Celebrities
Simon Konecki: 5 Things About Adele’s Ex-Husband & Their Divorce
Adele shockingly announced that she split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in early 2021. Here’s more about the man who was in the singer’s life for seven years.
Adele, 33, officially split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, 47, who she’s known for seven years, in 2019 and it left many of her fans shocked. Since the couple was known for keeping their marriage and personal life under wraps for the most part, the split got a lot of attention and left many of the singer’s supporters wanting to know more about their love story. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021 and Adele has romantically moved on with sports agent Rich Paul as she and Simon continue to co-parent their nine-year-old son Angelo.
Find out more about Simon and his seven-year romantic relationship with Adele below.
When Did Adele & Simon Meet/Get Married?
There was a rumor he was introduced to Adele by Ed Sheeran after the former lovebirds were first spotted together in Jan. 2012 while on a vacation in Florida. It was soon reported that she first met Simon through Ed while she was recovering from throat surgery in 2011, but the “Lego House” singer quickly debunked the rumors on Twitter and has remained quiet about the details of her and Simon’s first meeting.
The talented songstress and her beau were both very private about their relationship throughout the years they were dating and she didn’t admit to their 2016 nuptials until she mentioned herself as a “married” woman during a concert in 2017. She also mentioned Simon as her husband that same year during her acceptance speech for her Grammy Award.
Their Divorce Inspired Her 2021 Album.
Adele and Simon split in April 2019 and confirmed it with a statement from her rep. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” Almost two years after she filed, their divorce was finalized in March 2021 and there were reports that the former couple reached a settlement in the case just two months before the finalization.
Adele’s album, 30, which is set to be released on Nov. 19, 2021, is heavily inspired by her divorce from Simon and features songs that include lyrics that give more details about their marriage and how she’s feeling about the split. In her song, “Hold On,” she belts out lyrics like, “Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on, I will survive.”
In an interview with iHeartRadio in Oct. 2021, which can be seen above, Adele opened up about the big changes in her life and admitted she felt they were long “overdue.” She also told Vogue why her marriage to Simon didn’t work out in Nov. 2021.
“Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”
Adele Was Simon’s Second Wife.
Before he met the talented Brit, Simon was married to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008 and they had a daughter together.
They Welcomed A Son In October 2012.
After announcing her pregnancy in June 2012, Adele became a first-time mom when their son Angelo was born, and Simon became a dad-of-two. The proud father already shared a daughter with his ex-wife Clary at the time of Angelo’s birth.
Simon Is The CEO Of A Charity.
After working as director of EBS, a division of the trading company Icap, he managed senior brokers at Lehman Brothers, but soon after, he co-founded the UK-based eco-friendly bottled water brand, Life Water, with his friend Lucas White. The brand led them to setting up the charity Drop4Drop, which aims at providing clean water to people in poor countries.
Celebrities
GTFOHWTBS: Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Cries And Plays Victim During Murder Trial
“We don’t believe you, you need more people!” -Jay Z
As the saying goes, “there’s a Hov line for everything”, but never have Shawn Carter’s words rang more true than when you see footage of Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse sobbing like a bad actor on a soap opera. SAF-AFTRA would reject this clown’s application in a heartbeat. Rittenhouse took the stand today to testify in his own defense and his lawyers must have instructed him to lay it on real thick.
Rittenhouse maintained that he was only there to “help people” despite coming under-age, armed, and clearly ill-equipped to handle the task he said he came to Kenosha to complete. Instead, Kyle (allegedly) murdered two people with who he himself testified that he had no friction according to an NBC Chicago article.
Today marked the second day of the defense making its case that Rittenhouse should be exonerated and allowed to walk free. A goal that became frighteningly close to true after Judge Bruce Schroeder laid into prosecutor Thomas Binger for attempting to question Rittenhouse about a Tik Tok video he made about his desire to own an AR-15 style rifle so that he could shoot people. Schroeder had already banned said evidence from the trial and was none-too-pleased about Binger’s sneaky tactics.
Based on this infraction, the defense has asked the judge to declare a mistrial with prejudice, a move that would prevent Rittenhouse from being retried and would allow him to walk away from two bodies scot free.
According to DailyMail:
‘You had warned him. You had told him prior to Mr. Rittenshouse testifying,’ Chirafisi said. ‘You had warned him about the infringement of his constitutional right to remain silent. He did it again.
‘The second one says that the prosecutor’s actions was designed to allow another chance to convict, to provoke a mistrial to get another kick at the cat because the first trial is going badly.
SMFH…the writing is basically on the wall.
Celebrities
Frank Sinatra Grandchildren: Everything to Know About His 3 Grandkids, Including Singer AJ Lambert
Old Blue Eyes was married four times throughout his life, and he had three kids. Find out more about all fo the singer’s grandkids here!
