Celebrities
‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch
A preview clip of ‘Sister Wives’ 16th season teases a whole lot of drama for Kody Brown and his four wives. Since the season filmed, Kody’s split from one of his spouses.
Season 16 of Sister Wives looks to be quite the drama-filled spectacle. TLC released a preview clip of the reality series’ upcoming season, which premieres on November 21, and the 15-second teaser hints at distress for Kody Brown, 52, and his four wives. “Kody is in a really bad place,” one of his four spouses — Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown — says in the clip, which can be seen below.
The Brown family is questioning everything they thought they knew. Don’t miss the season premiere of #SisterWives on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/SdRRPqnY66
— TLC Network (@TLC) November 10, 2021
Next, Christine, 49, is shown storming off from Kody and telling him, “I don’t want to talk to you.” In a confessional, Christine admits that she wants to leave the polygamist family’s home in Arizona and move back to Utah. Janelle, 52, is then seen telling the family, “You guys give me the property, and you can move.” There also appears to be drama for 50-year-old Meri, who is in tears during a brief snippet from the preview.
But the most major moment from the clip comes when Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, says in a confessional, “Our family is crumbling.” The 43-year-old is in tears during that moment, which closes out the drama-filled preview. Kody doesn’t speak at all during the clip, though we can assume he’s at the center of most of these issues.
As fans know, one of Kody’s four marriages just recently came to an end. Christine, the third woman to marry Kody, announced on Nov. 2 that the couple split after 25 years together. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” Kody shared the news on IG as well, informing his fans that it was “Christine’s decision” to end the longtime marriage, and that it “comes with a great deal of sadness.”
Kody has 18 children between his four marriages. He is technically only legally married Robyn, while the other marriages are considered “spiritual unions.” The polygamous relationships have been explored on the hit series, which premiered back in September 2010.
Want more drama? Check out the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives on Sunday, November 21 at 10 pm ET on TLC.
Celebrities
Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London
Lady Gaga looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy cutout dress with a plunging slit at a screening for ‘House of Gucci’ on Nov. 10.
Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll while promoting her highly-anticipated upcoming new film, House of Gucci, where she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, and she absolutely slayed her look at a screening in London on Nov. 10. She showed off her insanely toned legs when she rocked a one-shoulder, chocolate brown spaghetti strap Et Ochs gown.
The silk dress featured a plunging neckline with cutouts on the side of her waist while an insanely plunging, hip-high slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She accessorized her dress with a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform heels.
Meanwhile, earlier that day, she stepped out wearing a head-to-toe Gucci logo ensemble featuring a brown and tan button-down midi dress covered in subtle crystals. On top of her dress, she rocked a matching oversized cape jacket that had brown leather trim. A pair of massive tan patent leather lace-up heeled booties and oversized sunglasses tied her look together.
Gaga has rocked a ton of gorgeous outfits lately but just the other day, she attended the London film premiere on Nov. 9, when she opted to wear a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the 2022 collection.
Her sheer purple gown featured massive, pleated cape sleeves that flowed out as she walked and were covered in sparkly crystals, while the neckline was super high and the waist was cinched in with a knot. Meanwhile, on the side of her skirt was a plunging, hip-high slit that showed off her toned leg.
She accessorized her look with a pair of hip-high sheer black fishnet socks paired with black lace-up leather platform booties that were sky-high and covered in jewels.
Celebrities
Drew Barrymore Shines Bright In Yellow Princess Dress At CFDA Awards — Photos
Drew Barrymore was all smiles in a bright yellow, tulle dress at the CFDA Awards, where Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy were honored.
Drew Barrymore, 46, stepped out on the red carpet at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in a yellow tulle dress. The talk show host resembled a princess when she arrived at the November 10 event in New York City, rocking a tiered gown with a full skirt, puffy cap sleeves, and a deep V neckline. The A-lister paired the dress with bright yellow pumps and delicate drop earrings, as she pulled her hair back into a glamorous updo.
