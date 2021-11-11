Celebrities
Porsha Williams Rocks Tiny Red Bikini While Playing With Pigs On The Beach — Watch
Playing with pigs! Swimming with sharks! Porsha Williams is living her best vacation life in the Bahamas.
Porsha Williams rocked a tiny red bikini during her latest vacation activity: playing with pigs on a beach. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, spent some time in the ocean with the animals alongside her vacation crew, including fiancé Simon Guobadia, and documented the festivities on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The reality TV star is currently in the Bahamas. Along with hanging out with some pigs (and feeding them bottles of milk), Porsha also swam with sharks. She chronicled the adventures in a Reel shared early Wednesday. “Best day ever Thank you bae it was an experience of a lifetime @iamsimonguobadia,” Porsha captioned the video.
For the festivities, Porsha had the ultimate vacation uniform: a vibrant red bikini.
The Bravo star has been on vacation for about a week now. She even shared photos and footage from a recent date night with Simon. The duo enjoyed a John Legend concert while in the Caribbean.
In her captions, Porsha has been promoting her upcoming memoir The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, out on November 30. On top of a new book, Porsha also has her own RHOA limited-series spin off set to premiere on Bravo soon. Set to follow Porsha and her family as they work out some familial drama at a wellness resort in Mexico, Porsha’s Family Matters will premiere on November 28.
Bravo released the first trailer last month. In the tension-filled teaser, Porsha had a lot to answer for her as her family grilled her about her whirlwind engagement to Simon. The two got engaged in May after about a month of dating. The engagement raised some eyebrows amongst the Housewives community, given Simon’s previous marriage to Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina. In the trailer, Porsha’s family voiced their concerns about the engagement.
“I want to know why Simon’s three previous marriages did not work,” one relative asked Porsha, while another revealed that she found out about Simon on TV. In her confessional, Porsha admitted that the “optics don’t look great” — but that’s “because people don’t have all the facts.” Tears are shed, bottles are thrown, and voices are raised. While stressful, Porsha clearly emerged from the other side unscathed, as evidenced from her vacation content.
Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch
Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’
Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
After Andy asked him to reveal his favorite lady who gave birth to his children, he thought for a moment while the audience chanted that he should “plead the fifth.” He didn’t exactly go that route, though, when he said, “I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one.”
“Because some of my past ones could still be my next one,” he added before a shocked Andy responded with, “I don’t think that was a good answer.”
Nick’s interesting answer comes after he made headlines with the birth of all his children. He shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah and shares son Golden, 4, and 11-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He also welcomed twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa four months ago and his son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, just nine days later.
In addition to asking him who his favorite mother of his children is, Andy asked Nick if he’s slid into anyone’s DMs this week. “I’m not a DM slider! I don’t even know how to do that,” the Wild ‘n Out host said. Andy didn’t stop there, either. He went on to ask him who the worst singer was on The Masked Singer, the televised singing competition that Nick hosts. He didn’t shy away from the question when he responded with “Honey Boo Boo’s mama.”
Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Without Sister Mary-Kate At CFDA Awards
Ashley Olsen looked elegant at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she and sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row.
Ashley Olsen made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The fashion designer, 35, looked elegant in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. The former sitcom star and her sister Mary-Kate were nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year for their label.
Mary-Kate did not attend the ceremony held at the The Pool in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, but that did not deter Ashley from painting the town red (or, black) and celebrating at the ceremony, which honors excellence in fashion. Top fashion designers and A-list celebrities dressed to impress for the award hosted by designer Tom Ford and actress Emily Blunt.
This year’s honorees include Zendaya, set to receive the Fashion Icon Award; Anya Taylor-Joy, set to receive the Face of the Year Award; and Dapper Dan, set to receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Drew Barrymore, Iman, Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cara Delevingne were among the star-studded attendees.
This isn’t the first time The Row, established in 2006, has been recognized for its contributions to fashion. Ashley and Mary-Kate have received the CFDA Award for Accessory Designer of the Year three times at past award shows: first in 2014, then in 2018, and again in 2019. The sisters also nabbed the award for American Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2015.
Ashley’s outing at one of fashion’s buzziest nights comes after she and Mary-Kate gave a rare interview in June about their decision to remain private people. The notoriously private twins spoke to Vice’s i-D Magazine to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Row, speaking candidly about their general avoidance of Hollywood.
“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told the publication. That ethos has translated over to The Row, a line known for minimalist and modest offerings revered for its exceptional fabric and detailing. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal.”
The fashion line could be an interpreted as an extension of the twins’ desire to remain out of the limelight. “We really didn’t want to be in front of it,” Ashley said. “We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”
Clint Eastwood’s Grandchildren: Meet His 5 Grandkids, Including Look-A-Like Granddaughter Graylen
Clint Eastwood is a grandfather to five grandkids. Learn more about the actor’s grandchildren.
Clint Eastwood is an actor, producer, and director who rose to fame for his westerns. The 91-year-old actor is also a father to eight children, whom he shares with former wives Dina Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, respectively. While much is known about his famous children, such as fellow actors Scott and Francesca, not too much is known about his grandchildren. The actor has five grandchildren: Lowell, 38, Clinton, 37, Graylen, 27, Kelsey, age unknown, and Titan, 3.
Much of them have followed in their grandfather’s footsteps in the entertainment business. Learn more about the “Million Dollar Baby” actor’s grandchildren below!
Lowell Thomas Murray IV
Lowell Thomas Murray IV, son of Clint’s daughter Laurie Murray, is one of the actor’s grandsons. He also goes by the name LT Murray IV. Bachelor Nation will recognize LT: he’s a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette, headlined by Michelle Young. When he’s not romancing eligible bachelorettes on television, he’s working as a personal trainer and yoga instructor. LT is currently a yoga instructor at Live Love Flow in Seattle, Washington. According to his Bachelorette bio, LT has a tattoo of his grandfather’s initials over his heart.
Graylen Eastwood
Graylen Eastwood, daughter of Clint’s son Kyle Eastwood, is one of the actor’s granddaughters. She follows in her famous grandfather’s footsteps as an actress and producer. She’s also a drummer and model signed with KARIN MODELS, appearing in the pages of L’OFFICIEL USA, among others. Her film and TV credits include Peacemaker, Western Sun, and Blockhouse. Graylen’s Instagram feed is mostly filled with editorial snapshots from her modeling gigs.
Kelsey Hayford and Clinton Eastwood Gaddie
Kelsey Hayford, daughter of Clint’s daughter Laurie, is one of the actor’s granddaughters, while Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, son of Clint’s daughter Kimber Eastwood, is one of the actor’s grandsons. Not much is known about Kelsey and Clinton, as they both live lives outside of the public spotlight and don’t appear to have careers in Hollywood.
Titan Eastwood
Titan, born Titan Wraith Eastwood, is the young son of Clint’s daughter Francesca, an actress, model, and TV personality. She shares Titan with boyfriend Alexander Wraith, also an actor. Francesca regularly shares snapshots of her little boy on Instagram, including one of grandpa Clint holding him when he was much younger. Judging from his mom’s Instagram page, Titan is a fan of aquariums, animals, and riding around in his toy car.
