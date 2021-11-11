Celebrities
‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper Reveals She Would ‘Feel The Heat’ In Her ‘Spicy’ Costume
The Pepper was unmasked during the Group A semi-finals on ‘The Masked Singer.’ The Grammy nominee spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the challenges of performing in the costume and more.
The Pepper is none other than “Unwritten” singer Natasha Bedingfield! The singer wowed with her performances of Ariana Grande, Labrinth, and Harry Styles hits. HollywoodLife got the chance to speak EXCLUSIVELY with Natasha about her experience on The Masked Singer.
Since she was one of the Wildcard contestants, she got her costume at the last minute. However, the Pepper was meant for her! “I loved it actually because they made it more feminine, and they let me actually show the more feminine spicy side of what a pepper is,” she said.
When it comes to The Masked Singer, it’s always a challenge for the celebrities to perform while in the costumes. “It just takes a while to get comfortable,” Natasha noted. “The other thing that’s challenging is not seeing any of the other contestants, so you don’t really know. You can’t watch anyone performing. You don’t know what you’re up against, so that’s interesting too. I didn’t realize how much I rely on things like shaking my head. I’m a bit rock and roll. I’m a bit like Tina Turner and Diana Ross on stage. I just run around like a headless chicken. When I had the costume, I really had to be a little more careful. It could just all fly off.”
She added, “You have to balance it and find ways to fix it down so it doesn’t fly off for sure. I do have a little claustrophobia, so for me, I definitely had to get over that and just kind of breeze through that.”
No pun intended, but the Pepper costume was HOT! “But I liked that,” the singer admitted. “They kept on asking me if I wanted to fan myself. I actually kept my costume on longer than any of the other contestants. They would say when they dressed me that they’d never seen anyone who would want to stay in that outfit. I would want to get dressed like half an hour before going on stage because I wanted to feel used to it and not be rushing. They said that usually people just want to put on five minutes before they go one. I wanted to become the pepper, and I would feel the heat.”
Each of her performances was “special” to Natasha. She also has a connection to Labrinth! “I love Ariana Grande so it was incredible to sing her song. It’s a really hard song to sing that one. She’s got such an impressive range. ‘Jealous’ is from a guy called Labrinth. The song was a huge hit all over the world. He is actually from London and his drummer was my first drummer. That was really special to sing that song. I felt like I was crying as I sang it. I felt like I really stepped inside the song and really kind of communicated it. Each song had a special kind of thing to it. I loved the set design for Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times,’ so that was kind of spectacular.” The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.
Celebrities
Brothers Osborne’s TJ Kisses BF At CMA Awards 10 Months After Coming Out: ‘Love Wins’
We love love! Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne celebrated his CMA Awards win by planting a sweet kiss on his boyfriend, ten months after publicly coming out.
TJ Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, celebrated his Vocal Duo Of the Year win with a little PDA! After TJ and his brother, John Osborne, were announced as the CMA winners in the category, both men appeared to give a sweet kiss to their significant others. This marked the first time TJ has been seen with a partner since coming out in February 2021. After the quick moment captured by cameras, the brothers took the stage to accept the major award, and spoke to the crowd about bringing unity to county music.
“Every time that we have won this award, it never ceased to be incredibly shocking. Thanks to everyone who voted for us, it’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us, especially for me, emotionally, and to have you all support me really does feel awesome,” TJ said as he took the mic and was greeted with major applause from the audience. The moment was met with so much support from fans on Twitter, with one writing, “tj osborne kissing his mans… at a country awards show… on live tv… as brothers osborne wins the award for best duo… just months after coming out… i love this!” Another added, “Brothers Osborne!!! Did not expect this. So happy for them. And so happy for lgbt representation.”
Brothers Osborne accepts the award for Vocal Duo of the Year #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/CyXCnHiRpZ
— Tennessean (@Tennessean) November 11, 2021
The “Stay A Little Longer” singer publicly came out via Time Magazine in February 2021. In the article, TJ admitted he has known he was gay since he was young and is “very comfortable” with his sexuality, but was concerned with a large part of the country music demographic, which can be a conservative, right-wing crowd. “I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am,” he said at the time. “I mean, I am who I am, but I’ve kept a part of me muted, and it’s been stifling.”
In the article, TJ even referred to possibly bringing a future partner to an awards show with him. “For me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!” he explained of his choice to come out in an interview.
