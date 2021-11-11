Celebrities
Texas woman charged with stealing cousin’s $1M winning lottery ticket
A Houston woman was arrested for stealing her cousin’s lottery winnings after he asked her to cash in his ticket.
Iris Amador Argueta, 32, is accusing of stealing over $500,000 from her cousin who gave her the $1 million lottery ticket to cash.
The Long Island man wanted to remain anonymous, authorities said.
The incident began when the victim purchased a New York State Lottery $5 Hold ‘Em Poker scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven in Glen Cove last October.
He scratched the ticket to reveal the $1 million cash prize. However, he didn’t want to identify himself, authorities said.
So, he asked Argueta to cash the ticket for him in exchange for $50,000, and she agreed.
Instead of cashing the ticket and turning over the funds, Argueta took $537,440 in a lump sum, and gave the victim $13,436.
In a bogus letter from the state lottery commission, she wrote that the state took the rest of the money in taxes.
When the victim accused her of robbing him, she threatened him with legal action, authorities said.
Nassau County officials froze Argueta’s bank account and recovered more than half the stolen money.
Argueta is charged with grand larceny and faces 15 years in prison.
She was also charged with forging lottery paperwork.
Lucy Hale Reveals Her ‘Underdog’ Character Edmunds In ‘Ragdoll’ Is A ‘Guiding Light’
Lucy Hale tackles her most intense role yet in the new series ‘Ragdoll.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about taking on this ‘darker’ role, Edmunds’ complicated history, and more.
Lucy Hale shines in the AMC+ Original thriller Ragdoll as DS Lake Edmunds, a new recruit who helps investigate a grisly case involving a serial killer. After starring on Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene, you almost don’t recognize Lucy as Edmunds. She totally transforms into this character.
“I don’t want to say it was strategic to do a show like this, but I think after my last experiences in TV, I knew that when I took on another role in the TV space that it would have to really get my heart beating fast and creatively get me so excited,” Lucy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When I got sent the script, I just knew. I was like Ragdoll, solid name. Killing Eve producer, solid, solid. So like, all the pieces made sense. But then I read the script and I swear, I read it in one sitting. I probably read it twice that day. It was that good. The writing was just, in my opinion, perfect. Freddy Syborn, who adapted the scripts from the book, it blew my mind how he knew how to write for a young American female. So that was shocking to me because the way Edmunds speaks is actually how I think, so the writing was incredible. I naturally love these types of shows. I am drawn to the darker, more morbid things in life. I don’t know why. I don’t know what that says about me. I thought this show stood out because of the balance between this dark humor and how these characters cope with what’s going on around them and the gruesome nature of this case.”
Edmunds is an American detective who heads to London to help solve the Ragdoll Killer case alongside Nathan Rose and Emily Baxter, played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira. Lucky admitted that Edmunds is determined to do things right after “mistakes” in her past.
“I could tell that there was a little more than meets the eye, and so later on in the season, you find out what’s happened to her and led her to this point in her life,” Lucy revealed. “But I think that she’s a guiding light for a lot of the people on the show. She’s the underdog. She talks too much but has a lot of really good points. She is really smart and knows her stuff and really just wants to do the right thing. But underneath all that, she wants to do the right thing because she’s made some mistakes in her life. She’s just a little more aware than some of the other people in the workforce, and I think that she becomes the audience’s point of view for a while on the show.”
Lucy added that Edmunds “really respects Baxter. She wants to follow in her footsteps. They’re the only two females you see in the show in this man’s world of the police force. I think she also really respects Rose, but she’s aware of his history and the things he’s done and his mental health.” When it comes to Rose, Edmunds is “a little concerned about how he could ruin the case. She’s always got her eye on him and is trying to open up Baxter’s eyes to Rose. So it’s kind of this weird dynamic throughout the show of they team up together at different times and don’t trust each other at different times. So it’s an interesting little, not love triangle, but I feel that she’s Edmunds is much like a third wheel most of the time.”
As Edmunds, Rose, and Baxter race to solve the Ragdoll case, it starts to consume them. “They don’t eat. They don’t sleep. They give 100 percent all the time to the point that it messes with their head and messes with their mental health,” Lucy told HollywoodLife. “Edmunds makes a good point to Rose. She says, ‘Well, how is your mental health? Because it actually can change the facts of the case. Like your state of mind can ruin this for us.’ It’s another moment of her talking too much, but she makes a good point with that. But to answer your question, they give it everything — physically, mentally, emotionally. They just lay it all out there.”
