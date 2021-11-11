News
Ticker: Feds sue Uber over wait times for disabled; Consumer prices surge in October
The federal government is suing Uber, saying it discriminates against disabled people by charging fees when drivers have to wait for passengers to board their vehicles.
Uber’s “wait time” fees kick in two minutes after a driver arrives, and are charged until the car begins its trip.
In its lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, the Justice Department says Uber is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to modify its fees for those who may need extra time to get into an Uber car.
Uber said Wednesday it has been in active discussions with the Justice Department and was surprised and disappointed by the lawsuit.
“Wait time fees are charged to all riders to compensate drivers after two minutes of waiting, but were never intended for riders who are ready at their designated pickup location but need more time to get into the car,” Uber said in a statement.
Consumer prices surge in October
A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season.
Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%.
Fueling the spike in prices has been robust consumer demand, which has run into persistent supply shortages from COVID-related factory shutdowns in China, Vietnam and other overseas manufacturers.
Food banks struggle across US to feed hungry amid surging prices
OAKLAND, Calif. — U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation.
The higher costs and limited availability mean some families may get smaller servings or substitutions for staples such as peanut butter, which some food banks are buying for nearly double what it cost two years ago.
As holidays approach, some food banks worry they won’t have enough stuffing and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates with 200 food banks across the country.
Food banks that expanded to meet unprecedented demand brought on by the pandemic won’t be able to absorb forever food costs that are two to three times what they used to be, she said.
Supply chain disruptions, lower inventory and labor shortages have all contributed to increased costs for charities.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland is spending an extra $60,000 a month on food. Combined with increased demand, it is now shelling out $1 million a month to distribute 4.5 million pounds of food, said Michael Altfest, the Oakland food bank’s director of community engagement.
Pre-pandemic, it was spending a quarter of the money for 2.5 million pounds of food.
The cost of canned green beans and peaches is up nearly 9% for them, Altfest said; canned tuna and frozen tilapia up more than 6%; and a case of 5-pound frozen chickens for holiday tables is up 13%. The price for dry oatmeal has climbed 17%.
Many people also rely on other government aid, including the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Kate Waters, a spokeswoman for the USDA, which administers the SNAP program, said there were no immediate plans for an emergency boost in SNAP benefits to compensate for the rising food costs.
But she said that previous moves by the Biden administration such as the permanent increase in SNAP benefits earlier this year and a fresh wave of funding for food banks should help ease the burden.
Bryan Nichols, vice president of sales for Transnational Foods Inc., which delivers to more than 100 food banks associated with Feeding America, said canned foods from Asia — such as fruit cocktail, pears and mandarin oranges— have been stuck overseas because of a lack of shipping container space.
“An average container coming from Asia prior to COVID would cost about $4,000. Today, that same container is about $18,000,” he said.
Patriots react to potentially adding Odell Beckham Jr.
FOXBORO — As they prepare for the Browns this week, the Patriots have repeatedly stressed the need to play physically by saying they must “put on their hard hats” Sunday.
On Wednesday, with speculation swirling the front office might sign free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., a few players put their GM hats on instead.
Here’s what Mac Jones, Devin McCourty and Nelson Agholor had to say about potentially becoming teammates with Beckham.
Mac Jones
“I think he’s a great player, and he has a choice to make. And that’s up to him. Yeah, that’s pretty much it.”
“We have really good receivers here, and anybody that wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. I’ll obviously leave that up to coach Belichick. … I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”
Nelson Agholor
“I think he’s an amazing player. I think he’s an absolutely special talent, and I wish him the best. I love the receivers we have here, and it’s not my position to worry about that. But I wish him well, and I know that at the end of the day, whoever takes him, he’s going to do his job. And I wish him well, because he’s a good player.”
Devin McCourty
“Really good player. I feel like whatever I say will be like (a) headline: McCourty says blah, blah blah about Odell Beckham joining the Patriots. Really good player, played him a couple times. Have had a couple conversations, seems like a great guy. I’m guessing everyone will be looking at Twitter when he makes a decision. … So I’ll be waiting for one of you guys to tweet, and I’ll see it.”
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s trial delayed in crash that killed 7 bikers
CONCORD, N.H. — The trial of Massachusetts truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire, has been delayed in response to a request from the defense.
The delay comes days before Zhukovskyy’s trial was scheduled to begin. The judge in the case granted Zhukovskyy’s request for a delay over concerns about a crash reconstruction expert’s prior job history with the Massachusetts State Police.
Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein did not set a new date, but the continuance order references March 2022.
Lawyers were scheduled to start picking jurors on Tuesday for Zhukovskyy’s Nov. 29 trial on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the horrific crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019.
Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty.
Victims of the crash were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, hailing from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
At what was scheduled as a final pretrial hearing Tuesday, lawyers argued over Zhukovskyy’s timeline leading up to the crash and witness accounts of a truck hauling a flatbed trailer, as well as anticipated testimony from expert witnesses on drug and alcohol impairment. Zhukovskyy, who has been jailed since the crash, appeared in court wearing a suit, and was not handcuffed.
Later that day, the defense filed a motion saying they could no longer present their accident reconstruction expert, Stephen Benanti, at trial, based on information prosecutors provided to them Monday night about Benanti’s prior employment with the Massachusetts State Police. Prosecutors had questioned Benanti during a Sept. 30 deposition.
The motion said prosecutors “provided the defense with a large volume of confidential materials” that was subject to a protective order. A court document filed Friday agreed that the records would not be made public and said that they referenced disciplinary actions, including actions regarding Benanti’s co-workers and subordinates.
The defense said based upon their review of the information, they no longer believed they could present Benanti “without substantially compromising” Zhukovskyy’s rights “to present all proofs favorable to his defense.”