Brothers’ Osborne will perform their hit “Younger Me” at tonight’s awards, which brings “inclusivity” to the CMAs stage. “The fact that we get to play a song that is so meaningful, particularly to myself, at a country music award show, it’s one of those things that just kind of transcends the awards itself, money itself, fame,” TJ Osborne told the Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s program.
Celebrities
Meghan Markle Slays In Sexy High-Slit Red Dress With Prince Harry At Intrepid Museum — Photos
Meghan Markle turned heads when she showed up to the Intrepid Museum in New York City to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day in a gorgeous red dress by Carolina Herrera.
Meghan Markle, 40, was one of the best dressed at a special event honoring veterans on Nov. 10. The 2021 Salute to Freedom gala took place at the Intrepid Museum in New York City and the Duchess of Sussex wowed in a red sleeveless dress by Carolina Herrera as she walked the red carpet with husband Prince Harry, 37, by her side. She had her long locks up into a high bun with the look and added red heels to go along with the high-slit fashion choice.
Prince Harry looked just as great in a tuxedo with four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his neck. He also added black shoes to his look and was all smiles while he greeted onlookers and posed for cameras as he held his wife’s hand. The couple also had red poppy pins attached to their outfits, which is the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who died in war.
As they made their way down the red carpet, one reporter asked if she was proud of the father of her two children and his veteran background. “I’m always proud of him,” she said, according to PEOPLE.
Although they looked incredible, Prince Harry and Meghan weren’t just at the event to flaunt their fashion. The former, who served in the army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with invisible wounds of war. The gala was also held to raise money for Intrepid’s educational program for student and programs to support veterans.
Jon Bon Jovi, who has worked with Prince Harry in the past, was also in attendance and received the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which provides support for over 700 units of affordable and supportive housing in 11 states and Washington D.C., according to the foundation’s website.
The Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom gala recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation and before the gala, Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, shared her joy about Prince Harry’s involvement at this year’s festivities and expressed appreciation for his service. “We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform,” she said in a press release.
Celebrities
Zendaya Rocks Red Vera Wang Tube Top & Dramatic Skirt At CFDA Fashion Awards
Zendaya looked drop dead gorgeous in a Vera Wang ensemble at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10.
Zendaya, 25, stole the show at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards on Nov. 10. Zendaya is officially the youngest recipient to receive the highly coveted 2021 Fashion Icon Award, and rightly so. For the occasion, Zendaya made quite the statement in her ensemble, which is no surprise considering her style is always perfect. The star wore a vibrant two-piece number from Vera Wang at the awards.
The outfit consisted of a tube top and long, narrow floor-length skirt complete with a whimsical bubble waist. Zendaya accessorized with jewels, wearing a silver diamond necklace, bracelet, and some rings. For her manicure, she opted for a vibrant red to match her custom ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalist and classic. Not only did Zendaya look fabulous at the CFDA awards, but she has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new film, Dune.
She stunned on the London premiere red carpet when she donned a white sequin Rick Owens Gethsemane Dress. The fitted gown featured one long sleeve and a high ruched neck, while the skirt flared out and flowed into a long train behind her. Zendaya accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of Bvlgari Stud Earrings and Bvlgari rings.
Meanwhile, her after-party look was just as gorgeous when she opted to wear a custom brown Nensi Dojaka Spring 2022 gown with a plunging cutout bodice and sheer skirt.
The bodice of the dress featured a halter neck with spaghetti straps, a plunging V-neckline, and a massive cutout on her tiny waist. Around the bodice was a red heart, while the side of the dress was also wide open. The bottom half of the dress was made up of a sheer skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her toned legs, which she accessorized with brown leather pumps.
‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper Reveals She Would ‘Feel The Heat’ In Her ‘Spicy’ Costume
Netflix, other streaming companies want East St. Louis lawsuit dismissed
Brothers Osborne’s TJ Kisses BF At CMA Awards 10 Months After Coming Out: ‘Love Wins’
Douglas County health officials struggle with suspended mask exemption order
Bitcoin Extends Correction, Why The Bulls Might Take Back Step
Meghan Markle Slays In Sexy High-Slit Red Dress With Prince Harry At Intrepid Museum — Photos
St. Louis Cardinals moving Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village
Zendaya Rocks Red Vera Wang Tube Top & Dramatic Skirt At CFDA Fashion Awards
Cold case: I-70 killer investigation gets dozens of new tips
It’s A Man’s Market: NFT Female Artists Made 5% Of Sales In 21 Months
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19