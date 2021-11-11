Connect with us

Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Sex Life With Blake Lively On Surprise ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Ryan Reynolds
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ryan Reynolds swapped places with Will Ferrell for an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, where Ryan unexpectedly confessed that his and Blake Lively’s sex life ‘is totally normal.’

Surprise! Ryan Reynolds stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10 instead of Will Ferrell, who subbed in for the Deadpool actor, 45, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During his chat with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan kept the surprises coming when, after Jimmy, 47, asked how the actor’s wife Blake Lively and three children are doing, he suddenly started oversharing about the couple’s sex life. “Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Ryan said, which caused Jimmy to laugh and clarify that he had no plans to ask a question that personal.

Ryan Reynolds on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on November 10, 2021 (Photo: NBC)

“Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” Ryan said. “I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy. Easy does it.” Jimmy laughed off Ryan’s trolling while admitting that he only had questions prepared for Will, who was scheduled to appear on the late-night show before the actors pulled a switcheroo. “Well fire away,” Ryan demanded to the host. The Canadian then explained that he was only interested in speaking about Will’s new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, as opposed to his own new Netflix film, Red Notice. “If you bring up Red Notice, you will taste the back of my hand,” Ryan said. “I’m going to deliver for Will Ferrell because he is a golden god.”

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock)

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Will — who acted as though he was Ryan during the interview — was also asked about how Blake, 34, has been doing. “My wife, Blake, is wonderful. Thank you for asking. She’s doing great,” Will said. “It’s a busy household. She’s a great cook.” When the host questioned exactly which meals the Gossip Girl alum likes to make, Will responded, “She makes oatmeal and killer nachos.”

As for Ryan and Blake’s kids, the Talladega Nights actor also jokingly shared to Jimmy Kimmel what the three little ones — James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — dressed as for Halloween. “The oldest one went as Deadpool,” Will said with a laugh. “The middle one went as Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada. And the baby went as Deadpool also.”

Will and Ryan’s interviews were both hilarious! And their collaborations aren’t done yet, given the actors will both star in Apple TV+’s upcoming Christmas-themed musical film, Spirited.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Illinois woman found dead in her home, vehicle connected to her missing 1-year-old daughter found abandoned in Missouri

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Handout

A vehicle connected to missing 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was found abandoned in Missouri, 2 days after her mother was murdered.

The toddler was reported missing Tuesday, Nov. 9, after police discovered the body of 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy in her Wheeling, Illinois apartment.

Police conducted a welfare check on Murphy after she failed to show up to work Tuesday or contact her family. The family said they last heard from Murphy on Monday.

Murphy’s body was discovered late Tuesday night when officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her home at the Hunt Club Apartments at 356 Inland Drive.

There was no sign of forced entry, and Murphy’s 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn, was missing, according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

Police believe Murphy was targeted and her murder is not a random crime.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Jaclyn. She was believed to be in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The SUV was found abandoned in Missouri, but the toddler was not in the vehicle, police said.
 

Posted in Crime

Tags: child abduction, crime news, homicide, kidnapping, missing child, stolen cars

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

LeeAnne Locken Says Producer Gave Her “Glass” She Smashed at Infamous RHOD Party While Others Got Plastic Drinkware

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

LeeAnne Locken Claims Producer Gave Her The "Glass" She Smashed at The Infamous “Winter White” Party, The RHOD Alum Says Everyone Else Was Given “Plastic Drinkware”
google news

Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto

Secrets about the Real Housewives franchise are being unearthed in a tell-all book that just hit the shelves. In it, LeeAnne Locken has a few things to say about her time on The Real Housewives of Dallas.

LeeAnne left the franchise in 2020 after four seasons as an OG cast member. Although she was missed by fans, LeeAnne was soon replaced by Tiffany Moon, a young doctor who left a splash of drama on her first season.

During an interview in the book, LeeAnne raised the question, “Did you ever ask yourself how I got that glass in the first place?” Rich Bye, an executive producer of RHOD, spelled it out more clearly: “LeeAnne says that a producer gave that glass to her and told her to throw it.” When Rich discussed the possibility of it being true, he said, “It could be,” but he didn’t know for sure.

In the book, LeeAnne also said, “The Brandi Land party, if you remember, was a ‘no glass allowed’ event.” She then stated that everyone else was provided “plastic drinkware.”

The scene was important because castmates later used the moment against her as proof that LeeAnne was too dangerous to work with. In the book, Cary Deuber (who was one of the housewives to bring forth the accusation) later said she no longer felt LeeAnne was dangerous.

Very few housewives talk about production’s manipulation of drama until after they’ve left the show. In the RHOC chapter of Dave’s book, Tamra Judge also claimed a producer told her to throw wine at Jeana Keough in another infamous scene that is well remembered.

The book discussed the idea that several castmates were attempting to make LeeAnne angry to stir up conflict for the show. LeeAnne’s passionate moments were often used in the trailers.

Andy Cohen gets upset with cast members who expose uncomfortable truths about the show. At times, the franchise would have viewers believe the housewives are simply ‘being themselves’ without any manipulation from producers. The truth, though, seems more insidious.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

#StandForIzzy: Autistic 10-Year-Old Isabella Tichenor Enacts Suicide After Racist Bullying At Utah School

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

#StandForIzzy: Autistic 10-Year-Old Isabella Tichenor Enacts Suicide After Racist Bullying At Utah School
google news

Lord have mercy, this is so sad…

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

School bullying is deadly. Every single year a disturbing number of children are deciding to end their lives because their classmates are a bunch of soulless a**holes. Who the hell raised these heartless hellions? Likely people who are also destined for Satan’s sunny retirement home one day.

We came across this story on The Independent that detailed the suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor and it made us as mad as it did sad. Isabella attended Foxboro Elementary School in Salt Lake City, Utah, a city notorious for their racist attitudes and very few Black folks. Don’t take our word for it, ask Russell Westbrook. The kids at this school were brutal in their taunts and bullying toward Isabella and her siblings that included yelling racist slurs. The children’s mother, Brittany Tichenor said she contacted the Davis School District numerous times seeking assistance only to get silence in return.

Ms Tichenor said: “Even though my baby is gone, I’m going to make sure that I stand for Izzy. And I’m going to make sure — for voices that can’t be heard like hers — that this will never happen again to any kid.”

What makes that detail particularly galling is the fact that about two weeks ago, the United States Department of Justice released a damning report about the rampant racism inside the Davis School System. At this very moment the organization is under federal investigation and now this happens.

The DOJ investigation which focused on 2015-2020, “found hundreds of documented uses of the N-word, among other racial epithets, derogatory racial comments, and physical assaults targeting district students at dozens of schools. The department concluded that for years, Davis’s ineffective response left students vulnerable to continued harassment and that students believed the district condoned the behaviour.”

We already know that Florida is a s**thole state but we might have to put Utah under the microscope a lot more. Isabella’s death has lead to the social media hashtag #StandForIzzy that aims to highlight not only this story, but other cases of bullying that have ended tragically. If you wish to donate to Izzy’s family, hit the GoFundMe HERE.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending