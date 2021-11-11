Bitcoin
Top 3 Trending Spotlight Token of The Day: SHIB, KDA, PETS
- The top three spotlight cryptocurrencies are SHIB, KDA, and PETS.
- The launch of wrapped Kadena on Ethereum might result in a price surge.
- PETS has jumped over 79% in a day.
The greenish chart still continues in the crypto space where during this session of the bullish run, the leading cryptocurrencies have set-up new ATHs. The current rally depicts a sweet spot for investors as the result looks more profitable and impressive.
As per the recent surge in the market, the crypto circulation has soared and the trading volume is growing. This current hype has encouraged more investors to invest in many alternatives for mainstream cryptocurrencies. As the crypto industry evolves, the number of crypto-assets and their popularity are marching towards an uptrend.
Significantly, the market witnesses many cryptocurrencies being in trend with the high surge in the trading chart. With the developments from the ecosystem and the additive features drives more users to the network. According to Coinmarketcap, the top three trending spotlight tokens of the day are Shiba Inu (SHIB), Kadena (KDA), and MicroPets (PETS).
Current Market Status
The entire crypto industry knows that Shiba Inu was the talk of the town for the past few days. The reach which SHIB has achieved is huge and it still continues to uptrend while it remains to hold its position. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00005434 with a trading volume of $6,393,880,798 in the past 24-hours. Moreover, the price value of SHIB has soared to 5.20% within a day.
The top second trending crypto-token of the day is Kadena, which is currently trading at $26.47 with a trading volume of $330,133,554 in the last 24-hours. Besides, the price value of Kadena (KDA) has surged over 12.12% in a day. The launch of wrapped Kadena (wKDA) on the Ethereum network might be the reason for the KDA price surge.
The top third trending cryptocurrency is MicroPets (PETS), which is trading at $0.000009109 with a trading volume of $17,160,272 in the last 24-hours. The price value of PETS has jumped over 79% within the past 24 hours and it still continues to soar.
However, these popular cryptocurrencies are the backbone of market economies, boosting the crypto-reputation industry’s in the digital world. As a result, each ecosystem’s new features and developments will aid the crypto market in maintaining its standard. If the current bullish trend continues, the market could reach new historic highs.
Bitcoin Whale Wallet With $150 Million Activated After 8 Years
A good portion of the bitcoin supply has been lost due to holders dying or forgetting their private keys. These coins will never be recovered and are regarded as lost bitcoins. They play into the scarcity factor that drives the value of bitcoin up. It is estimated that 20% of the digital asset has been lost. These could technically still be recovered but it is unlikely since losing a private key means losing the coins held in the wallet.
Since so much of the asset is lost, the rest remaining in circulation are more valuable than ever, especially given the limited supply of bitcoin. Sometimes, though, some of these wallets with BTC which have been regarded as a lost cause can be reactivated again. It could be the holder finally managed to find their lost private keys or they had simply been holding for that long.
Related Reading | Institutional Bitcoin Open Interest Plummets, But Why?
One of these wallets, dormant for eight years with millions in BTC, has just been reactivated and coins have moved out for the first time in a long time.
Whale Wallet Activates
A whale wallet holding 2,207 BTC has now been activated after spending 8.1 years in dormancy. Whale Alert reported the activation after the wallet began moving BTC out.
💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤 A dormant address containing 2,207 #BTC (150,512,129 USD) has just been activated after 8.1 years (worth 294,287 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/a6EPxBbXd5
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 10, 2021
The amount contained in the wallet was only worth $294K when the last transaction occurred on the account. Now, 8 years later, the value of the coins held in the wallet has grown so much that it is now worth over $150 million in 2021. One could speculate as to why the wallet has only begun to transact now but there could be a number of factors at play that could lead to such a long dormancy period.
BTC falls to $65K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It could be that the owner of the wallet forgot that they had this wallet. It might sound impossible but could very well be the case. A more likely scenario would be that the wallet owner forgot their private key and could not find it for a long time. Maybe they were finally able to access the wallet in 2021.
Another scenario could be that this is a case of diamond hands. There are holders who have held through thick and thin in the bitcoin market over the years and have refused to sell. This holder could be one of them. Whatever the situation, the reality remains that this is now a very rich holder and they may begin to take profits over the next couple of days.
Inflation Announcement Sends Bitcoin Soaring
Inflation figures for the U.S. were recently announced and the figures came out higher than previous figures. Inflation rates for the country currently sit at 6.2%, higher than anticipated. The growing inflation rates have been a concern for investors in the market. Sending them running to cryptocurrencies, which have proven to be an effective inflation hedge.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Payments Card Are Coming To Asia Pacific, Courtesy Of Mastercard
The recent announcement though spelled good news for the market. After inflation figures came in, bitcoin had rallied towards a new all-time high. This is indicative of investors putting their money into the digital asset to keep it from being affected by inflation.
BREAKING: Inflation came in at 6.2% and bitcoin immediately ripped to an all-time high.
The market is speaking.
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 10, 2021
Bitcoin had rallied above $69K for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record before the close of the trading day.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Cadbury 5Star Offers Cryptocurrency “NothingCoin” for Doing Absolutely Nothing!