Frank Sinatra is one of the most iconic and beloved singers of all time. After making his debut with his 1946 album, he became well-known as a member of the “Rat Pack” along with Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. He released many hit songs that are still instantly recognizable such as “Fly Me To The Moon” and “My Way.” He also acted in a number of films, including classic musicals, like Guys And Dolls. He remained a musical icon until his death at 82-years-old in 1998, and he’s still incredibly influential to this day.
Throughout his life, Frank was married to four different women: Nancy Barbato (from 1939 until 1951), Ava Gardner (from 1951 to 1957), Mia Farrow (from 1966 to 1968), and Barbara Marx (from 1976 until his death). Despite his multiple wives, he only had children with Nancy, who gave birth to two daughters Tina and Nancy and a son Frank Jr. Nancy had two daughters of her own, and Frank had one son. Find out more about all of Frank Sinatra’s grandchildren here!
AJ Lambert
Frank’s daughter Nancy was married to Hugh Lambert from 1970, until his death in 1985. Her oldest daughter Angela Jennifer Lambert Paparozzi, better known as “AJ,” was born in May 1974. AJ followed in her mom and grandfather’s footsteps and became a musician herself, although she grew up playing in goth and punk bands, according to a 2015 interview with Desert Sun. She’s put out her own collections of songs that are closer to what her grandfather sang, like 2018’s Lonely Songs EP. Her most recent single was a moody, piano ballad, called “I Got It Bad.” She’s spoken a bit about how surreal it is to be Old Blue Eyes’ granddaughter in a 2019 interview with The Guardian. “When I hear things he sings, I hear them through some other filter,” she said. “I hear them as a fan, but also as a human being I knew.”
Amanda Catherine Lambert Erlinger
Nancy’s other daughter is a bit more private than her singing sister, but she has shown an interest in photography, and gave an interview to Classic Chicago Magazine in 2018 to talk about her grandfather and an exhibit showing off the family’s collection of photos. She said that Frank taught her how to use a camera when she was a young girl. “We were sitting around the pool in Palm Springs and he showed me how to load film, pull out the picture, and then talked to me about being patient to let it develop before pulling off the strip,” she said, noting that her dad also helped her love of photography develop. “Sadly, my dad died when I was nine and it was my grandfather who really kept up my interest in photography because of his own passion. It was something we shared together.”
Amanda also said that she had many fond memories of the “My Way” singer from growing up. “My grandfather was very much a family man and loved to spend time with us. He wanted to be with his family and always wanted us around, which included his three kids and his grandkids,” she told Classic Chicago. “He went out of his way on the weekends to spend time with us. He loved being a grandpa. He taught me how to paint and repaint together in his studio. We’d read the paper at breakfast together.”
Michael Sinatra
Frank Sinatra Jr. had his son Michael, 34, with Patricia Ward in 1987, but after his death in 2016 from a heart attack, three other people came forward and claimed to be children from other affairs, according to DailyMail, but these relationships haven’t been confirmed. His son Michael has kept the family’s musical legacy alive and became a Las Vegas-based jazz singer, according to his website, and he sings standard from the Rat Pack and the Great American Songbook.
Celebrities
Exclusive: ABC’s “Queens” Welcomes Guest Appearances From Fivio Foreign And THIS Legendary Rapper And Producer
“Queens” get the money!
So the saying goes… But the ABC show “Queens” is quickly attracting new talent with every epiosde. Next Tuesday Fivio Foreign will make his debut on the show, on the episode titled “They Do Anything for Clout.”
We’ve got a few exclusive episodic stills from the episode for your viewing pleasure.
Clearly he’s got some scenes with Eve’s character Brianna.
Are you excited?
Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:
As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin, on an all-new “Queens.” “They Do Anything for Clout” was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, and directed by Benny Boom
Musical performances on the episode include “I’m That Chick” by Lauren aka Lil Miffin as performed by Pepi Sonuga. Guest starring is Fivio Foreign as himself, Emerson Brooks as Darren, Hannah Masi as Alexis, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Rana Roy as Alicia.
Fivio’s not the only big news for “Queens”!
Naturi Naughton also revealed via Instagram that Wyclef Jean will be joining the series.
The all-new episode of “Queens,” airs TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Simon Konecki: 5 Things About Adele’s Ex-Husband & Their Divorce
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Litecoin (LTC) All Set for New Highs, Maintains Upward Trend
GTFOHWTBS: Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse Cries And Plays Victim During Murder Trial
Man suspected of shooting a Denver officer in the back is identified
Frank Sinatra Grandchildren: Everything to Know About His 3 Grandkids, Including Singer AJ Lambert
Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says
Exclusive: ABC’s “Queens” Welcomes Guest Appearances From Fivio Foreign And THIS Legendary Rapper And Producer
Biden: Infrastructure bill will ease economy woes, just wait
Erika Jayne Urges Men To ‘Slide Into’ Her DMs 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19