Based on Daniel Cole’s best-selling novel, this six-part series will premiere exclusively on November 11 on AMC+. New episodes of Ragdoll will premiere on Thursdays.
Candiace Dillard’s Mom Dorothy Shares Update With Chris Bassett, Claps Back at RHOP Fan Who Calls Her Out
During the reunion, Candiace opened up about how the comments affected her as well as her husband. The situation is now difficult because she doesn’t feel like she belongs in her own family.
On Twitter this week, Dorothy gave the update on where she stands with Chris. The tweet was short and direct: “Chris and I are fine. Thank you.” She then went on to say, “He is looking for a job.”
After the post, Twitter user @RitaRita_I_am made the comment: “This is why Candiace is why she is how she is & why is this woman still embarrassing her child? Can’t convince me she’s not a bit jealous of her daughter & uses money to ‘keep her in check.’”
Dorothy then clapped back by saying, “Hey Rita, did your mother drop you on your head? Is that’s why you are the way you are?? Why are you attacking someone’s mother.”
The entire rift with Dorothy stemmed from a music video shoot that aired early in the season. Behind the scenes, when Candiace’s co-stars were talking with Dorothy, the mother unleashed her true thoughts about Chris (including her claim that Chris was a “husbandger”).
When host Andy Cohen asked about the unkind comments spoken behind her back, Candiace initially did not respond. Instead, she asked Andy for a tissue. She eventually revealed that she cussed Dorothy out about it.
Candiace also claimed that her family would never be the same again because of the dispute. This caused a reaction of surprise from Wendy Osefo, who didn’t realize the full extent of the drama.
During the reunion, Andy had many things to say about Candiace’s behavior on the show. At one point, Candiace threw it back at him, and she asked if he felt it was her fault that she was attacked last year. Andy responded, “Well, you’re the common denominator.” Other castmates also chimed in, asserting that Candiace needed to own her words.
Candiace, however, maintained that she never started fights. She only responded to the negative words of others.
Black Twitter objects to Apple Music referring to Summer Walker – a biological woman – as ‘female-identifying’
‘Woke’ Apple Music infuriated social media users by referring to singer Summer Walker as a “female-identifying” artist.
Social media users were offended by the term “female-identifying” which is typically a term used to describe people whose identity differs from their biological sex.
Apple Music recognized Summer’s second studio album, Still Over It, as the “biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist.”
‘Still Over It’ by Summer Walker broke multiple records including biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist on Apple Music and biggest R&B album debut ever on the platform. pic.twitter.com/WKDOkinm0t
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2021
Black Twitter was confused because a person who is “female-identifying” is someone who was born a biological male and who now identifies as a female. An example would be a male-to-female transgender.
Summer Walker has never been ambiguous about her sex. She certainly doesn’t look like a male. The R&B singer has never indicated that she was born in the wrong body or that she believed she was a male.
Black Twitter had questions.
One Twitter user wrote: “Female identifying? What’s wrong with calling her what she is A WOMAN!!!”
Another tweeted: “Why are you referring to Summer Walker, a black woman, as “female identifying” when you just referred to Taylor Swift as a “first woman”? …newsflash both of these artists are women and female. Neither word is a dirty word.”
And a third person wrote: “Female-identifying? Why tf did you word it like that? That’s disrespectful. She’s a woman, acknowledge her as such.”
Female identifying? What’s wrong with calling her what she is A WOMAN!!!
— lostlove (@xuleoust) November 10, 2021
Why are you referring to Summer Walker, a black woman, as “female identifying” when you just referred to Taylor Swift as a “first woman”?
….newsflash both of these artists are women and female. Neither word is a dirty word. @PopBase
— Diana (@Diana75064356) November 10, 2021
Female-identifying? Why tf did you word it like that? That’s disrespectful. She’s a woman, acknowledge her as such.
— Ai (@misshandwrist) November 10, 2021
female IDENTIFYING I CACKLED
— ?????? ???? (@6IINCE) November 9, 2021
