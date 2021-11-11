News
Suspected serial killer’s tattoo played role in capture
ST. LOUIS – Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office on Tuesday charged Perez Deshay Reed in the shooting deaths of two people in the city in September. Reed was charged Saturday in two other fatal shootings in September in St. Louis County. He is also suspected of killing two people in Kansas City, Kansas, and the FBI has labeled him a suspected serial killer.
Reed, who turns 26 years old Wednesday, remained jailed on $2 million bond Tuesday and didn’t yet have an attorney.
Surveillance video in Kansas helped lead to Reed’s arrest. Images captured by the cameras showed the distinctive crescent moon-shaped tattoo on Reed’s forehead. Another key factor was evidence left behind at each of the St. Louis-area shootings.
“The commonality among them were handgun casings,” Rich Quinn, special agent in charge of the FBI office in St. Louis, said. “We knew they came from the same handgun.”
Reed is charged in the St. Louis County killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26. In the city of St. Louis, he is suspected in the killings of 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and a 24-year-old man, Carey Ross, on Sept. 19. All four victims were shot in the head.
His capture followed the killing of a man and a woman at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.
Surveillance video showed Reed entering Damon Irvin’s apartment on Oct. 28. Police found Irvin, 35, fatally shot in the apartment on Nov. 1, according to an FBI affidavit.
Reed and 25-year-old Rau’Daja Fairrow entered the same apartment complex on the night of Oct. 29 and Reed left 15 minutes later, according to the affidavit. Fairrow’s nude body was found Nov. 2 in her apartment. The FBI said Reed showed his driver’s license to enter the building, and the surveillance video showed his forehead tattoo.
Officers began tailing Reed and were watching Friday as he boarded a St. Louis-bound Amtrak train that left Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
But instead of riding to St. Louis, Reed got off at the first stop in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, the FBI said. Officers conducting surveillance from aboard the train arrested Reed as he boarded a bus. He was allegedly carrying a .40-caliber handgun that investigators believe he used in the St. Louis-area shootings.
During an interview with police, Reed denied that he hurt anyone, according to the affidavit.
Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility that Reed committed additional crimes. St. Louis County Lt. Craig Longworth said there was no known connection between the victims.
“These seemed to be random acts,” he said.
Reed has connections to the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
He began living with a cousin in St. Louis County in 2004 when he was 8 years old, and she later became his legal guardian when his parents were deemed “unwilling, unable and unfit” to care for him, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with misdemeanor assault in St. Louis County in 2019, though that case hasn’t gone to trial. He had no known history of felony charges.
Reed married in Jackson County, which includes some of Kansas City, Missouri, in June of 2019. His wife filed for divorce in July and a hearing in the divorce case is scheduled for Dec. 2.
The Wyandotte County district attorney’s office was awaiting a police report before it would consider charges against Reed, a spokesman said Tuesday.
News
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon to miss three weeks “give or take” with injury
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Wednesday said star center Nathan MacKinnon will miss three weeks, “give or take,” with a lower-body injury he sustained in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Columbus.
MacKinnon logged 20:40 and didn’t seem to miss a shift in his first pointless game this season. He missed the Avs’ first two games because of a positive COVID test.
“Coming out of the game it didn’t feel the way he wanted it to feel,” Bednar said of MacKinnon’s injury.
Defenseman Sam Girard might also be unavailable after leaving practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury.
Bednar said he didn’t immediately talk to the trainers after practice about Girard.
Girard was practicing on the second power-play unit before he left the ice. He was replaced by rookie defenseman Bo Byram, who was seemingly practicing in a scratched role on Tuesday and Wednesday. Byram led the Avs in ice time at Columbus on the first-paring with Devon Toews and Byram ran the No. 1 power-play unit.
But in two consecutive practices, Byram partnered with often-scratched Kurtis MacDermid at even strength and was not on either power-play unit until Girard skated off.
Bednar said Byram, 20, is not in the dog house.
“I don’t have any plans in sitting Bo,” the coach said.
This story will be updated.
News
China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks
By SETH BORENSTEIN, ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.
In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
“The whole point of this is that the steps we’re taking we believe can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going and help China and us to be able to accelerate our efforts,” Kerry said.
Governments agreed in Paris to jointly reduce emissions enough to keep the global temperature rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred.
Both sides recognize that there is a gap between efforts taken globally to reduce emissions and the goals of the Paris deal, Xie said.
“So we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations,” he said.
The joint declaration came as governments from around the world were negotiating in Glasgow about how to build on the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable countries from the impacts of global warming.
A draft deal released Wednesday calls for pulling the plug on coal power, the single biggest source of man-made greenhouse gas emissions.
