louis Parking. The fan, who did not want to be named, said the driver’s side windows of his car were chipped where it appeared someone had tried to break in. The man also said he noticed about ten cars either damaged or broken into in the same area.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time to build up the want and need to go back to a Blues game or a Cardinals game or downtown in general,” the man said.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed they have taken five reports from people who say they parked in that same lot, a nearby lot, or on the street to attend a Blues game, and when they came back, they found their windows were damaged and/or items were stolen.
This week FOX 2 has been reporting on a staggering number of cars being broken into recently in large parking lots where there are many overnight workers. Police have reported 164 break-ins recently in the Earth City area, more than 30 in St. Peters plus more than a dozen each in Fenton, St. Louis City, Sauget, and Pontoon Beach.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said a regional approach needs to be taken to combat the car break-in trend.
“The people that are committing these types of crimes are not adhering to borders and jurisdictions,” Bell said. “Keep in mind, what is happening in Town and Country, they’re not going to be privy to what’s happening in Florissant for example. This way we can start streamlining that information, sharing that information and that just helps us be more deliberate and make a bigger impact.”
Bell said the auto theft task force in St. Louis County can start to shift its focus to the mass break-ins. FOX 2 reached out to both St. Louis Parking and the Blues about the October 28 incident but did not hear back.
HENDERSON, Nev. — DeSean Jackson said the first time he attended an NFL game, as a fan around 7 or 8 years old, the Kansas City Chiefs were visiting the Raiders in Oakland.
Ever since then, he wanted to play in the NFL.
The Raiders’ new wide receiver will get his first taste of the AFC West rivalry as a player when the Chiefs visit Las Vegas on Sunday night.
“Putting on the black and the silver, it’s definitely gonna be special,” Jackson said after practice on Wednesday.
Jackson was released last week by the Los Angeles Rams and signed with Las Vegas on Monday. The speedy 14-year veteran hopes have an immediate impact for an offense that stalled last week in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants.
“I’m not asking to get the ball 100 times, I’m not asking to play 100 percent — whatever that role is that fits, just let me play it to the best of my ability,” said Jackson, who has led the league four times in yards per reception. “Being that spark, what I’ve been able to do my whole career. Deep threat, vertical threat … if it’s being a decoy opening it up for other guys, (Darren) Waller, Huner (Renfrow), whatever it is I need to do to be a spark that’s what I’m here for.”
The Raiders had a need at receiver after the team released Henry Ruggs III, who last week slammed his car into another vehicle, leading to the deaths of a woman and her dog. Police said Ruggs was drunk and he faces decades in prison.
Las Vegas also cut another first-round draft pick, cornerback Damon Arnette, after he was seen threatening someone with a gun in a video posted online.
Attempting to move on following the turmoil, the team signed the well-traveled Jackson, who joins his sixth organization.
Jackson was targeted 15 times with the Rams and had eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown. Three of his catches went for 40 yards or more.
Prior to Sunday’s loss, 114 of quarterback Derek Carr’s 180 completions went for 10 or more yards, an average of 16.2 per game. But only nine of his 30 completions against the Giants went for 10 yards or longer.
Carr said Jackson should be able to stretch the field as the Raiders continue their playoff push.
“He’s very fast. He can still run,” Carr said after practice. “And that definitely showed up today.”
Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Jackson has worked closely with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and assistant wide receivers coach Nick Holz.
Bisaccia said he wasn’t sure how much of the playbook Jackson could learn in time for Sunday, but was confident he’d find productive ways to use him against Kansas City.
“I thought him and the receivers really had a good practice today,” Bisaccia said. “We put him in a couple of different spots, see if we can get some packages worked out, but I thought he had some fun out there and he looked fast.”
Jackson said watching close friend Nelson Agholor play for the Raiders last season made him feel “very confident that Derek Carr will be able to get the ball down the field” to him.
The three-time Pro Bowler said playing alongside a veteran quarterback like Carr and joining a playoff contender were motivating factors in signing with Las Vegas.
“It’s really not about myself at this point,” Jackson said. “Playing this long, and having a career like I’ve had, just fitting in a situation where it’s a winning culture. For me, the accolades, the stats are there. I really want to win and chase a Super Bowl. And I think it’s a great fit here.”
NOTES: The Raiders were without DT Johnathan Hankins (back), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisan Nixon (ankle) at practice. Renfrow (ankle), S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and LB K.J. Wright (shoulder) were limited participants. Waller took a rest day.
By WILL WEISSERT, THOMAS BEAUMONT and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
STILWELL, Kan. (AP) — Traffic whizzing behind her, Rep. Sharice Davids gathered reporters at a transportation facility along U.S. 69 in eastern Kansas this week to celebrate the surge of federal money headed in her state’s direction.
The massive infrastructure package passed last week means $2.6 billion for Kansas roads — some of the largest investments in them since President Dwight D. Eisenhower, once a Kansan himself, supported the construction of the national highway system in the 1950s.
“I think that a lot of us recognize, just like President Eisenhower did, that infrastructure is a key to long-term economic growth,” said Davids, who proudly declared herself a “born-again transportation enthusiast.”
