News
Rob Williams leads Celtics over Toronto, 104-88
Executing offense against Toronto can be like stumbling through a hall of mirrors.
“They’re a unique team defensively — lot of randomness,” said Ime Udoka. “It doesn’t always look like a lot of rhyme or reason to what they’re doing, but they’re very aggressive going after the ball and forcing turnovers. We didn’t handle it particularly well last game — 25 turnovers for 27 points.”
That turnover stat has stuck like a bone in the Celtics coach’s throat since the game was played on Oct. 22. Udoka called out his team’s effort that night — said they were “punked.” But with Rob Williams setting a career high for offensive rebounds (eight) as part of an overpowering 16-point, 8-for-11, 13-rebound night, the Celtics were the more physical team in their 104-88 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Now that the Celtics have won three of their last four games, Williams can sense a tightening bond that extends beyond 91.86 feet of hardwood.
“I feel like we’re coming together off of the court more, bonding, actually finding out stuff about each other,” he said. “We’re all basketball players, we’re all hoopers, but we’ve got to build that bond, that strength of knowing I can go to war with these guys beside me, off the court, too, knowing I can go to war with these guys. I feel like we’ve been stepping up on there, but we’ve got to carry it over all year.
“More team dinners, more vets reaching out, setting things up. Just talking,” said Williams. “I try to communicate with guys the whole practice. I know y’all are in there, y’all hear me joking around and stuff, but it’s just, show we’re a brotherhood and we’ll fight for each other.
“We need that toughness, man. That’s all I’m worried about right now, toughness. Mess-ups are gonna happen, but I’d rather go out there with guys that are gonna go hard as hell any time we play, you feel me? So that’s what I’m looking for.”
And they continued that sense Wednesday night. Udoka wasn’t necessarily buying into this as a revenge game, but he did like the role reversal.
“They were playing smaller than they had been with (Pascal) Siakam coming back, and we returned the favor trying to hurt them on the offensive glass,” said the Celtics coach. “We told our bigs to attack the glass and make them pay, and we slowed them down in transition as well.
“They focused on the details we went over in shootaround the last few days,” he said. “We showed the clips of how they hurt them. They’re 25th in half-court so we wanted them to beat us in half-court, and 28th in assists, so we wanted to hurt them there, too.”
This time the C’s won the rebound battle, 42-39, including a 12-6 edge in offensive boards and a 21-8 edge in second-chance points.
The top-six players finished in double figures, led by Jayson Tatum’s 22-point, seven-assist, 12-rebound performance, and another 20 points, four assists and eight turnovers from Dennis Schroder. Though the point guard struggled against pressure with eight turnovers, he also came up with some of the night’s big baskets, including an eight-point fourth quarter.
The player who set the tone on this occasion, though, is a young center who may only now be realizing the extent of how he can impact a game.
“It was all aggressiveness,” said Williams. “And to be honest I felt like us as a team, not just me, did a great job rebounding. We did a great job with physicality. We knew we were lacking that, so we did a great job stepping that up.”
Williams has certainly been hearing a plea for all of these qualities from his coach.
“That was something I pointed out to him a couple of games ago — I felt he wasn’t going to the offensive glass as hard as he could, and now he’s making guys pay,” said Udoka. “Guys are over-shifting and he’s taking advantage.”
News
Defensive-minded Ipswich moves on in Div. 4 state field hockey tournament
IPSWICH — The last memory first-year coach Nikki Pignone had of playoff field hockey at Ipswich before this season was as a senior in 2014, losing to Gloucester via shootout in the first round.
This postseason is going much differently.
Behind a potent attack on corner plays and a defensive effort that allowed just one shot on goal Wednesday night, the fourth-seeded Tigers (16-1-1) are moving on in the Div. 4 state tournament by beating No. 13 St. Mary’s of Lynn (8-9-2) 3-1 in the second round. Senior Linde Ruitenberg rifled in the first two goals, leading an 11-corner night that produced all three scores for Ipswich.
Factor in that much of the first half was spent inside the St. Mary’s 25 as the Tiger defense and midfield did their jobs with great success, and Ipswich is rolling into a quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Sutton.
“It always feels good to win at home,” Pignone said. “I really feel that when my team shows up like they’re capable of showing up … I don’t think there’s a team that can beat them.”
Spartans goalie Adrianna Bowker played well with nine saves for St. Mary’s, pairing with a solid defensive effort that withstood heavy pressure within its circle in a scoreless first quarter. But with all the corner plays Ipswich racked up, Ruitenberg’s tallies were inevitable.
Both came in the second quarter, and both were inserted by close friend Chloe Pszenny to help the Tigers to a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead with how the defense was playing. St. Mary’s threatened a few times behind a speedy transition, though, and star lefty Maggie Pierce bobbed and weaved down the field to score with 39 seconds left in the half for a 2-1 deficit.
Even play kept the score at 2-1 in the third quarter as neither team produced a corner, but they came back around in the final frame to help Kayden Flather tack on an insurance goal for the eventual final score.
“Our corners have always been a huge strength of ours, so I keep telling them (to) look for the corners,” Pignone said. “That sound of the ball hitting the backboard gets everyone going. … That is a huge boost.”
