News
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday
Two more Colorado ski areas will open for the season on Friday, bringing the number of areas in operation to six.
Breckenridge and Vail will join four that opened in mid to late October: Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Wolf Creek. Winter Park is scheduled to open next Wednesday.
None of the areas that will be open this weekend have much terrain to offer. Vail will open two trails on the top of the mountain totaling roughly 70 acres. That’s a tiny fraction of the resort’s total area of 5,317 acres and 195 trails. Breckenridge will offer about 50 acres on two trails. When fully open, Breck’s total skiable terrain is 2,908 acres (187 trails).
Other resorts are reporting similar conditions. Keystone, which opened Oct. 22, has five trails representing 69 of its 3,148 total acres, but it’s one of the few areas offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding from the summit to the base. Resort officials are hoping to add another trail this weekend.
“We’re hoping to open several more trails, including Spring Dipper, sometime next week if conditions permit,” said Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson.
Arapahoe Basin, which has been open since Oct. 17, opened its Lenawee lift to the summit on Sunday and is offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding, but only three intermediate trails and one terrain park.
“We are currently working on Sundance and Wrangler, our green runs, and hope to get them open this weekend but it is not guaranteed,” Arapahoe Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said Wednesday. “We should have a better idea of what this weekend will look like in the next 24-36 hours. Snowmaking is going exceptionally well. It all depends on what Mother Nature helps us out with over the next couple of days and nights.”
Loveland will have two lifts in operation, serving four trails, as of Thursday afternoon when they crank up Lift 2. The Chet’s Dream chair has been running since Loveland opened on Oct. 30.
“We are very close to opening more terrain off Chet’s Dream and hope to have more updates for everyone very soon,” Loveland spokesman John Sellers said.
Some resorts near the Interstate 70 corridor received 3-6 inches of snow Wednesday night, led by Winter Park at six. Another 2-6 inches is expected Thursday night.
Colorado resorts are blowing as much manmade snow as temperatures allow in anticipation of Thanksgiving weekend. Steamboat is scheduled to open on Nov. 20, followed by Copper Mountain (Nov. 22) and Beaver Creek (Nov. 24). Aspen and Snowmass are scheduled to open on Nov. 25.
Vail will open Friday at 9 a.m. Skiers and riders will take Gondola One out of Vail Village to Mid-Vail. From there they will take the Mountaintop Express to access the Swingsville and Ramshorn trails at the top of the mountain. To return to Vail Village, they will have to download on the gondola.
At Breckenridge, which is marking its 60th anniversary season, the free BreckConnect Gondola from the parking lot in town to the Peak 8 base will begin running Friday at 8 a.m. At the base, the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair will begin loading at 8:30 a.m.
News
Two teenagers arrested for murder of 19-year-old nursing student
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police say two teenagers have been arrested for the October murder that killed 19-year-old nursing student Isis Mahr.
Police say an 18-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested for murder and armed criminal action for the October 17 shooting. The circuit attorney’s office is considering charges.
Mahr and three others were shot in the Baden neighborhood early in the morning on the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Ave.
Isis Mahr was a Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School graduate. She was an excellent student, a member of the soccer team, and someone who naturally loved and cared for everyone around her. Her family said she volunteered in the community and was studying to be a nurse.
After the murder, Mahr’s family said, “You killed somebody good. You killed somebody that cared about people. You killed somebody that wanted to help people,” Atif Mahr said. “My daughter is not here because somebody didn’t have love for themselves, so they took somebody that was loved by a lot of people.”
Brenda Mahr, Isis’ grandmother, could not imagine her own family would be touched by violence. She recently retired as the CEO of Employment Connection after 45 years with the organization, which helps ex-offenders find jobs. She and Antif said they want to see an end to the senseless killing.
Crimestoppers was offering a $10,000 reward in connection with the investigation.
News
Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Pine Lawn
Posted:Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a juvenile who they said was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in north St. Louis County.
Officers said at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, 39-year-old Christopher Chaney was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Jenning Station Road in Pine Lawn. Chaney was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooter was driving a Grey Chrysler 300. At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, detectives responded to the 10,000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview, Missouri, and found the suspect and the vehicle used in the homicide as well as multiple firearms. One of the firearms found is believed to be the one used in the crime.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this is an isolated incident and that Chaney and the juvenile know each other.
