Susan Sarandon, 75, Looks Regal In A White Pantsuit At The CMA Awards

Susan Sarandon graced us with her presence at the 2021 CMA Awards. The Oscar winner dazzled in a fierce white pantsuit on the red carpet.

Susan Sarandon made a grand entrance on the CMA Awards red carpet. The 75-year-old icon looked gorgeous in a white pantsuit. The jacket portion of the pantsuit featured caped sleeves. She added a pop of color with a bold red purse and red heels!

Susan’s additional accessories included pearl necklaces and pearl earrings. Her hair was styled in loose waves for the event. Her coral lip was the perfect way to complete this look! The actress knows how to slay at an awards show, that’s for sure. The actress is one of the presenters during tonight’s CMAs.

The Oscar winner just turned 75 years old in October, but age is just a number to her. “I have a complete disconnect with my age. I’m not old. I don’t feel 75. It’s crazy,” she told You magazine. “Honestly, I’m happy I made it to 75 because I know there are a lot of people that have been less lucky.”

The Thelma & Louise star may be from New York City, but she’s about to become a country icon with the upcoming debut of her new series Monarch. Susan stars as Dottie Cantrell Roman, the so-called First Lady of country music. This musical drama follows the Romans, a famous family in country music.

According to the show’s official synopsis, dangerous truths will bubble to the surface, and the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. You know Susan is going to chew up every single scene she’s in!

The actress stars alongside country singer Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. Monarch will debut on FOX following the NFC Championship on January 30, and then make its time period premiere on February 1.