The early version of the final document also expresses “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and urges countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030. Pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal.
Some nations, especially island states whose very existence is threatened by climate change, warned that the draft didn’t go far enough in requiring action to limit increases in global temperatures — or in helping poorer countries to pay for adapting to the warming and for losses from it.
“‘Urging,’ ‘calling,’ ‘encouraging,’ and ‘inviting’ is not the decisive language that this moment calls for,” Aubrey Webson, Antigua and Barbuda’s U.N. ambassador, said in a statement.
With time running out in the climate summit, a clear message had to be sent, he added: “To our children, and the most vulnerable communities, that we hear you and we are taking this seriously.”
Meeting the Paris goals would require a dramatic reduction in emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas that remain the world’s top source of energy despite the growth of renewables like wind and solar power. But setting deadlines for phasing out fossil fuels is highly sensitive to countries that still depend on them for economic growth, including China and India, and to major exporters of coal such as Australia. The future of coal is also a hot-button issue in the U.S., where a spat among Democrats has held up one of President Joe Biden’s signature climate bills.
The draft calls for accelerating “the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels,” though it sets no timeline.
Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan, a long-time climate talks observer, said that the call in the draft to phase out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels would be a first in a U.N. climate deal, but the lack of a timeline would limit the pledge’s effectiveness.
“This isn’t the plan to solve the climate emergency. This won’t give the kids on the streets the confidence that they’ll need,” Morgan said.
European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans was more upbeat about the negotiations.
“We’re ready and willing to make sure we deliver on the highest possible levels of ambition, leading to prompt global action,” he said.
The draft is likely to change, but it doesn’t yet include full agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the negotiations: for rich nations to give poorer ones $100 billion a year in climate aid, to ensure that half of that money goes to adapting to worsening global warming, and the pledge to slash global carbon emissions by 2030.
The draft acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to the climate finance pledge. Currently they are providing around $80 billion a year, which poorer nations that need financial help both in developing green energy systems and adapting to the worst of climate change say isn’t enough.
Papua New Guinea Environment Minister Wera Mori said given the lack of financial aid that his country may “rethink” efforts to cut logging, coal mining and even coming to the U.N. talks.
The draft says the world should try to achieve “net-zero (emissions) around mid-century,” a target that was endorsed by leaders of the Group of 20 biggest economies in a summit just before the Glasgow talks. That means requiring countries to pump only as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.
Highlighting the challenge of meeting those goals, the document “expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 C (2 F) of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
Separate draft proposals were also released on other issues being debated at the talks, including rules for international carbon markets and the frequency by which countries have to report on their efforts.
The draft calls on countries that don’t have national goals that are in line with the 1.5- or 2-degree limits to come back with stronger targets next year. Depending on how the language is interpreted, the provision could apply to most countries.
“This is crucial language,’ World Resources Institute International Climate Initiative Director David Waskow said. “Countries really are expected and are on the hook to do something in that timeframe to adjust.’
In a nod to one of the big issues for poorer countries, the draft vaguely “urges” developed nations to compensate developing countries for “loss and damage,” a phrase that some rich nations don’t like. But there are no concrete financial commitments.
Britain’s Alok Sharma, who is chairing the negotiations, acknowledged that “significant issues remain unresolved.”
“My big, big ask of all of you is to please come armed with the currency of compromise,” he told negotiators. “What we agree in Glasgow will set the future for our children and grandchildren, and I know that we will not want to fail them.”
___
Associated Press journalists Ellen Knickmeyer and Helena Alves contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Follow Borenstein, Jordans and Ghosal on Twitter.
News
Denver and other Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone
By Jim Robbins, Kaiser Health News
The reduction of harmful ground-level ozone across most of the U.S. over the past several decades has been an air pollution success story. But in some parts of the country, especially in the heavily populated mountain valleys of the West, the odorless, colorless gas has remained stubbornly difficult to reduce to safe levels.
Meanwhile, a growing body of research shows that the levels considered safe may still be too high and should be substantially lowered.
Cities with chronically hazardous levels of ozone include Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Albuquerque, New Mexico. But the levels in Colorado’s Front Range, along the eastern edge of the Rockies, are among the highest in the country — and this summer were the worst on record there.
The spike in ozone, a smoke-filled wildfire season and the ongoing pandemic created a no-win situation for people living within the Front Range, the most populated area of Colorado, which stretches more than 130 miles from Fort Collins through the Denver area and Colorado Springs. Exercising indoors with others is a high risk for COVID transmission, while high levels of ozone and particulate matter outdoors are dangerous to human health.
“What should you do? We don’t really know,” said James Crooks, an air pollution researcher at National Jewish Health, a hospital specializing in respiratory disorders. “Unfortunately, there’s not a great body of research to figure out what the trade-off is.”
