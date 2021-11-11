Bitcoin
PulsePad’s $PLSPAD ROI Is Only Getting Started After Hitting 950x in 60 Minutes
If you missed out on the PulsePad IDO, you’ll soon be paying a very high price for $PLSPAD tokens – After recording a 950x ROI within 60 Minutes of trading, the token’s momentum continues to build rapidly. Due to its unprecedented potential, it may set an all-time high for the already highly successful BlueZilla group’s launched projects.
PulsePad IDO ROI Goes Off The Charts
People who kept a close eye on any of the BlueZilla launchpads IDOs recently will know every one of these projects has tremendous ROI potential. PulsePad, the latest launchpad solution under the BlueZilla banner, brings prominent attention to the revolutionary PulseChain ecosystem. Not only is the ecosystem very powerful and beneficial to developers and users, but promises to provide the next wave of infrastructure for Ethereum.
The backing by Bluezilla makes this a premium project everyone should be paying attention to – Bluezilla has a solid reputation for bringing the highest-ROI projects to market, and it is extremely likely that PulsePad will follow a similar path. Noteworthy examples of the team’s launchpads include ETHPad (166x ROI), ADAPad (360x ROI), TRONPad (255x ROI), BSCPad (329x ROI), VelasPad (177x ROI), and many others. More recently, the team introduced AstroSwap, a powerful solution for the Cardano ecosystem, which noted a 504x ROI.
Other factors to consider beyond the BlueZilla backing are the strong community PulseChain has put together, consisting of over 34,000 members on telegram alone. Additionally, the social activity regarding PulseChain and $PULSE is off the charts and continues to build every day. Combined with the bullish market sentiment affecting all crypto markets before PulsePad launching, it creates a very potent cocktail for $PLSPAD investors – there is no limit as to how high $PLSPAD can go, and this could well be shaping up to be the biggest BlueZilla-backed IDO ever.
The Power Of PulseChain
To grasp the potential of PulsePad, one must acknowledge the power PulseChain holds in the blockchain ecosystem. While most developers favor Ethereum, it is also an inefficient, expensive, and slow blockchain to work with. The network is nearly always at full capacity through the current transactions, DApps, and DeFi projects. None of these ventures can achieve their maximum potential due to technical constraints. That situation is problematic, which is why PulseChain provides a far better alternative.
As a fork of Ethereum, PulseChain is capable of achieving feats and milestones Ethereum itself may never reach. It is a proof-of-stake blockchain that provides much lower fees and has a much higher network capacity thanks to its three-second block times than Ethereum’s twelve seconds. In addition, as smart contract operations are handled off-chain, PulseChain helps reduce Ethereum’s load and enriches the blockchain’s token holders, users, and developers.
Another crucial venture is how PLS, the native asset of PulseChain, has 0% inflation. That is very different from Ethereum, which has no hard supply cap for ETH. The only network users earning fees are the validators securing the network through proof-of-stake. However, 25% of the earned fees are destroyed permanently to create a deflationary supply curve.
There is the PulseBridge contract, creating interoperability between Ethereum and PulseChain. Users can trade ETH on Pulse and PLS on Ethereum. More importantly, PusleBridge can bridge to other smart contract networks, creating tremendous liquidity and cross-chain potential. That aspect brings an unlimited potential to PulseChain, PulsePad, and any future building on this technology.
What Is Next For PulsePad and PulseChain?
Having the support of BlueZilla is an essential step to foster and nurture development on the PULSE network. BlueZilla’s backing of PulsePad ensures developers can access funding, but also legal, marketing, developer, and other forms of help through the team’s rapidly expanding network of partners. With its proven track record of successful launches and providing incubation to projects, BlueZilla is a crucial cornerstone for the PULSE ecosystem, and a value signal for investors in the developing market.
