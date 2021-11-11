News
Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy by mistrial bid
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy Wednesday when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.
Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request but was clearly angry at the prosecution, telling Thomas Binger: “When you say that that you were acting in good faith, I don’t believe that.”
The startling turn came after Rittenhouse, in a high-stakes gamble, took the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” the 18-year-old said.
During cross-examination, Binger asked Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property. The prosecutor also posed questions about Rittenhouse’s silence after his arrest.
The jury was ushered out of the room, and the judge loudly and angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that Schroeder earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.
Binger said he thought the door was open to his questions because of previous testimony and said he was acting in good faith, but the judge rejected that.
Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards suggested Binger might be attempting to provoke a mistrial. The defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if it is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried in the shootings.
During his turn on the stand, Rittenhouse told the jury that one of the men cornered him and made a grab for his rifle, another hit him with a skateboard, and the third came at him with a gun of his own.
Rittenhouse sobbed so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. But otherwise, he was composed on the stand, even as he was being cross-examined aggressively.
Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding a third during unrest that erupted in the summer of 2020 over the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police youth cadet said was an attempt to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
Rittenhouse testified he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle. He said he then shot and killed Anthony Huber after Huber struck him in the neck with his skateboard and grabbed his gun.
When a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, “lunges at me with his pistol pointed directly at my head,” Rittenhouse shot him, too, wounding him.
“I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me,” Rittenhouse said.
The case against Rittenhouse has divided Americans over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. Prosecutors have portrayed him as the instigator that night, while the defense has said he feared for his life, afraid that his gun was going to be taken away and used against him.
Rittenhouse’s decision to testify carried certain risk — including the possibility of fierce cross-examination from prosecutors — and came despite doubts among some legal experts about the value of him taking the stand, given the apparent weaknesses in the state’s case.
During the prosecution’s side of the case, some of its own witnesses bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense.
As he began crying on the stand and appeared unable to speak, his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, on a bench across the courtroom, sobbed loudly. Someone next to her put an arm around her. After the judge called a recess, jurors walked by Rittenhouse and looked on as he continued to cry.
Much of the testimony Wednesday was centered on the first shooting of the night, since it was Rosenbaum’s death that set in motion that bloodshed that followed.
Rittenhouse said he was walking toward a car dealer’s lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a blaze when he heard somebody scream, “Burn in hell!” He said he responded by saying, “Friendly, friendly, friendly!”
He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun was in front of him, “and I was cornered.” He said that was when he began to run. He said another protester, Joshua Ziminski, told Rosenbaum, “Get him and kill him.”
Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot directly behind him, and as he turned around, Rosenbaum was coming at him with his arms out in front. “I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” Rittenhouse said.
“I shoot him,” the defendant recounted. He also said he thought the object Rosenbaum threw during the chase — a plastic hospital bag — was a chain he had seen Rosenbaum carrying earlier.
Rittenhouse said he intended to help the wounded man but was in shock as someone else attended to him. Rittenhouse said he thought the “safest option” was to turn himself in to police who were nearby.
Asked by his lawyer why he didn’t keep running away from Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse said: “There was no space for me to continue to run to.”
Rittenhouse said that earlier that night, Rosenbaum was holding a chain and had twice threatened to kill him. Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse quoted Rosenbaum as saying: “I’m going to cut your (expletive) hearts out!”
As he first took the stand, Rittenhouse was asked by his attorney whether he came to Kenosha looking for trouble, and he responded no.
He testified that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on the day before the shootings, including a brick being thrown at a police officer’s head and cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot. Rittenhouse said the Car Source owner “was happy we were there.”
___
This story has been corrected to show that it was the defense attorney, not the judge, who suggested the prosecutor was trying to cause a mistrial.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Foody from Chicago. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
Suspected serial killer’s tattoo played role in capture
ST. LOUIS – Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office on Tuesday charged Perez Deshay Reed in the shooting deaths of two people in the city in September. Reed was charged Saturday in two other fatal shootings in September in St. Louis County. He is also suspected of killing two people in Kansas City, Kansas, and the FBI has labeled him a suspected serial killer.
