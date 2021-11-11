News
St. Paul police investigate suspicious downtown death
St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s downtown.
St. Paul Fire Department paramedics responded about 7 p.m. to 10th and Minnesota streets, where they found a man dead on the sidewalk, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
We’re on a suspicious death call that occurred at about 7 pm near 10th and Minnesota. A man was found on the sidewalk and pronounced dead by St. Paul Fire.
We’ll provide an update once the medical examiner releases a cause of death, which could be tomorrow.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 11, 2021
Police said they will provide more information on the case Thursday, after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of the man’s death.
News
Motorist killed in collision with semi in northern Anoka County, sheriff says
A motorist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash with a semitrailer truck in Nowthen, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
A man was southbound on Minnesota 47 around 1:20 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane near 199th Avenue Northwest and struck the semi, the sheriff’s office said. Both vehicles caught on fire, and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene in northern Anoka County. The semi driver was not injured.
The drivers’ identities were not immediately released by authorities Wednesday.
This crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
News
Marshall sweeps Highland Park in Class 3A state volleball quarterfinal
In the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 1977, Highland Park could not have gotten a worse first-round opponent.
And despite a lopsided loss, its coach could not be prouder.
“We knew it was going to be a fight. Marshall is known for being a great team, but I’m really glad we got the opportunity to play this high level of volleyball,” said Scots coach Sonje Odegard. “Honestly, we’re just grateful to be here … and our goal is to make the most of it and come back Friday and get a win.”
The top-seeded Tigers quickly took out Highland Park 25-14, 25-4, 25-10 Wednesday in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Marshall will play Grand Rapids in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday, which is also when Highland Park will face Monticello in the consolation round.
Highland Park players knew winning was probably a long shot, but they couldn’t help but smile after the match while taking a big picture look at the Scots program.
“We have some sophomores who are playing right now, so that means they’ll get to step into a leadership role, and we’re setting the tone for a really strong team in the future as well,” Odegard said
Added Kiyomi Callahan: “It’s pretty amazing experience that we get to help bring the sophomores up and the freshmen and show them what higher competition is like so they can get a feel for it and move on.”
The Tigers (31-2) have lost just 10 games this season, while playing a schedule that includes many top teams in Class 4A, including Eagan, East Ridge, Eden Prairie and Lakeville North.
Meanwhile, Highland Park (19-8) rolled through the St. Paul City Conference and lost just one game in three section contests to make the short drive to the Xcel Energy Center.
“I’ve never been to the Xcel Energy Center, so it was really an honor to play here and have an opportunity to play with my team my senior year,” said Azeria Stagg.
The Scots had a mere 12 kills in 91 attacks, six by Callahan, compared to 40 in 89 for the Tigers.
Marshall scored 14 straight points and 21 of the final 22 in the second set.
“Everyone just kind of got their groove and got used to where we were playing,” said setter Maysa Gillingham.
“I think we learned some lessons today about the mindset we need to bring in when we’re playing in an arena like that and in a tournament like this,” Odegard said.
“Our team felt like it could come back, but it was the little things, our whole team was overwhelmed a little bit,” Callahan said.
News
High school volleyball: Forest Lake pushes Eden Prairie to the brink before falling in five-set thriller
Heading into the Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinals Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, Forest Lake’s plan was simple: The Rangers were going to fight.
No one expected them to contend with No. 2 seed Eden Prairie. The Rangers weren’t ranked in the top 10 in the state and were considered likely candidates to be swept by the Eagles.
But Forest Lake aimed to prove otherwise, and had a little added motivation. One of its players recently lost her aunt to cancer, and the Rangers dedicated the match to her.
And while the unseeded Rangers fell in a five-set thriller to the Eagles, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 21-19, they certainly went down swinging.
“I’m actually kind of proud of our team, because we did nothing but fight,” Forest Lake senior defensive specialist Jonna Goehner said. “I think we set ourselves up to that goal and held ourselves accountable to get that done.”
In the end, it was Eden Prairie (20-6) who rallied from a two-set deficit. That was no surprise to Eagles coach Chad Becker. Eden Prairie has made a living coming from behind this season. He recalled a set against Minnetonka where the Eagles trailed 24-18, then won the set. They trailed Chaska by six points in the third set of their Section 2 final and won that to complete the sweep.
“Late in games, when it looks like we’re beaten, they just find a way,” Becker said. “They don’t quit. … They just battle for every point. And when they’re doing that, that starts to put the pressure on the opponent. Then they start to tighten up a little bit, and when you’re down at that moment, you’ve just got to play your game. That’s what these guys have been doing all year long, and it’s why we’re in this situation.”
After dropping the second set, Eden Prairie senior middle blocker Kendall Minta said the Eagles emphasized believing in one another and playing team volleyball. That would pull them through.
“I think we play well as a team, so just digging deep, trusting each other and knowing, going into the third set, we can still win this game,” she said.
They won a competitive third set, then led the fourth set 11-1, only to have Forest Lake (21-11) rally to trim the advantage to 18-17 before Eden Prairie pulled away.
“They got nervous, and that’s kind of fun,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
The Rangers made nothing easy all night.
“They pushed us,” Becker said. “That didn’t look like a not-top-10 team to me. That looked like a top-five team tonight. I thought they were great.”
In the fifth set, Forest Lake jumped out to a 3-0 lead and was ahead 14-11 with three match points, but Eden Prairie didn’t break. Finally, Eden Prairie was able to pull out the extended fifth set to cap a thrilling match. The Eagles will face East Ridge in Thursday’s state semifinals.
Minta led the way for Eden Prairie with 22 kills. Forest Lake junior middle hitter Bethany Weiss had a game-high 26 kills. She noted the Rangers entered the match with nothing to lose but a point to prove.
“We came out there and we knew we could do it, because we have potential,” she said. “And I don’t think people realize that as much as people should. We really just came out there and wanted to do what we can do best.”
They did that, and then some. Alm noted the match easily could’ve shifted on a block here or a hit there. No one on the outside, Alm suspected, penciled that match down as a five-set thriller.
“I’m super proud of how they battled. Especially being out-sized, I guess, and obviously they have some talented players, and I thought we played with them point for point,” Alm said of her team. “They’re amazing girls. They don’t quit, and they really are there for one another, and their comments from the bench are all positive. Just digging down deep and doing the work, all season. Super proud of the showing that we had. Nothing to hang our heads about, that’s for sure.”