PulsePad looks set to be a household name in a few months from today once more developers unlock PULSE network’s potential, and the $PLSPAD ROI shows strong signals on climbing to even higher heights than the 520x it is today. Trade PLSPAD/USD on Pancakeswap
How Zam.io is Reshaping Crypto Investing and the CeFi World
Zam.io has recently announced the listing of its native utility token, $ZAM, on four platforms at once. Zam.io’s blockchain ecosystem is composed of several seamlessly integrated products, including: ZamWallet, a universal crypto wallet for DeFi and CeFi, Intelligent Investment Portfolios, ready-made solutions for investors, and zMorgan, a distinctive protocol capable of transferring stock capital into cryptocurrencies. By the end of the first day of listing on the exchange platforms, Gate.io, PancakeSwap and Uniswap the token’s value had already grown 23 times. The company confirms that this success can be attributed to the products’ uniqueness and the increasing demand for them in the digital and traditional financial markets. In fact, the ecosystem’s solutions respond to existing market needs, serving as a bridge between the DeFi and CeFi sectors. In the next sections below, we will be discussing how Zam.io is shaping a new financial reality.
Why Zam.io has become popular among crypto users
Just a few months ago, Zam.io had announced for the first time the launch of zMorgan, a unique protocol capable of unlocking the value of equity capital, specifically stocks, by transferring it into cryptocurrencies. This solution quickly became a crowd favorite, capturing the interest of both traditional venture capitalists and crypto investors. Thousands of users began to look over and support the project.
“On the first day after launching our airdrop on CoinMarketCap, we received over 10,000 user applications. Today, this figure exceeds 1 million. Over 2.5 million users have added the $ZAM token to their watchlists. Everyday, we receive hundreds of emails from users who want to become our partners, ambassadors, or just token holders, because people believe in our solutions and in their future,” the founder of Zam.io George Gus describes.
Indeed, Zam.io offers several tools that unite the worlds of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency market. For example, the zMorgan protocol allows users to transfer company shares to cryptocurrencies.
“For instance, let’s assume you own Tesla shares and want to convert them into cryptocurrencies. To achieve this, you can use the zMorgan protocol, which allows you to issue a certain number of stablecoins USDZ and AEDZ, pegged to the US dollar and Emirati dirham respectively. These stablecoins will be backed by the value of your shares. At any time, you can reverse the operation and retrieve the shares’ value by paying the commission for using the protocol,” explains Georgy Gus.
More recently, Zam.io has launched a new tool for crypto investors: Intelligent Investment Portfolios. An Intelligent Investment Portfolio is a ready-made investment portfolio of cryptocurrencies, carefully compiled by the analysts and traders of Zam.io.
“Each portfolio includes more than 10 cryptocurrencies, handpicked to achieve an ideal balance between low-risk cryptocurrencies and high-risk cryptocurrencies that can bring quick profits, in addition to stablecoins, which are suitable for stabilizing profits. At any time, the user can choose to individually modify the composition of the portfolio, or if the market situation changes, Zam.io experts will do so,” commented Georgy Gus.
In the near future, the company also intends to ramp up efforts in upgrading and further developing the universal wallet that integrates CeFi and DeFi, introducing staking among other features.
The entire world of finance in a single application
Over the next three years, Zam.io plans on continuously developing its infrastructure and launching new financial management services.
“In 2022, we already have many plans in store. These include launching a functionality that allows migrants to receive crypto loans, organizing a DAO, allowing our community members to vote and thereby to influence company decisions, and testing the main USDZ stablecoin network. We are merely at the start of our journey,” says George Gus.
In the meantime, the team is monitoring the listing results on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap and promises its community other upcoming interesting listings on CEX.
Cryptopunk Killers: Which NFT Tokens Can Replace Famous Pixel Heroes
In early 2021, the NFT market was exploded by the emergence of pixel cryptopunks by LarvaLabs. Pixel images of heroes were sold almost instantly, and the cost of some tokens reached $8 million. Today, cryptopunks is one of the most popular NFT collection on the market. But it is unknown how long these tokens will hold the leadership. They are being replaced by more practical and technologically advanced NFTs that are able to generate income for their owners in the GameFi sector. We have collected the top NFT tokens that can throw cryptopunks off the pedestal.