News
Before Veterans Day, Boston’s own Tuskegee Airman reflects on long journey
Enoch Woodhouse showed up to his Army assignment a day late and covered in soot, literally and figuratively held back by the color of his skin.
But that’s just the start of his story, a long and rich one that’s led one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen through the Ivy League, a law practice and back to his hometown of Boston, where on Wednesday he got a hug from the first Black chief executive of the city, and on Thursday, Veterans Day, he’ll attend multiple ceremonies as an honored guest.
Lt. Col. Woodhouse, first of the Army and then, when it was created, the Air Force, was part of the Airmen, the legendary all-Black combat unit in World War II, several years before the military integrated.
Woodhouse, who said he’s turning 95 in January, is from a family of preachers in Roxbury. He went to Boston English and graduated right in the heat of the Second World War, signing up when he was just 17.
“That’s the thing — from ’41 to ’45, the aim of every American — Black, white, Asian, so forth — was to serve America,” Woodhouse recounted to the Herald. “So we all went with — this is true — we all went in with diplomas in ink not dry.”
He and his largely white Boston English classmates hopped on a train — but then he was eventually thrown off of it and told to wait for an all-Black one. That one came 14 hours later, carrying Black people and coal.
So when he finally made it to base, he was late and covered in coal dust, to the displeasure of the commanding officers. He then would run into trouble in the officer training school mess hall, being told he couldn’t eat with the all-white other officers unless there was a curtain separating his table from the others’. He resorted to eating just in the snack area, where no one bothered him, meaning his choices were limited to hot dogs and finger foods.
“So if you invite me any place, don’t offer me that,” the still-very-quotable Woodhouse cracked.
But he eventually ended up with the Tuskegee Airmen, becoming an officer in charge of handing out the paychecks. He’s actually among the youngest of the original Tuskegee Airmen, and he said he keeps in touch with comrades. He figures he’ll call some on Veterans Day and check in.
Woodhouse would go on to attend Yale undergrad and then law school at Boston University before working as a trial lawyer for several decades. He and the rest of Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2006.
There’s no way of viewing how Woodhouse was treated back then when he enlisted as anything but poorly, but still there he is, walking around Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s farewell address event in his “World War II Veteran” ballcap and his Tuskegee Airmen jacket, hugging the outgoing acting mayor and getting ready to go to a few events the next day.
How does he square all that?
“We were treated according to the zeitgeist of America, which still has repercussions today,” Woodhouse said, essentially shrugging at that question. “You have to work around it. And I’m aware of it. But I don’t let that deter me from what I have to do. And even when I’m discriminated against — excellence is the best barrier to discrimination.”
News
Sons offer $50,000 reward for mom who went missing in Boston 46 years ago
On June 4, 1975, Dorothy Goroshko went out for drinks with some friends in North Station. Afterward, they said their goodbyes, and Goroshko vanished into the night air.
The next morning, after her three sons awoke to find her gone, the oldest, Anthony, 20, went to the Brighton Police station three times before they took his missing person report. Then he returned home, suddenly finding himself the father figure of what was left of their family.
Forty-six years later, the three brothers have long since suspected their mother is dead, and now they’re offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can lead them to her remains.
“What’s most important to me right now is to find her body and give her a proper burial,” said Rick Goroshko, who was 14 when their mother went missing. “And if someone can lead us to her body, maybe they can also lead us to her killer.”
When their mother disappeared, he, Anthony and their brother, John, who was 12 at the time, were more frightened than they’d ever been, mostly that she might never return home, but also that if they told anyone, they might be separated. So with the exception of their mother’s sister, their grandmother and his best friend, Rick Goroshko never told anyone.
“We had to go on as if nothing had happened,” he said. “We had to get ready for school every day. We had to make our own meals. But at first, it was all about hope. I thought of getting off the school bus every day and hoping and praying she’d be home.”
She never was, of course. But life went on.
Over the years, Rick Goroshko kept in touch with many Boston Police detectives, but they never did find his mother, a blond-haired beauty who had cookies and milk waiting for them when they came home from school and who made them “Sunday gravy” with macaroni, meatballs and sausage. They also never found her yellow 1970 Ford Maverick with a black roof and the license plate 9K7755.
“It would be great to hold someone accountable, but at the very least, we want to bring her home and give her a proper burial,” Rick Goroshko said. “She deserves that.”
The Boston Police Department’s Unsolved Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to call (617) 343-4470 or, to remain anonymous, (800)-494-TIPS.
Rob Williams leads Celtics over Toronto, 104-88
Xfinite (XET) Partners with Yieldly for a New Staking Pool
Defensive-minded Ipswich moves on in Div. 4 state field hockey tournament
Before Veterans Day, Boston’s own Tuskegee Airman reflects on long journey
When Is the Best Time of Year to Get Window Tinting Installed?
Sons offer $50,000 reward for mom who went missing in Boston 46 years ago
Steps To Follow When Leasing A Fleet
Battenfeld: Michelle Wu’s call for police cuts butts up against real life
PulsePad’s $PLSPAD ROI Is Only Getting Started After Hitting 950x in 60 Minutes
6 Mental Health Benefits Of Sports
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19