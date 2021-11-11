Share Pin 0 Shares

Asbestos can cause grave health issues. Perhaps the two most critical are lung fibrosis disease and mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a cancer that has been connected to long term exposure to asbestos.

Nowadays, in Western Europe, only 3.5% of buildings with asbestos have been treated. At least, it should take three centuries before getting rid of this very harm material. In reality diseases related to the inhalation of dust asbestos are spreading: pulmonary fibrosis, pleural plaques, lung cancer.

As indicated by an incubation period of 15/20 years, asbestos kills inevitably. In Europe, 20000 cases yearly have been diagnosed, 100000 deaths by 2025!A study accomplished by the Erasmus Hospital in Brussels puts forward that an adult on seven European bring pulmonary asbestos signs exposure.

The major cause of this situation is the huge cost of the asbestos removal, roughly 1350 euros per ton. But other charge has to be included: building’s immobilization during the operation, staff resettlement in another place, logistics reorganization, and so on. For instance, for a building covering an area of 10000 m2, the cost can move toward 30 M T.

The removal of asbestos is a hazardous work. Workers are appropriately suited and protected from the hazardous fibers. However, many come in contact with asbestos every day without even realizing it.

Home test kits are sold by various sources online. These frequently come with detailed instructions on what to make to test a section of your home. It is significant to follow instructions to the letter to defend you from first exposure. A lot of kits simply give details on how to gather samples and where to send them for testing.

If a test comes out positive, there is no need to be frightened. The next step you should take is to make contact with experts who can remove the mineral from your home. Though you can make use of an asbestos home test kit on your own, it isn’t such a good idea to try to remove asbestos without expert assistance. Asbestos removal possibly will cost a lot but you can’t afford to put your health at risk.