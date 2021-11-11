State volleyball: Late East Ridge rally tops Jefferson, moves Raptors into semifinals

Makayla McDougall said a strength of the East Ridge volleyball team is staying positive.

That got tested Wednesday afternoon.

Then the Raptors picked an ideal time for a rally, overcoming five set points in the fourth set to beat Bloomington Jefferson 11-25, 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 in the Class 4A quarterfinal match at the high school volleyball state tournament.

“We knew that if we played our best we could do it,” McDougall said. “That’s so motivating.”

Coach Steve Anderson had no doubt — and reinforced that during a timeout late in the deciding set.

“We cleaned it up a little bit,” he said.

Trailing 24-19 at the final set, a Jefferson attempted kill went wide, Hadley Burger scored on a block, then a kill attempt went long to get the Raptors within two. Coming out of a Jaguars’ timeout, Britt Carlson had a kill, and confusion on receiving an East Ridge serve led to a tying point.

Burger broke a 26-26 tie with a powerful left-armed swing, and Jefferson could not handle a Carlson kill for match point, sending the No. 3-seeded Raptors into Thursday’s 3 p.m. semifinal match against second-seeded Eden Prairie, which rallied from two sets down to beat Forest Lake on Wednesday.

“As a team, we all felt pretty confident that we could come back and win, especially because throughout the season we came back from a lot of tough games when we’ve been down by a lot,” McDougall said.

Jefferson players Olivia Opstad and Cassie Sieling both lamented the Jaguars’ lack of a killer instinct to finish the fourth set.

“I had a lot of confidence going into it saying, ‘We’ve got five points, let’s just get one down,’ ” Opstad said. “I think we kind of took it for granted, so I’d just say we didn’t figure out the final point.”

“We were just kind of chaotic,” Sieling said. “We made mistakes that aren’t like ourselves. We let a ball drop; we weren’t communicating.”

Jefferson coach Crystal Dohlman said her squad came out as she expected but lost its mojo.

“I think that we definitely overcame a lot of adversity in our season. I’m incredibly proud of these girls for what we did go through and where we are,” she said. “It’s disappointing to know what we are capable of and to not have accomplished that right now.”

Carlson and Montana State commit Camryn Greenwald led a balanced East Ridge offense. Carlson had 18 kills, Greenwald had 11 and Burger and McDougall had 10 apiece. Macey Spolidoro had 44 assists, and Ellenor Crimmins had 23 digs.

After splitting the first two sets, East Ridge scored four of the final five points to win set three.

“We were all pretty nervous to play. It was all of our first state tournament match ever, so we were kind of frantic out there,” Greenwald said. “After that first set, we really just calmed down and played our game.”

Added McDougall: “We wanted to show people we could play so much better than that and it was our own errors that caused us to lose the first set by so much.”

Both teams were playing in the state tournament for the first time in many years. East Ridge’s last appearance was in 2010, Jefferson’s in 1999.