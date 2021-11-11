St. Louis girl’s bakery dreams leads to $400K for treatment

ST. LOUIS – A TikTok star has helped a local child raise more than $400,00 to help treat her CPRS or complex regional pain syndrome.

TikTok star Charlie Rocket and his Dream Machine saw 10-year-old Lyla describe the daily pain she lives with, he said it was like a rocket hit him.

Last week, Rocket helped make Lyla’s dreams of owning a bakery come true. He surprised her last week by telling her she’d get to take part in a pop-up bakery. That one video on TikTok has more than 15 million views.

He called Lia Holter who owns Made by Lia in Florissant. She previously won TLC’s Next Great Baker. They created a pop-up bakery at Lia’s shop. They sold piggy cookies for Lyla who always dreamed of having a pet pig.

More than 5,000 people showed up for that event. But the giving didn’t stop there.

There is also a website for people to buy Lyla’s cookies. It launched Tuesday and there were more than $425,000 in sales in less than 24 hours. You can order your cookies at Lyla’s Dream Bakery.

Charlie Rocket has more than 7 million followers on his platforms. He spends his time driving around the U.S. with his team in the Dream Machine RV, helping people across the country.

Charlie drove into our Studio STL parking lot and explained how he and thousands of St. Louisans worked to get the medical treatments Lyla desperately needed.

“We were in Colorado Springs making a dream come true for this homeless man with a food truck, and we heard about Lyla’s dream, and immediately we fell in love. And we were like this girl deserves to have her dream come true,” said Rocket, who is the founder of the Dream Machine.

A GoFund Me page has also been set up to help pay for the procedure that could make her better.

With the extra money, she is giving to others with the same condition. Here’s Lyla’s go fund me page. To follow Charlie Rocket’s adventures we have a link as well.