- Cadbury 5Star introduces first ever cryptocurrency “NothingCoin.”
- NothingCoins are rewarded for doing Absolutely Nothing.
- No effort, No money- Make your wallet rich by Doing nothing!
As Cadbury 5Star is a very popular international chocolate brand which still holds a favorite place in people’s hearts. Right from kids to adults, Cadbury is an all time favorite chocolate for its delicious tastes watering the mouth.
Interestingly, Cadbury 5Star took an initiative to introduce its first ever digital currency, “NothingCoin” which the users can earn for doing absolutely nothing. As cryptocurrencies are the recent trend catching the eyes of large investors, 5Star smartly promoted this interesting campaign among the youngsters.
Besides launching a new digital token, Cadbury 5Star opens a ‘Nothing Coin Bank’ in Nariman Point, Mumbai. In addition, people can just sit, enjoy and eat a 5Star chocolate while minting the NothingCoins. Users are very excited to experience such an offer for earning cryptocurrency for doing nothing. Notably, the surprising list isn’t ending here!
How does NothingCoin work ?
Cadbury 5Star team guides the users to take part in this interesting campaign to earn for doing nothing. Initially, the user has to log into their digital wallet on a mobile microsite and be ready to stay still without doing anything.
More so, the main function of the microsite is to identify whether the users remain ideal. Once it detects users’ inactivity it starts mining the NothingCoins and adds them into the respective users wallet. Further, the NothingCoins benefits the users helping them to purchase their favorite products at digital 5Star mall, online purchases at JioMart and specially to enjoy trading in for vouchers.
Moreover, to offer these crypto coins, a physical place is built and named as NothingCoin Bank in Mumbai. Physical assets like couches, beanbags and charging points are present for users to mine for hours with air conditioning comfort.
It is with the same infrastructure like other normal banks with teller, a deposit counter, a loan counter, an ATM. But as a twist in the model, the teller will not speak or the ATM machine gives the money. Instead, the customers must borrow the cushions from the loan counter inorder to sustain their mining process.
Thus, in this digital world it is an interesting idea attracting large users to dive into the trending crypto space. Cadbury 5Star chose an alternative way in targeting its customers through its innovative campaign strategy.
Leverage Wipeout? Why Bitcoin Could Re-Test Low Levels
Bitcoin has chosen violence with a sudden move to the downside resulting in a 5% loss in the daily chart. As of press time, the first crypto by market cap seems to be recovering as it moves back to the mid-zone of its current levels.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Maximalism – Crypto Survivors and OG’s Could Make a Case to Differ
Bitcoin trades at $65,442 still with a 3.6% profit in the daily chart. In the short term, BTC’s price has found support at these levels, but could see further downside if it dropps below $63,000.
To the upside, much of the resistance has disappeared and BTC seems poised to, at least, attempt to take the high area near its next all-time high, $70,000. Above those levels, data from Material Indicators still records $62 million in potential ask orders around those levels.
In the derivatives sector, Bitcoin’s flash crash resulted in some leverage positions being wipe-out. As seen below, the leverage ratio across exchanges took a dive after seeing an explosion in mid-October.
These levels are still much higher than it May, 2021, when Bitcoin saw one of its most severe corrections crashing from its previous all-time high to the yearly open, near $29,000.
Thus, as more traders turn bullish on BTC’s price recording more gains, the leverage ratio could increase. This leaves the market open for sudden moves as liquidation cascades forces the price to trend to the levels where most operators would sell, willingly or not, their positions.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Extends Correction, Why The Bulls Might Take Back Step
Analyst David Puell explored Bitcoin’s crash and recorded an increase in Open Interest with positive premiums on exchange platform Binance, one of the largest in the world. Puell Said:
OI acts as fuel to to the fire to the above as predictor of a liquidation event. Liquidity can be grabbed on the downside by smarter players. Binance holding the OI makes the bearish signal more reliable. Liquidation event is likelier given that CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) can only go 2x.
Why $100K Per Bitcoin Could See Some Obstacles
However, as the event unfolded Puell recorded a shift in the premium for derivatives to a discount. This has made the analyst flipped for a completely bearish bias to believe the moved to the downside could have been healthy for Bitcoin.
Still, the price of BTC must remain consistent as it seems to enter another consolidation phase. There are other factors that could bring volatility into the market, such as the activation of Taproot, Bitcoin’s upgrade, which should be activated during the week or at some point next week.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Supply Looks Illiquid As Long-Term Holders Keep From Selling
As this data shows, the path towards more gains in Q4, 2021, could prove difficult. In addition, the macro-outlook turns complexes. Yesterday, Bitcoin appeared to have reacted to a potential default from the Chinese real state company Evergrande.
While it looks like #Evergrande didn’t default as initially reported, these rumours have been affecting financial markets (S&P 500 shown here) and #Bitcoin negatively. Bitcoin’s price is now down by roughly 4% to around $64.5k pic.twitter.com/NEIK9QP1wB
— Jan Wuestenfeld (@JanWues) November 10, 2021
