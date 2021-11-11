Ticker: Feds sue Uber over wait times for disabled; Consumer prices surge in October

The federal government is suing Uber, saying it discriminates against disabled people by charging fees when drivers have to wait for passengers to board their vehicles.

Uber’s “wait time” fees kick in two minutes after a driver arrives, and are charged until the car begins its trip.

In its lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, the Justice Department says Uber is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to modify its fees for those who may need extra time to get into an Uber car.

Uber said Wednesday it has been in active discussions with the Justice Department and was surprised and disappointed by the lawsuit.

“Wait time fees are charged to all riders to compensate drivers after two minutes of waiting, but were never intended for riders who are ready at their designated pickup location but need more time to get into the car,” Uber said in a statement.

Consumer prices surge in October

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%.

Fueling the spike in prices has been robust consumer demand, which has run into persistent supply shortages from COVID-related factory shutdowns in China, Vietnam and other overseas manufacturers.