Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX

Published

34 seconds ago

on

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique value to the project’s development by bringing their knowledge from traditional finance to the STF project. 

Users can use STF for transaction fees and purchasing option products. To encourage users to deposit assets, Structure Finance will provide token incentives in STF for a positive feedback loop.  Token holders can collectively participate in protocol governance, such as decision-making regarding fee ratios and additional platform features.

Structure Finance supports the development of different structured financial products. Creating products like these has a high barrier to entry due to the technical skills and coding skills required to implement them. STF believes that it is critical to make this process easier, as they feel there is massive potential for the integration of these structured products across DeFi protocols. The platform will serve as both a standalone solution and one that can be added into other DeFi protocols seamlessly.

Structure Finance provides easy-to-use tools for creating structured financial products based on cryptocurrencies. Two options products are already fully developed, providing users with new features for trading and hedging against volatility.

The STF team has extensive experience in structured products based on their root in traditional finance. This experience allows them to be able to deliver new products and structures to the crypto space at a rapid pace.  

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global 

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish 

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex 

About Structure Finance

Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing them to create various structured products. An experienced team adds additional value to the project development by transferring knowledge from traditional finance to decentralized networks. 

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://structure.finance 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Structure_fin  

Telegram: https://t.me/StructureOfficial 

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

47 seconds ago |