Bored Ape Yacht Club
Bored Monkey NFT tokens have the second largest trading volume on the market with weekly sales exceeding $33 million. Created on the Ethereum blockchain, NFT tokens give the right to stay in the virtual club of bored monkeys. In the near future, the company promises to present an updated roadmap to outline a development strategy for the future. In the meantime, the value of the cards remains controversial, and the only available income may be resale. Over 67 thousand tokens have been sold since the beginning of the year.
CryptoBots
CryptoBots are unique NFT tokens with an interesting history. The first images of bots appeared in 2017. The smart contract, created by the developers of Playneta, became the first smart contract of the Play2Earn game. At the same time, more than 9,000 cryptobots were sold, issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Later, the developers switched their focus to other projects, and cryptobots became an autonomous project that developed solely through the support of the community. Today, more than 1,900 people from all over the world own tokens, and the price at NFT starts from 0.11 ETH. Recently, the developer announced the resumption of cryptobots and the release of a new NFT collection. However, now the emphasis will be on the use of tokens in the GameFi segment and the introduction of cryptobots in Play2Earn games. This fact will allow users to generate income from the use of NFTs. In order not to miss important news about the development of the project, subscribe to the channel in Discord.
CyberKongz
Another collection of pixel monkeys has already gained popularity among users. The weekly trading volume of these NFT tokens exceeds more than $10 million. According to the developers’ idea, pixel monkeys will live on a separate island in the SAND metaverse, and users will be able to upgrade their heroes by purchasing additional equipment and accessories. In addition, token holders will be able to exchange artifacts among each other and sell them in the store at SAND. In fact, the developers are creating a simple and fun game where users can earn cryptocurrency.
Meebits
Meebits is another creation of LavraLabs. They did not look for new ways to implement the NFT design but simply decided to copy the successful collection, replacing the cryptopunks with 2D heroes from the Minecraft game. Each token is unique and generated by a computer algorithm. It is still not clear how the tokens will be used in the future and what value and practicality they bring to their holders. So far, the developers have not commented on these issues.
Summary
The NFT sector is evolving and creating new rules of the game. Earlier exclusive tokens and works of art were in high demand, but today NFT tokens with real applicability and the ability to generate profit are coming to the fore. These qualities are mostly inherent in NFT tokens in the GameFi sector. Therefore, today it is worth paying attention to the tokens that operate in the Play2Earn sector.
ProShares Bitcoin (BITO) Accounts to Top 2% of ETF Trades
- ProShares Bitcoin trades for BTC ETF are massive.
- ProShares Bitcoin accounts for the top 2% of overall ETF trade.
- Past few days accounts to inflow of $112. 79 million.
From the beginning of 2021, everyone was eagerly expecting the final official approval for the Bitcoin (BTC) ETF. Upon official approval by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) BTC’s Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) finally came by October 2021.
However, only the BTC ETF Futures trading was approved. On the other hand, the BTC ETF Spot trading still remains unapproved by the SEC. Many acclaims the SEC to approve Spot trade for BTC ETF too.
In spite of all this, certain analysts term that SEC wouldn’t approve the Spot trade anyhow in near future.
Apart from all this, the U.S first BTC ETF trading firm, the ProShares Bitcoin, which opened up officially on October 19, took to the hot news upon the industry.
ProShares Bitcoin’s Toppings
ProShares Bitcoin is the first and foremost BTC ETF firm officially opened in the United States and at the same time completely approved by the U.S SEC.
Besides, from the moment it launched, the shares and trades upon the firm were top-notch, growing greater and greater by every day.
Accordingly, at present, the overall trades for the platform account for the top 2% of the overall ETF trades.
Accordingly, on November 10, the overall shares traded amounted to a whopping $400 million upon the platform. Thus, maintaining such an average profusely, the BITO has topped the charts maintaining the top 2% of overall ETF trades.
However, even though the investors are pouring in, the price of the stock of BTC ETF upon the BITO still remains without a surge. Instead, the prices have dropped since its launch on the Newyork Stock Exchange.
Right now, the price of BTC ETF stock upon BITO stands at $42.3, about less than a dollar since its official launch.