The annual event, which is widely referred to as the the Oscars of the fashion world, was hosted by Emily Blunt. “Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room,” CFDA chairman Tom Ford told the media. “The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year’s CFDA awards.”
Among the high-profile honorees were Zendaya, who was awarded the Fashion Icon award, while The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy was named Face Of The Year. Zendaya officially became the youngest ever recipient of the highly coveted award, and she totally stunned in a bright red two-piece by Vera Wang.
Ashley Olsen also made a rare red carpet appearance, stunning on the red carpet in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. She and her twin sister Mary-Kate were nominated for the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, however Mary-Kate did not attend the ceremony, held at Manhattan hotspot The Pool.
The notoriously private sisters recently gave a rare interview about why they’ve shied away from Hollywood through the years. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told Vice’s i-D Magazine, saying of their brand The Row, “We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”
Celebrities
VIDEO: Kelly Dodd Films Heather & Terry Dubrow at Restaurant, Calls Them “A–holes,” Tells Rick to Confront RHOC Stars
Kelly Dodd and husband Rick Leventhal dined at the same restaurant as Heather Dubrow and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow on Wednesday night. And, in true Kelly style, she didn’t simply go on with her meal.
While celebrating the birthday of a friend, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum took it upon herself to film her former cast mates as they ate while berating them as “a–holes” and labeling them “Dumb and Dumber” as she encouraged Rick to confront the couple about the letters of cease and desist they received earlier this year.
“Should I ask these a–holes why they’re suing me, Terry and Heather? Why are they suing me? Rick went to the bathroom.. I think he might ask why they put two ceases and desists on us,” Kelly began in a video filmed at the restaurant on November 10.
Then, when Rick returned, she asked, “Why don’t you say something to the guy that’s suing you? What do you call him? Gomer Pyle? Why don’t you go say, ‘Why are you suing us’?”
Although Rick remained in his seat, Kelly went on with her rant against Heather and Terry.
“She looks like the mom from Coraline, that cartoon, and he looks like Gomer Pyle,” she said of the couple.
As her video clips continued, Kelly continued to encourage Rick to get up and confront Heather and Terry about the legal letters they sent them months ago following Kelly’s suggestion that their son spread COVID-19 at a New Year’s Eve party.
“Ask him why they’re suing us,” she told her husband.
Kelly then took aim at the fact that despite having a table for six, Heather and Terry were dining alone.
“We’ve got dumb and dumber right there. F-ck faces… If you’re at a table for six, you have zero friends,” she stated. “A table for six and you’re always alone, what does that tell you? Losers!”
As RHOC fans may recall, this isn’t the first time Kelly has filmed Heather while out in Orange County. Back in 2018, after arriving to her Orange Theory gym, Kelly filmed Heather as she stood near the front door.
“Heather Dubrow is just sitting there. I’m trying to avoid her at all costs, trying to get in my work out. And ugh, she won’t leave the area,” Kelly complained. “Stop talking! I need to get my workout done. I don’t want to run into you.”
In response, Heather slammed Kelly as “obsessed” and “so weird” on her podcast.
“In the light of day, in the parking lot of Orange Theory, this grown woman, this mother is sitting in the car filming me and my friend Sarah because we’re standing outside Orange Theory talking,” Heather shared. “Maybe I should be flattered that she is obsessed with me or wants to make a thing because clearly, you’re not going to make a video and post it and say my name seven times. You want me to see it, right? Okay, Kelly I saw it! Thanks for the laughs.”
Photos Credit: Shutterstock, AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA
Bitcoin Whale Wallet With $150 Million Activated After 8 Years
‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch
A Teeth Whitener Review Will Save You Money
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday
Cadbury 5Star Offers Cryptocurrency “NothingCoin” for Doing Absolutely Nothing!
Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London
Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student
Leverage Wipeout? Why Bitcoin Could Re-Test Low Levels
Drew Barrymore Shines Bright In Yellow Princess Dress At CFDA Awards — Photos
Gaining the Wisdom for Up-Keep of Garage Floors
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19