Davids is hardly the only member of her party celebrating. With their narrow control of Congress at stake in 2022, Democrats across the country are donning hard hats and staging photo ops near bridges to highlight long-neglected public works projects set to spring to life thanks to the more than $1 trillion plan.
It’s an attempt to move past months of infighting between progressives and moderates and unite around a shovel-ready approach to kicking the post-coronavirus pandemic economy into high gear.
For Democrats like Davids, facing tough reelection fights, the public works bonanza may be their ticket out of political peril — a potential boon with moderate and independent voters who turned against the party in last week’s elections in New Jersey and Virginia and who will decide races in most swing districts next year.
“Now is the time to turn the corner,” said New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic Congressional Committee chairman. “There’s enough blame to go around, but we have achieved a huge win for working and middle-class people.”
Among those Maloney blames for the current climate is President Joe Biden, who Maloney says has failed to properly promote what’s already been achieved.
“I think my colleagues on Capitol Hill are desperate to follow the president, but we need him to lead and he needs to use that extraordinary voice that he has,” Maloney said, recalling Biden channeling his working-class Pennsylvania roots on his way to winning that state and the presidency last year. “We want Scranton Joe out there explaining this blue-collar blueprint to grow the American economy and we will follow him.”
The White House says Biden will aggressively sell his party’s legislative accomplishment. The president traveled to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to tout the package, though he acknowledged it would not quickly ease the rising inflation or supply chain issues weighing on the economy: “We still face challenges and we have to tackle them,” he said.
Maloney said he wants more. He called for Biden to use a nationally televised address to cheer the measure, coupled with 25 visits around the country for himself and an equal number for Vice President Kamala Harris to promote popular public works projects it will fund. Maloney also wants to see House Democrats stage more than 1,000 of their own events to do the same, backed by a $10 million Democratic National Committee advertising buy to explain the plan to the public.
The goal isn’t just detailing the package, but wielding it as a cudgel over congressional Republicans — all but 13 of whom voted against it. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says it plans to “weaponize” the infrastructure plan — praising it while attacking Republicans facing their own close reelection fights next year for opposing it.
Infrastructure spending has broad bipartisan support in polling, but House Republicans argued the bill was packed with Democratic priorities beyond road repairs and bridges.
Still, former President Donald Trump seemed to acknowledge the political potential for Democrats this week when he blamed Republicans who backed the measure for voting “for Democrat longevity.” Many who did have faced sharp criticism from constituents; Michigan Rep. Fred Upton said he and his family had received death threats.
Democrats report that the reaction back home has been the opposite. In New Jersey, Rep. Josh Gottheimer said he received a high-five when he walked into a diner Monday.
Gottheimer, a top GOP target next year, led an effort by House moderates to ensure the infrastructure bill passed even as his progressive colleagues pushed for more immediate action on a separate, larger social spending plan dubbed “Build Back Better.” Now he’s is pushing colleagues to promote the pieces voters can relate to — expanding a tunnel known as Gateway, a commuter rail line under the Hudson River that links his state and New York City, or fixing the state’s roads.
“You actually have to explain it to people. It can’t be a number. It has to be about how it affects their lives,” he said. He added with a laugh, “If you talk to anyone who’s from Jersey, you get the tire insurance because you’re always getting flat tires from hitting potholes.”
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., said the legislation “is going to be huge” for “the daily commutes and the daily lives” of her constituents, noting that the package could help further expand Metro train service in her exurban territory west of Washington. It could also bolster internet service in areas where families sometimes had to drive to libraries to access broadband — despite being only around 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the nation’s capital.
Republican Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s governorship in an upset last week, and his party could take control of the state House depending on the outcomes of two races apparently headed to recounts. Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, had suggested in vain that Democrats should act more quickly to pass the infrastructure bill.
“I don’t know what it would have done,” Wexton said of whether that would have changed the results. “Obviously, it was not ideal not to have it passed.”
Now at home on recess, vulnerable Democrats are emphasizing the local projects that could mean improved quality of life — and jobs. In Michigan, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin praised the plan alongside labor union members this week, noting that $1.3 billion can be used to replace pipes in a state that has seen communities struggle with lead in tap water.
Even as they sell the bill, some Democrats remain focused on the next priority. They want approval of Biden’s even bigger $1.85 trillion measure, which is designed to dramatically expand federal spending for social programs, child care and climate change mitigation — but has yet to clear Congress.
That was part of Rep. Cindy Axne’s message to renewable fuel advocates at a western Iowa ethanol plant this week. The Democratic congresswoman has secured funding for renewable fuels, a major industry in her district, in the second spending package.
“If we do not support the human infrastructure, which is truly what’s driving this country, we aren’t supporting infrastructure,” she said.
In Minnesota, Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat representing swing suburbs outside the Twin Cities, described the infrastructure plan as equally a jobs and public projects plan. But she, like Axne, noted that Biden’s broader proposal might register more with voters.
“There is so much in Build Back Better that people are going to actually feel in their daily lives,” Craig said. “Build Back Better is going to change the way people can function in their daily lives, and that it’s at least as important as infrastructure.”
___
Weissert reported from Washington, Beaumont from Atlantic, Iowa. Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minnesota, contributed to this report.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19