News

Transgender community feels welcome at St. Louis County gym

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Transgender community feels welcome at St. Louis County gym
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The House of Pain in Chesterfield is more than a gym. It’s also a house of acceptance, diversity, and inclusivity.  

“We’re crushing the limitations that society puts on people,” said gym owner Joe Corbett. “I don’t care if you’re a man or a woman or if you’re transgender or what race you are.”

Corbett has created an environment in an arena you may not expect to be so accepting — the gym.  

“See people for who they are, not the color of their skin or what sex they are or what sex they want to be,” said Corbett. “Why would you hate someone or dislike what someone else is doing that has nothing to do with you?”  

Corbett’s vision for how he operates his gym in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights is what led Ashley Baker to join. 

“They don’t care about your background,” said Baker. “They don’t care about your political beliefs. They don’t care about your gender. They just care that you’re here doing the same thing as everybody else.”  

Baker served 14 years of active service in the Air Force and made the transition from male to female. 

She said there were times she was scared to leave her house after her transition, but she found refuge to continue doing what she loves to do at the gym.    

“You don’t know how people really feel about you until you take a step in that door,” said Baker. “There’s no judgment. They didn’t need a sign to say that, you just know it when you come in that door. Everything else is just left outside.”  

That is exactly what Corbett wants. 

“I invite whoever is watching this to come in and see what we’ve built,” Corbett said. “It’s just a different environment, and I’ve been in a lot of gyms.”

As a business owner and parent, Corbett knows the challenges the transgender community faces. 

“I have a transgender daughter, and so I’ve lived it for a couple of years,” he said. “And I’m guilty of not understanding and that’s what I’ve tried to seek is that understanding.”  

Corbett’s belief that we’re all different is one of the reasons Shaun Hairston chose House of Pain to train when he moved to St. Louis.  He felt welcome at the House of Pain instantly after he introduced himself. 

Hairston said he greeted some of the gym members by saying: “I’m Shaun. I’ve been transitioning for a while, these are my pronouns, this is what I want to be called.”

“Everyone was like, ‘Okay cool. How much do you want on the bar?’” Hairston recalled. “Like nobody missed a beat, you know? It’s about the weights, not about that.”

Hairston said he understands how some people may still be unsure about the transgender community, but he believes there’s room for everyone to learn.  

“We need to come together on what we can agree on and build from there,” Hairston said.  

Corbett said it’s the members who make the gym the welcoming atmosphere that it has become. 

“Just love that’s what we’re called to do,” said Hairston. “I know that may sound corny. That may not be popular, but that’s our opinion. We’re accepting, we’re understanding, and we have no tolerance for any judgment at all.”

News

Fans leave Blues games to find cars broken into

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Fans leave Blues games to find cars broken into
ST. LOUIS — A night cheering on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center turned into a night of headache for multiple victims of car vandalism. 

One of the victims, who asked not to be named, said he saw about 10 cars, including his, broken into or damaged after the home game on Oct. 28.

“We came back and saw that multiple cars had been broken into,” he said. “I love to come to the games, but I can’t run the risk of getting my car broken into.”

His car has eight chips and a large crack in the drivers’ side windows, where it appears someone tried to break in. He said he didn’t have anything valuable in his vehicle, but that didn’t stop someone from allegedly trying to get in.

The ticket he received after parking in the lot, between 16th and 18th streets is owned by St. Louis Parking. The back of the victim’s ticket says, “We assume no liability, express or implied for fire, theft, or damage in any case to your automobile.”

St. Louis Parking and the Blues Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

“When you look at the back of the ticket it says we are not responsible for any damages to the vehicle and that’s fine you can have that liability waiver it’s what it’s called, what it doesn’t say and this may be the only hope for the individual, it doesn’t say you agree to release us from its own negligence,” Attorney Jay Kanzler with  Witzel, Kanzler & Dimmitt, LLC said.

One of the victims believes he may have a case of just that.

“There was someone in the attendant booth taking the money and they were not here when we got back,” he said.

He said after the break-ins, a manager of the lot talked with them. The victim claims the manager said there was an attendant that didn’t show up for a shift.

“I feel like if the attendant were here it might have deterred them from breaking in and damaging my car,” he said.

St. Louis Metro Police Department said they have received 5 reports where victims mentioned they parked in the same lot, a nearby lot, or on the street, to attend a St. Louis Blues game and when they came back, their windows were damaged and/or items were stolen out of their cars.

That number only includes the number of times police reports were filed. The victim in the October 28 case said they didn’t file one because of a long response time.

“We called the police and they said we would have to with up to an hour for someone to get down,” he said.

The victim said he would like St. Louis Parking to refund his $25 parking fee and/or pay his deductible to get his vehicle fixed.

He said he’s talked with the St. Louis Parking owner and Director of operations who have said no to the refund. 

“It’s going to take a little bit of time to build up the want and need to go back to a Blues game or a Cardinals game or downtown in general,” he said.

News

Missouri homeowner shoots burglary suspect

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Missouri homeowner shoots burglary suspect
SEDALIA, Mo. — One man was arrested and injured after he was caught breaking into a Sedalia, Missouri man’s home Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home at 17th Street and Ingram Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived they found that the homeowner was awoken to someone inside their home. The homeowner began checking the home with a firearm and located the suspect in the home.

The homeowner tells police he ordered the suspect to leave the home when the suspect advanced towards him and the homeowner shot the suspect one time.

The suspect ran from the home but was later located by officers in the area a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as 52-year-old Daniel Schnack, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary. Charges will be requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.

News

Ask Amy: Veterans respond to tough homecomings

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
Dear Readers: I recently ran a letter from “Old Veteran,” who noted that, as a Vietnam vet, he feels quite uncomfortable when people say “Thank you for your service.”

Old Veteran noted that “There are many wounds that have never healed” because of the way service members were treated when they returned home from Vietnam.

I later ran a response from “Upset,” who claimed that this mistreatment was an “urban myth.”

These letters have prompted hundreds of responses from other veterans — and those who love them. Some of these responses are below.

On this Veterans Day, I’d like to say to all service members: Thank you.

Veterans who have been mistreated when they returned stateside after serving in unpopular wars report that they have yearned to hear these two words: Welcome home.

Dear Amy: The letter from “Old Veteran” made me cry.

I too was subjected to a lot of nastiness coming home after my service was completed. The day I got home and changed my clothes was the last day I ever talked about being in the service. I moved away from my neighborhood and never told a soul that I had been in the military.

So, please tell “Upset” that this is not an urban myth. I would tell that person to reach out and speak to some Vietnam vets, if they have the guts to hear the truth about how this country handled itself during this time.

— Detroit Mike

Dear Amy: I’m an Army brat. People told me my dad was a baby killer when he was serving in Vietnam.

