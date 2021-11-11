Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Sex Life With Blake Lively On Surprise ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

A vehicle connected to missing 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was found abandoned in Missouri, 2 days after her mother was murdered.
The toddler was reported missing Tuesday, Nov. 9, after police discovered the body of 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy in her Wheeling, Illinois apartment.
Police conducted a welfare check on Murphy after she failed to show up to work Tuesday or contact her family. The family said they last heard from Murphy on Monday.
Murphy’s body was discovered late Tuesday night when officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her home at the Hunt Club Apartments at 356 Inland Drive.
There was no sign of forced entry, and Murphy’s 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn, was missing, according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.
Police believe Murphy was targeted and her murder is not a random crime.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Jaclyn. She was believed to be in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.
The SUV was found abandoned in Missouri, but the toddler was not in the vehicle, police said.
There is a desperate search for Jaclyn Dobbs in my community right now! everyone in Buffalo Grove,Lincolnshire,Wheeling, Arlington heights is looking for this baby and hoping that the person who murdered her mother is brought to justice @JoyceHutchens3 @reesetheone1 @johnvmoore pic.twitter.com/2UDpWVeo8z
