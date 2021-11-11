Celebrities
‘Station 19’s Boris Kodjoe Teases A ‘Huge Change’ Is Coming In ‘Grey’s Crossover: It Was ‘Traumatic’
The world of ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is about to be altered forever. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Boris Kodjoe about the crossover, and he admitted that there’s a ‘permanent change’ coming.
Someone we love may not make it out of the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover, airing November 11, alive. An explosion rocks Seattle, and the firefighters of Station 19 race to save lives. The crossover event teaser is ominous and hints that someone is going to die. Ahead of the crossover, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Boris Kodjoe about this life-changing episode.
“I can share with you that we shot that sequence for about a week, which is a long time to be in one location. We were all the way out somewhere, and we blew up the neighborhood,” Boris told HollywoodLife. “So these fires were based on a gas leak, I can give that away. It was terrible. It was emotional. And it did change the firefighters’ lives forever. It changed our life, really. As actors, really. So it is a big deal. It’s a huge change that was traumatic, and it’s a permanent change. I can say that, so you don’t want to miss it.”
In the midst of all things, Sullivan and Andy are still trying to figure out the future of their relationship. Sullivan finally signed the divorce papers. He said he loved Andy but couldn’t be the only one fighting for their relationship. Just before Andy was about to reveal her feelings, she was called away.
“I hope they’re going to have a chance to really talk it out because that’s what should happen,” Boris said. “When you love each other, you should refuse to give up no matter what. If you found your person, then that’s already a blessing in general, so you should fight for each other. So I’m sure that at some point, they’re going to have a chance to really express themselves and their love for each other.”
Boris revealed whether or not he thinks Sullivan and Andy can really make it work. “It’s more than making it work, though,” he noted. “You want to really fulfill yourself in the relationship, right? You want to be all in and get everything out of it that you want. I think they have to work on themselves first because they came with a lot of baggage. I think they should focus on themselves first and then figure out if they are the person for each other.”
In addition to Station 19, the actor has partnered with Depend and the Prostate Cancer Foundation to promote men’s health. “We wanted to de-stigmatize the conversation around prostate cancer and also recognize those who were fighting the disease,” Boris said. “Right now, the numbers are staggering. One in eight men will be diagnosed. One in four black men. It’s a state of emergency. Unfortunately, especially in the Black community, the men don’t talk about these issues. We don’t want to be vulnerable and open. There are racial disparities that have contributed to that. There’s a lack of access to quality health care, and we need to do a better job in creating the dialogue around prostate cancer and everything that it affects. Again, there’s the tendency for us to think that if we open up, it’s going to be perceived as weak. We have to change that when we talk about incontinence and when we talk about cancer. It’s important that we have periodic checkups, that we have access to early detection, access to care, that we remove the stigma, that we create a forum to discuss these issues if we want to change these numbers because it’s a state of emergency.”
Lisa Rinna Says Mom Lois is ‘Transitioning’ After Stroke as RHOBH Star’s Daughters and Costars Send Love
Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Wednesday night, where she shared some heartbreaking news.
As her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars filmed season 12 at Sutton Stracke‘s store in West Hollywood, California, Lisa shared a throwback video of her mom Lois Rinna dancing and revealed to her fans and followers that she had sadly suffered a stroke.
“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” Lisa, 58, wrote in her November 10 message. “I am with her now, So [let’s] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”
“I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know,” she added.
Following Lisa’s post about Lois, who turned 93 in June, the longtime RHOBH cast member was met with a slew of supportive message from her fellow Real Housewives stars, as well as her two daughters, Delilah Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20.
In one comment, Lisa Barlow posted a series of red heart emojis to Lisa.
In another, Amelia said, “Love you nana, forever.”
“Get better Lois,” wrote Leah McSweeney as Erika Jayne posted a red heart emoji.
“We love you Rinna and Lois!” added Teddi Mellencamp. “You are all in our prayers.”
“Keeping her in my prayers,” Stephanie Hollman stated.
“Sending prayers,” wrote Dolores Catania.
Then, after Garcelle Beauvais posted several heart emoji, Camille Grammar said she was “praying for your lovely mom.”
Crystal Kung-Minkoff also expressed herself through emoji, selecting praying hands.
“Love you Lisa. We all love Lois so much,” said Kyle Richards. “Please give her a kiss for us. Sending love [and] prayers.”