Along the Front Range, a place where you might expect fresh mountain breezes, this past summer the levels of ozone routinely spiked above the federal limit of 70 parts per billion — a level that the Environmental Protection Agency lowered from 75 parts per billion in 2015. Officials issued “action alert” health warnings on 65 days there during the peak season from May 31 to Aug. 31, the highest since record-keeping began in 2011.
The World Health Organization suggests that, based on new research, the limit should be 60 parts per billion to better protect human health. The EPA said at the end of October it was reviewing the 70 ppb limit to see whether change was warranted.
Children, older adults, and people with heart and lung problems and other preexisting conditions are warned not to spend extended time outdoors. For much of the summer, the indoors was the only safe place for many people.
“The last two years it has been really, really bad,” said Crooks. Ozone is “the second-most dangerous widespread pollutant after particulate matter, and we know it impacts not just your lungs.”
In some places, sporting events were canceled because of high levels of ozone and wildfire smoke. Schools in Provo, Utah, canceled football and soccer games in August because of ozone and other air pollution. The athletic department at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City has its own air quality monitor for tracking particulate and ozone levels to know when to cancel practice or games.
Ozone, which is chemically similar to chlorine, though less toxic, may be most often thought of as a gas in the upper atmosphere, or stratosphere, where it acts to shield the Earth from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Ground-level, or tropospheric, ozone is created when auto exhaust and emissions from oil and gas production get baked by the sun. Cities at higher elevations get more solar irradiance than cities lower in altitude and that increases the reactions that turn nitrous oxide and volatile organic compounds into ozone.
The gas is highly toxic to plants and animals, including humans. “Good up high, bad nearby” is the phrase some use to differentiate the protective, stratospheric ozone layer from ground-level ozone.
Ozone poses multiple serious threats to human health. “When our bodies breathe in ozone, it’s like a sunburn of the lungs,” said JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. It can cause shortness of breath and stinging in the eyes, trigger asthma attacks, and make people susceptible to pulmonary inflammation and coronary damage. It can increase the risk of other respiratory infections and trigger cardiac arrest. Exposure to ozone during pregnancy may result in lower birth weights.
It’s also been shown to exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and increase mortality from the disease, and to increase the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in people who spend time outdoors. In a study published last year, researchers in Colorado detected a reduction in bacterial diversity in the microbiome of the human gut from ozone, which could increase the risk of numerous chronic illnesses.
More than a million premature deaths are caused globally each year by ozone. Experts also say the burden of air pollution falls disproportionately on low-income, nonwhite and otherwise disenfranchised people who often lack the resources to move.
A new type of research into the impacts of air pollution at the single-cell level has found that exposure to ozone and fine-particle pollution may cause lifelong health problems. In a study of predominantly Hispanic children 6 to 8 years old in California’s ozone-plagued Central Valley, air pollution was found to impair the expression of genes that regulate the immune system, and can lead to increased levels of heart disease and other problems. These changes may even be passed on to offspring.
“It looks like even brief air pollution exposure can actually change the regulation and expression of children’s genes and perhaps alter blood pressure, potentially laying the foundation for increased risk of disease later in life,” said Dr. Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research.
Ground-level ozone is primarily human-caused. The smoke from wildfires, which plague Colorado and the West every summer but were especially bad this year, add much to the problem of both ozone and fine-particle pollution. Ozone from Asia also crosses the Pacific and adds to the burden.
“We are not nearly as strict as other states — for example, California — and not nearly as strict as Europe for vehicle emissions,” said Frank Flocke, an atmospheric chemist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, who studies air pollution.
The other major factor is volatile organic compounds — methane, ethane, benzene and other substances — emitted by the burning and production of natural gas and oil and gas operations, he said.
“The meteorology here is also part of the problem,” said Flocke. “You have prolonged high-pressure systems and the air gets really stagnant and the effects get amplified.”
Climate change is a major contributor. “If you are under polluted conditions as the climate warms, you get more ozone,” said Daniel Jacob, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University.
While the air quality on the Front Range improved through the past decade, it grew worse the past two years. State officials say they are moving to address sources of pollution; critics say they are not taking it seriously enough as the Front Range continues to boom, adding people and pollution.
“I don’t think there’s an easy fix,” said Flocke. “We need more aggressive regulation and shifting of our habits. We need to try to get people to use public transit.”
Increasing the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy is key to the strategy in Denver and other ozone-plagued cities, he and others said. “The things that we do to address climate change are the things that would clean up our air immediately,” said Crooks. “We’d get two birds for one stone.”
Research for this article was supported by the Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford University.
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
