News
St. Louis girl’s bakery dreams leads to $400K for treatment
ST. LOUIS – A TikTok star has helped a local child raise more than $400,00 to help treat her CPRS or complex regional pain syndrome.
TikTok star Charlie Rocket and his Dream Machine saw 10-year-old Lyla describe the daily pain she lives with, he said it was like a rocket hit him.
Last week, Rocket helped make Lyla’s dreams of owning a bakery come true. He surprised her last week by telling her she’d get to take part in a pop-up bakery. That one video on TikTok has more than 15 million views.
He called Lia Holter who owns Made by Lia in Florissant. She previously won TLC’s Next Great Baker. They created a pop-up bakery at Lia’s shop. They sold piggy cookies for Lyla who always dreamed of having a pet pig.
More than 5,000 people showed up for that event. But the giving didn’t stop there.
There is also a website for people to buy Lyla’s cookies. It launched Tuesday and there were more than $425,000 in sales in less than 24 hours. You can order your cookies at Lyla’s Dream Bakery.
Charlie Rocket has more than 7 million followers on his platforms. He spends his time driving around the U.S. with his team in the Dream Machine RV, helping people across the country.
Charlie drove into our Studio STL parking lot and explained how he and thousands of St. Louisans worked to get the medical treatments Lyla desperately needed.
“We were in Colorado Springs making a dream come true for this homeless man with a food truck, and we heard about Lyla’s dream, and immediately we fell in love. And we were like this girl deserves to have her dream come true,” said Rocket, who is the founder of the Dream Machine.
A GoFund Me page has also been set up to help pay for the procedure that could make her better.
With the extra money, she is giving to others with the same condition. Here’s Lyla’s go fund me page. To follow Charlie Rocket’s adventures we have a link as well.
News
Report: St. Louis rejected $100 million settlement from Stan Kroenke over Rams’ move
ST. LOUIS- With a trial over the Rams’ departure for Los Angeles scheduled to start in exactly two months, a report out Wednesday says St. Louis parties rejected a $100 million settlement from Stan Kroenke.
The reporting from Front Office Sports doesn’t indicate when the offer was made and rejected. While rumors of a settlement offer have circulated before, this could be the first reporting to specify a dollar amount.
Lawyers will be back in St. Louis Circuit Court next month for a show-cause hearing where several NFL team owners could be ordered held in contempt for not turning over financial information that would be used at trial for determining potential damages. While Kroenke has made those disclosures, a handful of owners, including Dallas’ Jerry Jones, New York Giants owner John Mara, Kansas City’s Clark Hunt and New England’s Robert Kraft have all been fined for missing a court-imposed deadline.
On Monday, St. Louis attorneys filed court documents indicating new video depositions of Hunt and Jones.
Kroenke has reportedly angered many of his fellow owners for telling them he didn’t think it was fair for him to be covering legal costs associated with the lawsuit after he first agreed to do so. ESPN reported last month that Kroenke was asked to leave an owners meeting because of that displeasure.
News
St. Louis County Library begins offering COVID vaccines to 5-11 year olds today
ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 vaccines are available starting Wednesday for children ages 5-11 at multiple St. Louis County Library branches.
They are being offered there in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
The Library hosts weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at four branches. Health insurance or proof of residency is not required. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at revivestl.com.
The St. Louis County library vaccine clinic schedule is as follows:
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136
Every Wednesday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121
Every Thursday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031
Every Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63074
Every Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups will also be accepted. Consent forms for ages 5-18 must be completed in order to receive a vaccine. Free transportation is available by calling 314-615-2660. The forms are available at revivestl.com.
Adults and teens can schedule an appointment for their first and second dose at each clinic. Booster shots will be available to those who are eligible.
News
Spire exec defends email warning of possible natural gas outages
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Council members are seeking answers over Spire Missouri’s recent email warning customers of potential natural gas outages this winter — outages the company said could occur if a pipeline is shut down.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that council members questioned Spire’s planning manager, David Yonce, during a meeting on Tuesday where he said about 400,000 homes in the St. Louis region could lose gas supply eventually if the pipeline closes.
But some council members accused Spire of creating unnecessary panic.
In June, a federal appeals court panel ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn’t adequately demonstrate the need for the 65-mile pipeline that was approved in 2018 and runs through parts of Illinois and Missouri.
