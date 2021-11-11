Connect with us

St. Louis Cardinals moving Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village

St. Louis Cardinals moving Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS–One year after the annual fan-fest was forced into a virtual format because of the pandemic the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that the Winter Warm-Up would return in person in 2022, but in new locations, at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

“We’re thrilled to bring the annual Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village to kick off the 2022 baseball season,” Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Cardinals Care said in a news release. “We’re thankful to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch for their partnership over the years, but with the completion of phase two of Ballpark Village, we now have the room to bring our fans the exciting event that they’ve come to know and love right here at home.”

The event is scheduled for January 15-17, 2022. Proceeds benefit Cardinals Care charitable programs.

At least one team, the Cleveland Guardians, canceled a similar in-person event, citing COVID concerns.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 26 on the Cardinals’ website.

With the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players’ association and owners expected to expire at midnight on December 1, with an almost-certain lockout to follow, it’s unclear how current players would be involved in an in-person event.

Cold case: I-70 killer investigation gets dozens of new tips

November 11, 2021

Cold case: I-70 killer investigation gets dozens of new tips
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Technology will now a be a critical component in solving the nearly 30-year-old mystery of the I-70 serial killer, police said after receiving new tips on the case recently.

Police officers working on the case from various Midwest agencies and tasked with finding the I-70/I-35 killer held a two-day meeting in St. Charles, Missouri this week. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials announced new findings on the case and that agencies had been receiving new tips in the past month.

About two weeks ago a composite sketch, shown below, was released showing what the suspect would look like in present day. Since then, officials have received new leads and officers from five cities throughout the Midwest met in St. Charles to evaluate and compare cases.

In 1992, six people across five cities in Indiana, Missouri and Kansas were killed by whom authorities think was the same person. On April 27 of that year, Michael “Mick” McCown was shot and killed at a family owned ceramics shop in Terre Haute.

Certain evidence samples from all of the collective cases will now be sent to labs and await DNA testing.

Since the new composite was released, the Terre Haute Police Department has received six new leads and the St. Charles Police Department has yielded around 50 new tips.

According to police, a ballistics report connects one suspect to the six murders across five cities. Sgt. Troy Davis and Det. Brad Rumsey with THPD, along with the I-70/I-35 killer task force, will now utilize current technology with older evidence.

“Every case has some piece of evidence that could possibly yield a DNA sample that could be valuable for us to use,” Rumsey said. “I think there’s a strong chance we can identify the person.”

One piece of evidence related to the killing of McCown in Terre Haute will be tested. A newly developed web portal will allow each agency to see submitted evidence, and Rumsey said leads will be measured on a scale measuring priority levels.

“There were other things that matched in each case with our case,” Davis said. “It was a very informative meeting, glad it happened. I truly believe the I-70 killings will be solved.”

Broncos podcast: Denver takes on Philadelphia Eagles at home looking to ride momentum into bye week

November 11, 2021

Broncos podcast: Denver takes on Philadelphia Eagles at home looking to ride momentum into bye week
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 10 home showdown against the Eagles at Empower Field.

The duo recap injury updates and COVID list statuses heading into Sunday, plus analysis on the Week 9 upset win in Dallas, the message presented by captains Teddy Bridgewater and Justin Simmons, what to make of the Eagles and more analysis. The packed show is closed with predictions.

National Signing Day: University of Missouri signs East St. Louis point guard as part of 2022 class

November 11, 2021

National Signing Day: University of Missouri signs East St. Louis point guard as part of 2022 class
ST. LOUIS — When he’s not working as a level one trauma surgeon in the emergency department at St. Louis University Hospital, he can be found in SLU classes teaching the next generation of medical workers his real-life battlefield experience.

“Because of the nature of the trauma we see, we get a high rate of penetrating trauma which makes it an appropriate place to train for real-world battlefield injuries,” said Missouri Air National Guard member Lt. Col. Matthew Pieper.

Pieper has served in the Air Force for ten years. He has also spent the last seven years at SLU Hospital working as a trauma surgeon. Pieper is part of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-Stars) program, a partnership between SLU Hospital, the Air Force, and the National Guard.

