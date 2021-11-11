Celebrities
Spotify & Silk Sonic Host Exclusive Album Listening Party At ‘The Silk Room’ In Los Angeles
The wait for Silk Sonic’s debut album is finally (almost) over!
On Wednesday, November 10, Spotify hosted an exclusive party to celebrate the upcoming release of An Evening with Silk Sonic, the long awaited debut album from the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.
In this invite only event, Spotify transformed The Peppermint Club into The Silk Room, an elevated gentleman’s club, for a special one night only with Silk Sonic. The intimate event gave guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Silk Sonic lifestyle and of course get a sneak peek of the album.
Set to a 70s backdrop, complete with sequins, disco balls and roller skating dancers, the experience transported guests into the full Silk Sonic experience which would not be complete without a special performance from the R&B superduo. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took to the stage alongside The Hooligans and performed “Fly as Me,” a song never before performed in public, along with “777”, “Leave the Door Open” and their most recent single, “Smokin Out the Window,” which Bruno celebrated going #1 on Spotify that day.
After being energized by the passionate singing from the crowd, Mars and .Paak covered iconic classics “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie, “Turn Me On” by Kevin Lyttle and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 before performing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” in the spur of the moment. Among the guests were Janelle Monae, Ella Mae, Ty Dolla $ign, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, Charlie Puth, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion and Shaun Ross.
Check out more photos from the event down below:
Celebrities
‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch
A preview clip of ‘Sister Wives’ 16th season teases a whole lot of drama for Kody Brown and his four wives. Since the season filmed, Kody’s split from one of his spouses.
Season 16 of Sister Wives looks to be quite the drama-filled spectacle. TLC released a preview clip of the reality series’ upcoming season, which premieres on November 21, and the 15-second teaser hints at distress for Kody Brown, 52, and his four wives. “Kody is in a really bad place,” one of his four spouses — Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown — says in the clip, which can be seen below.
The Brown family is questioning everything they thought they knew. Don’t miss the season premiere of #SisterWives on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/SdRRPqnY66
— TLC Network (@TLC) November 10, 2021
Next, Christine, 49, is shown storming off from Kody and telling him, “I don’t want to talk to you.” In a confessional, Christine admits that she wants to leave the polygamist family’s home in Arizona and move back to Utah. Janelle, 52, is then seen telling the family, “You guys give me the property, and you can move.” There also appears to be drama for 50-year-old Meri, who is in tears during a brief snippet from the preview.
But the most major moment from the clip comes when Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, says in a confessional, “Our family is crumbling.” The 43-year-old is in tears during that moment, which closes out the drama-filled preview. Kody doesn’t speak at all during the clip, though we can assume he’s at the center of most of these issues.
As fans know, one of Kody’s four marriages just recently came to an end. Christine, the third woman to marry Kody, announced on Nov. 2 that the couple split after 25 years together. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” Kody shared the news on IG as well, informing his fans that it was “Christine’s decision” to end the longtime marriage, and that it “comes with a great deal of sadness.”
Kody has 18 children between his four marriages. He is technically only legally married Robyn, while the other marriages are considered “spiritual unions.” The polygamous relationships have been explored on the hit series, which premiered back in September 2010.
Want more drama? Check out the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives on Sunday, November 21 at 10 pm ET on TLC.
Celebrities
Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London
Lady Gaga looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy cutout dress with a plunging slit at a screening for ‘House of Gucci’ on Nov. 10.
Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll while promoting her highly-anticipated upcoming new film, House of Gucci, where she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, and she absolutely slayed her look at a screening in London on Nov. 10. She showed off her insanely toned legs when she rocked a one-shoulder, chocolate brown spaghetti strap Et Ochs gown.
The silk dress featured a plunging neckline with cutouts on the side of her waist while an insanely plunging, hip-high slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She accessorized her dress with a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform heels.
Meanwhile, earlier that day, she stepped out wearing a head-to-toe Gucci logo ensemble featuring a brown and tan button-down midi dress covered in subtle crystals. On top of her dress, she rocked a matching oversized cape jacket that had brown leather trim. A pair of massive tan patent leather lace-up heeled booties and oversized sunglasses tied her look together.
Gaga has rocked a ton of gorgeous outfits lately but just the other day, she attended the London film premiere on Nov. 9, when she opted to wear a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the 2022 collection.
Her sheer purple gown featured massive, pleated cape sleeves that flowed out as she walked and were covered in sparkly crystals, while the neckline was super high and the waist was cinched in with a knot. Meanwhile, on the side of her skirt was a plunging, hip-high slit that showed off her toned leg.
She accessorized her look with a pair of hip-high sheer black fishnet socks paired with black lace-up leather platform booties that were sky-high and covered in jewels.
Celebrities
Drew Barrymore Shines Bright In Yellow Princess Dress At CFDA Awards — Photos
Drew Barrymore was all smiles in a bright yellow, tulle dress at the CFDA Awards, where Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy were honored.
Drew Barrymore, 46, stepped out on the red carpet at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in a yellow tulle dress. The talk show host resembled a princess when she arrived at the November 10 event in New York City, rocking a tiered gown with a full skirt, puffy cap sleeves, and a deep V neckline. The A-lister paired the dress with bright yellow pumps and delicate drop earrings, as she pulled her hair back into a glamorous updo.
The annual event, which is widely referred to as the the Oscars of the fashion world, was hosted by Emily Blunt. “Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room,” CFDA chairman Tom Ford told the media. “The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year’s CFDA awards.”
Among the high-profile honorees were Zendaya, who was awarded the Fashion Icon award, while The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy was named Face Of The Year. Zendaya officially became the youngest ever recipient of the highly coveted award, and she totally stunned in a bright red two-piece by Vera Wang.
Ashley Olsen also made a rare red carpet appearance, stunning on the red carpet in a timeless black trench coat from her fashion label The Row. She and her twin sister Mary-Kate were nominated for the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, however Mary-Kate did not attend the ceremony, held at Manhattan hotspot The Pool.
The notoriously private sisters recently gave a rare interview about why they’ve shied away from Hollywood through the years. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told Vice’s i-D Magazine, saying of their brand The Row, “We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, ‘Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?’ I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first.”
Top 3 Trending Spotlight Token of The Day: SHIB, KDA, PETS
Spotify & Silk Sonic Host Exclusive Album Listening Party At ‘The Silk Room’ In Los Angeles
8 big cats at the Saint Louis Zoo test positive for COVID-19
Bitcoin Whale Wallet With $150 Million Activated After 8 Years
‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Warns ‘Family Is Crumbling’ in New Preview Trailer — Watch
A Teeth Whitener Review Will Save You Money
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday
Cadbury 5Star Offers Cryptocurrency “NothingCoin” for Doing Absolutely Nothing!
Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London
Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19