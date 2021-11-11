Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Corrects Sharply, What Could Spark Fresh Increase
Ethereum started a downside correction below $4,700 against the US Dollar. ETH is recovering, but it must clear $4,720 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
- Ethereum started a downside correction below the $4,750 and $4,650 levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $4,720 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $4,500 support zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Ethereum failed to settle above $4,700 level and started a fresh decline. ETH price declined below the $4,650 support level to move into a short-term bearish zone.
There was also a break below $4,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls appeared near the $4,450 support zone. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $4,720 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
A low is formed near $4,452 and the pair is now recovering losses. It cleared the $4,500 resistance zone. Ether is now trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,866 high to $4,452 low. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,660 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,866 high to $4,452 low is near the $4,660 level. The 100 hourly SMA is also near the $4,680 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,700 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $4,700 level could spark a sharp increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,850 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the next key hurdle at $5,000.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $4,660 and $4,700 resistance levels, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,500 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $4,450 level and the recent low. A downside break below the $4,450 support might push the price below the $4,300 support. The next key support is near $4,200.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $4,450
Major Resistance Level – $4,700
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Extends Correction, Why The Bulls Might Take Back Step
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $66,000 against the US Dollar. BTC might extend its downside correction towards $62,000 in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a downside correction below the $66,000 and $65,000 levels.
- The price is now trading below $65,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $66,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down towards the $62,000 support.
Bitcoin Price Corrects Lower
Bitcoin price failed to gain pace above the $66,000 resistance zone. As a result, BTC saw a bearish reaction below the $65,500 support level.
There was a clear break below the $65,000 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $66,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair gained pace below the $65,000 support and the price dropped towards $63,000. A low is formed near $62,700 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a recovery wave above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $68,991 swing high to $62,700 low.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $64,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $65,000 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The main resistance is now forming near the $65,800 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $68,991 swing high to $62,700 low. A clear break above $65,800 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a fresh increase. The next major resistance sits near the $67,500 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $65,000 resistance zone, it could extend its downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $63,500 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $63,000 level. The next major support is near the $62,500 level, below which the price could even struggle to stay above the $62,000 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $63,500, followed by $62,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $65,000, $65,800 and $66,500.
Bitcoin
It’s A Man’s Market: NFT Female Artists Made 5% Of Sales In 21 Months
ArtTactic, the research firm, published a report where they found out that female NFT artists only made 5% of all Nifty Gateway’s NFT sales during the past 21 months.
The NFT space generated a trading volume of over $10.67 billion in 3Q 2021 alone, and with such a remarkable growth ArtTactic’s report set off many alarms.
Anders Petterson, the founder of ArtTactic, started the report by saying: “Before we throw ourselves into the metaverse, it might be a good idea to stop and ask ourselves what we want this digital universe to look like, before we repeat our mistakes from the past.”
Grimes is the only female artist to make it to the top-10 NFT sales list with $8.9 million in sales. The next one ranked below the top-10 is Jo-Ani Charland in 50th place with a total of $1.6 million in sales.
Many have talked about the potential for diversity in the NFT ecosystem and the technology itself indeed opens horizons for many, but can the individuals that manage it do the same?
As this generation is more amicable than any has ever been to women in power, men still control the majority of the money, they control the markets: who buys the most, who sells the most.
Related Reading | NFT Project To Donate 100% Of Income To Help Afghan Women Access Education
Know The Artworld Market: What Will Be NFTs’ Take?
The National Museum Of Women In Arts shares on its website many facts on gender inequity in the arts reported by different surveys and studies all over the world, and it is not a pretty landscape:
- “There are no women in the top 0.03% of the auction market, where 41% of the profit is concentrated. Overall, 96% of artworks sold at auction are by male artists.” Bocart et al., “Glass Ceilings in the Art Market”
- “The NEA found that as women artists age, they earn progressively less than their male artist counterparts. Women artists aged 55–64 earn only 66¢ for each $1 earned by men.” National Endowment for the Arts
- “In the U.K., 64% of undergraduates and 65% of postgraduates in creative arts and design are women, but 68% of the artists represented at top London commercial galleries are men.” Freelands Foundation
Is It A Matter Of Risk-taking?
A 2021 GFLEC survey reports that “women are less financially literate than men”, “but they know more than they think they know.” The study claims this “can be explained by women’s lower confidence levels”.
Related Reading | Women Working to Bring Inclusivity and Equality to the Blockchain Industry
Some have expressed that it is a matter of taking risks being characteristic of masculinity, but risk-taking is not a one-dimensional personality trait, meaning that any person could take risks while making certain decisions, then take no risks for others. So, what creates the gender gap in financial risks and the technological world?
As humans, we tend to avoid what we see as a high risk. Women will naturally avoid the spaces that seem riskier to them than they do to men. Cordelia Fine, an associate professor at the University of Melbourne, researched multiple views on the risk-taking subject and quoted a study by James Flynn and colleagues that suggest an important remark:
Perhaps white males see less risk in the world because they create, manage, control, and benefit from so much of it. Perhaps women and non-white men see the world as more dangerous because in many ways they are more vulnerable, because they benefit less from many of its technologies and institutions, and because they have less power and control,
In a research paper written by Gianni Brighetti and Caterina Lucarelli they state that:
Our findings support that there is no “biological” reason that induces women to be risk-averse, or in general to refuse uncertainty. (…) Nevertheless, (…) our paper asserts that a cultural bias induces women to believe themselves as risk averter, on the one hand, and men to believe themselves as risk lovers; even if the both, facing a risky task, behave the same.
A Harvard University legal scholar Cass Sunstein, also quoted by Fine, goes through what lays behind choices: “aspirations, tastes, physical states, responses to existing roles and norms, values, judgments, emotions, drives, beliefs, whims.”
Is it evolutionary or is it cultural? Saying that it is an “evolutionary” trait sounds like there is nowhere around it. Calling it “cultural” or understanding the psyche behind it implies a possibility of change and a systematic reason behind it.
Women do not exist to “ensure” reproduction as if they were less human or had less consciousness than men. The inherited traits that resulted from a man’s world are there, but no longer needed to survive them.
If there is something women should “avoid” is further inheriting the so-called “lack of confidence” behind gender disparities in the tech and financial world. Hopefully, the alarming report will result in more female artists finding their way into the NFT ecosystem.
Bitcoin
Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC.
Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique value to the project’s development by bringing their knowledge from traditional finance to the STF project.
Users can use STF for transaction fees and purchasing option products. To encourage users to deposit assets, Structure Finance will provide token incentives in STF for a positive feedback loop. Token holders can collectively participate in protocol governance, such as decision-making regarding fee ratios and additional platform features.
Structure Finance supports the development of different structured financial products. Creating products like these has a high barrier to entry due to the technical skills and coding skills required to implement them. STF believes that it is critical to make this process easier, as they feel there is massive potential for the integration of these structured products across DeFi protocols. The platform will serve as both a standalone solution and one that can be added into other DeFi protocols seamlessly.
Structure Finance provides easy-to-use tools for creating structured financial products based on cryptocurrencies. Two options products are already fully developed, providing users with new features for trading and hedging against volatility.
The STF team has extensive experience in structured products based on their root in traditional finance. This experience allows them to be able to deliver new products and structures to the crypto space at a rapid pace.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.
AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.
To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Structure Finance
Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing them to create various structured products. An experienced team adds additional value to the project development by transferring knowledge from traditional finance to decentralized networks.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://structure.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Structure_fin
Telegram: https://t.me/StructureOfficial
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