News
Watch: Rittenhouse’s defense team to call more witnesses after his crucial testimony
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors at his murder trial that he tried to get away from his pursuers the night he shot three men during street unrest in Kenosha, saying he never wanted to kill anyone: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”
The 18-year-old spent most of Wednesday giving his account of what happened in just a few frenzied minutes on Aug. 25, 2020, sobbing so hard at one point that the judge called a recess.
In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution’s own witnesses, Rittenhouse said that the first man cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
Rittenhouse fatally shot the first two men and wounded the third.
His nearly daylong testimony was interrupted by an angry exchange in which his lawyers demanded a mistrial over what they argued were out-of-bounds questions asked of him by the chief prosecutor.
The judge, though plainly mad at the prosecutor, did not immediately rule on the request. And later in the day, he instructed the jury to expect closing arguments early next week.
Rittenhouse is on trial over the shootings he committed during unrest that erupted in Kenosha over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison on the charges. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, went to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
As he began crying on the stand and appeared unable to speak, his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, seated on a bench across the courtroom, sobbed loudly. Someone put an arm around her. After the judge called a recess, jurors walked by Rittenhouse and looked on as he continued to cry.
The man who survived being shot by Rittenhouse, Gaige Grosskreutz, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday that it was difficult and emotional to watch Rittenhouse testify.
“To me it seemed like a child who had just gotten caught doing something that he wasn’t supposed to, more upset that he was caught and less upset about what he had done and what he had taken and the numerous lives that he affected through his actions that night,” Grosskreutz said.
After the morning outburst by Rittenhouse, he was largely composed the rest of the day, though his voice seemed to break at times as he came under tough cross-examination.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger went hard at Rittenhouse all afternoon during cross-examination, walking him through each of the shootings. Rittenhouse continually pushed back, saying he had no choice but to fire.
Rittenhouse said he “didn’t want to have to shoot” Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man to fall that night, but he said Rosenbaum was chasing him and had threatened to kill him earlier.
“If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it,” he said, “and probably killed more people.”
But Rittenhouse also acknowledged that the strap holding his gun was in place and that he had both hands on the weapon. And Binger suggested that Rosenbaum might have been trying to bat the rifle away.
The prosecutor sought to drive home the state’s contention that Rittenhouse created the dangerous situation in the first place.
“You understand that when you point your AR-15 at someone, it may make them feel like you’re going to kill them, correct?” Binger asked.
Rittenhouse testified that he then shot and killed protester Anthony Huber after Huber struck him in the neck with his skateboard and grabbed his gun. Then he wounded Grosskreutz, saying the protester had lunged at him “with his pistol pointed directly at my head.”
Much of the testimony Wednesday was centered on the shooting of Rosenbaum, since that set in motion the bloodshed that followed.
Rittenhouse said that earlier that night, Rosenbaum was holding a chain and twice threatened his life. Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse quoted Rosenbaum as saying: “I’m going to cut your (expletive) hearts out!”
Later that night, Rittenhouse said, he was walking toward a car dealer’s lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a blaze when he heard somebody scream, “Burn in hell!” He said he responded by saying, “Friendly, friendly, friendly!”
He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun was in front of him, and he was cornered. He said he began to run, and he heard a protester tell Rosenbaum, “Get him and kill him!”
Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot directly behind him, and as he turned around, Rosenbaum was coming at him with his arms out in front. “I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” Rittenhouse said.
That was when he fired, he said.
Asked by his lawyer why he didn’t keep running away from Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse said: “There was no space for me to continue to run to.”
During cross-examination, Binger asked Rittenhouse about whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property, and also posed questions about the defendant’s silence after his arrest.
At that, the jury was ushered out of the room, and Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder loudly and angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that the judge earlier said he was inclined to prohibit — video made some 15 days before the shootings, in which Rittenhouse watches men leave a CVS Pharmacy and is heard commenting that he wished he had his rifle so he could shoot them because he thought they were shoplifters.
Rittenhouse lawyer Corey Chirafisi all but suggested prosecutors were deliberately trying to cause a mistrial because the case is “going badly” for them and they want a do-over. The defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if one is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried.
When Binger said he had been acting in good faith, the judge replied: “I don’t believe that.”
As he first took the stand, Rittenhouse was asked by his attorney whether he came to Kenosha looking for trouble, and he responded no.
He testified that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on the day before the shootings, including a brick being thrown at a police officer’s head and cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot.
Rittenhouse said the Car Source owner “was happy we were there” that night.