Reed, who turns 26 years old Wednesday, remained jailed on $2 million bond Tuesday and didn’t yet have an attorney.
Surveillance video in Kansas helped lead to Reed’s arrest. Images captured by the cameras showed the distinctive crescent moon-shaped tattoo on Reed’s forehead. Another key factor was evidence left behind at each of the St. Louis-area shootings.
“The commonality among them were handgun casings,” Rich Quinn, special agent in charge of the FBI office in St. Louis, said. “We knew they came from the same handgun.”
Reed is charged in the St. Louis County killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26. In the city of St. Louis, he is suspected in the killings of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and a 24-year-old man, Carey Ross, on Sept. 19. All four victims were shot in the head.
His capture followed the killing of a man and a woman at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.
Surveillance video showed Reed entering Damon Irvin’s apartment on Oct. 28. Police found Irvin, 35, fatally shot in the apartment on Nov. 1, according to an FBI affidavit.
Reed and 25-year-old Rau’Daja Fairrow entered the same apartment complex on the night of Oct. 29 and Reed left 15 minutes later, according to the affidavit. Fairrow’s nude body was found Nov. 2 in her apartment. The FBI said Reed showed his driver’s license to enter the building, and the surveillance video showed his forehead tattoo.
Officers began tailing Reed and were watching Friday as he boarded a St. Louis-bound Amtrak train that left Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
But instead of riding to St. Louis, Reed got off at the first stop in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, the FBI said. Officers conducting surveillance from aboard the train arrested Reed as he boarded a bus. He was allegedly carrying a .40-caliber handgun that investigators believe he used in the St. Louis-area shootings.
During an interview with police, Reed denied that he hurt anyone, according to the affidavit.
Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility that Reed committed additional crimes. St. Louis County Lt. Craig Longworth said there was no known connection between the victims.
“These seemed to be random acts,” he said.
Reed has connections to the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
He began living with a cousin in St. Louis County in 2004 when he was 8 years old, and she later became his legal guardian when his parents were deemed “unwilling, unable and unfit” to care for him, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with misdemeanor assault in St. Louis County in 2019, though that case hasn’t gone to trial. He had no known history of felony charges.
Reed married in Jackson County, which includes some of Kansas City, Missouri, in June of 2019. His wife filed for divorce in July and a hearing in the divorce case is scheduled for Dec. 2.
The Wyandotte County district attorney’s office was awaiting a police report before it would consider charges against Reed, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon to miss three weeks “give or take” with injury
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Wednesday said star center Nathan MacKinnon will miss three weeks, “give or take,” with a lower-body injury he sustained in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Columbus.
MacKinnon logged 20:40 and didn’t seem to miss a shift in his first pointless game this season. He missed the Avs’ first two games because of a positive COVID test.
“Coming out of the game it didn’t feel the way he wanted it to feel,” Bednar said of MacKinnon’s injury.
Defenseman Sam Girard might also be unavailable after leaving practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury.
Bednar said he didn’t immediately talk to the trainers after practice about Girard.
Girard was practicing on the second power-play unit before he left the ice. He was replaced by rookie defenseman Bo Byram, who was seemingly practicing in a scratched role on Tuesday and Wednesday. Byram led the Avs in ice time at Columbus on the first-paring with Devon Toews and Byram ran the No. 1 power-play unit.
But in two consecutive practices, Byram partnered with often-scratched Kurtis MacDermid at even strength and was not on either power-play unit until Girard skated off.
Bednar said Byram, 20, is not in the dog house.
“I don’t have any plans in sitting Bo,” the coach said.
This story will be updated.
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
By SETH BORENSTEIN, ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.
In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
“The whole point of this is that the steps we’re taking we believe can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going and help China and us to be able to accelerate our efforts,” Kerry said.