“Love you both so much,” added Dorit Kemsley.
Delilah also weighed in on the sad news, writing, “I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”
Two years ago, Lisa revealed on Twitter that her mom suffered a stroke six years prior.
“My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful,” she shared at the time.
Are you kidding? My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful. Smh https://t.co/3d0lYmnMBx
— lisa rinna (@lisarinna) May 10, 2019
In December 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa revealed she hadn’t seen her mom for a year in a message shared on Instagram.
“We haven’t seen Lois since last Christmas. She is doing great I’m so happy to report, but we Miss her so much!!!” she said.
Out-Of-Pocket Playas: Nick Cannon Said He’s ‘Single As A Slice Of Cheese’ Before Revealing His ‘Favorite’ Of His FOUR Baby Mamas To Andy Cohen
This guy is wild!
Nick Cannon’s relationship rhetoric seems to get wilder and wilder as he ages. The 41-year-old daytime talk show host played a game of “plead the fifth” with television producer Andy Cohen for The Nick Cannon Show and some of the things he revealed were completely out of pocket! Although we can assume if you’ve been following Nick’s fatherhood journey, you wouldn’t be TOO shocked by his answers.
During his conversation with Andy, Nick revealed that he’s “single as a slice of cheese,” and Nick immediately followed up the declaration by revealing who his “favorite” baby mama is out of the four he’s had his seven kids with. There’s Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, and Alyssa Scott.
Not shying away from the question, Nick answered:
“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one,” said Nick.
“I don’t think that was a good answer,” Cohen responded.
Nick then expounded on his answer, revealing that any baby mama from his past is a suitable candidate to have more children with so technically they could all be “next.”
In related news, the father of seven also mentioned to Andy that he’s practicing celibacy. Earlier in the week, Nick explained to Extra’s Rachel Lindsay why he’s holding out on sex until at least 2022. Noting that people are “so fascinated by it,” he explained:
“Honestly, I think it’s one of those things where I’m trying to be responsible. I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many… I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It’s those aspects. I’ve done it before. I think the longest I’ve ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!”
“February is a wild month ‘cause it’s Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. Together. It’s a lot goin’ on!”
The clock is ticking, and he called it “the celibacy celebration clock. ‘Cause you have to celebrate it.” Rachel wondered, “Are you celebrating it?” Cannon insisted, “We have to. Especially when it’s over!”
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Sex Life With Blake Lively On Surprise ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Ryan Reynolds swapped places with Will Ferrell for an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, where Ryan unexpectedly confessed that his and Blake Lively’s sex life ‘is totally normal.’
Surprise! Ryan Reynolds stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 10 instead of Will Ferrell, who subbed in for the Deadpool actor, 45, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During his chat with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan kept the surprises coming when, after Jimmy, 47, asked how the actor’s wife Blake Lively and three children are doing, he suddenly started oversharing about the couple’s sex life. “Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Ryan said, which caused Jimmy to laugh and clarify that he had no plans to ask a question that personal.
“Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” Ryan said. “I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy. Easy does it.” Jimmy laughed off Ryan’s trolling while admitting that he only had questions prepared for Will, who was scheduled to appear on the late-night show before the actors pulled a switcheroo. “Well fire away,” Ryan demanded to the host. The Canadian then explained that he was only interested in speaking about Will’s new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, as opposed to his own new Netflix film, Red Notice. “If you bring up Red Notice, you will taste the back of my hand,” Ryan said. “I’m going to deliver for Will Ferrell because he is a golden god.”
Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Will — who acted as though he was Ryan during the interview — was also asked about how Blake, 34, has been doing. “My wife, Blake, is wonderful. Thank you for asking. She’s doing great,” Will said. “It’s a busy household. She’s a great cook.” When the host questioned exactly which meals the Gossip Girl alum likes to make, Will responded, “She makes oatmeal and killer nachos.”
As for Ryan and Blake’s kids, the Talladega Nights actor also jokingly shared to Jimmy Kimmel what the three little ones — James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — dressed as for Halloween. “The oldest one went as Deadpool,” Will said with a laugh. “The middle one went as Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada. And the baby went as Deadpool also.”
Will and Ryan’s interviews were both hilarious! And their collaborations aren’t done yet, given the actors will both star in Apple TV+’s upcoming Christmas-themed musical film, Spirited.