Governments agreed in Paris to jointly reduce emissions enough to keep the global temperature rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred.
Both sides recognize that there is a gap between efforts taken globally to reduce emissions and the goals of the Paris deal, Xie said.
“So we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations,” he said.
The joint declaration came as governments from around the world were negotiating in Glasgow about how to build on the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable countries from the impacts of global warming.
A draft deal released Wednesday calls for pulling the plug on coal power, the single biggest source of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.
The early version of the final document also expresses “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and urges countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030. Pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal.
Some nations, especially island states whose very existence is threatened by climate change, warned that the draft didn’t go far enough in requiring action to limit increases in global temperatures — or in helping poorer countries to pay for adapting to the warming and for losses from it.
“‘Urging,’ ‘calling,’ ‘encouraging,’ and ‘inviting’ is not the decisive language that this moment calls for,” Aubrey Webson, Antigua and Barbuda’s U.N. ambassador, said in a statement.
With time running out in the climate summit, a clear message had to be sent, he added: “To our children, and the most vulnerable communities, that we hear you and we are taking this seriously.”
Meeting the Paris goals would require a dramatic reduction in emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas that remain the world’s top source of energy despite the growth of renewables like wind and solar power. But setting deadlines for phasing out fossil fuels is highly sensitive to countries that still depend on them for economic growth, including China and India, and to major exporters of coal such as Australia. The future of coal is also a hot-button issue in the U.S., where a spat among Democrats has held up one of President Joe Biden’s signature climate bills.
The draft calls for accelerating “the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels,” though it sets no timeline.
Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan, a long-time climate talks observer, said that the call in the draft to phase out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels would be a first in a U.N. climate deal, but the lack of a timeline would limit the pledge’s effectiveness.
“This isn’t the plan to solve the climate emergency. This won’t give the kids on the streets the confidence that they’ll need,” Morgan said.
European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans was more upbeat about the negotiations.
“We’re ready and willing to make sure we deliver on the highest possible levels of ambition, leading to prompt global action,” he said.
The draft is likely to change, but it doesn’t yet include full agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the negotiations: for rich nations to give poorer ones $100 billion a year in climate aid, to ensure that half of that money goes to adapting to worsening global warming, and the pledge to slash global carbon emissions by 2030.
The draft acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to the climate finance pledge. Currently they are providing around $80 billion a year, which poorer nations that need financial help both in developing green energy systems and adapting to the worst of climate change say isn’t enough.
Papua New Guinea Environment Minister Wera Mori said given the lack of financial aid that his country may “rethink” efforts to cut logging, coal mining and even coming to the U.N. talks.
The draft says the world should try to achieve “net-zero (emissions) around mid-century,” a target that was endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 biggest economies in a summit just before the Glasgow talks. That means requiring countries to pump only as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.
Highlighting the challenge of meeting those goals, the document “expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 C (2 F) of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
Separate draft proposals were also released on other issues being debated at the talks, including rules for international carbon markets and the frequency by which countries have to report on their efforts.
The draft calls on countries that don’t have national goals that are in line with the 1.5- or 2-degree limits to come back with stronger targets next year. Depending on how the language is interpreted, the provision could apply to most countries.
“This is crucial language,’ World Resources Institute International Climate Initiative Director David Waskow said. “Countries really are expected and are on the hook to do something in that timeframe to adjust.’
In a nod to one of the big issues for poorer countries, the draft vaguely “urges” developed nations to compensate developing countries for “loss and damage,” a phrase that some rich nations don’t like. But there are no concrete financial commitments.
Britain’s Alok Sharma, who is chairing the negotiations, acknowledged that “significant issues remain unresolved.”
“My big, big ask of all of you is to please come armed with the currency of compromise,” he told negotiators. “What we agree in Glasgow will set the future for our children and grandchildren, and I know that we will not want to fail them.”
___
Associated Press journalists Ellen Knickmeyer and Helena Alves contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Follow Borenstein, Jordans and Ghosal on Twitter.
