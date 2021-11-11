News
Veterans Day Events in St. Louis area honor members of the armed forces
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Thursday is Veterans Day and there are several events taking place across the St. Louis area to celebrate.
A Veterans Day ceremony in Belleville, Illinois will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the public square.
St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at City Centre.
There will be a parade in Downtown Collinsville, Illinois starting at 10 a.m. followed by a veterans ceremony and memorial dedication that will take place at Leighton Evatt American Legion Post 365 starting at 12 p.m.
St. Charles County Veterans Committee and the St. Charles City Veterans Commission will hold their Veterans Day Program at 1 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Charles County Executive Office Building. Governor Mike Parson will give the keynote address there. The family of fallen Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz will be in attendance.
The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Veterans Day Ruck Three-Mile March beginning at dusk at St. Charles Community College’s red parking lot.
The “Band of Brothers” event will take place at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. There’s going to be a special screening of an episode from the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.
Weather is also playing a factor in Thursday’s celebrations. Be sure to dress well and keep up to date with the events you plan to attend.
4A football playoffs: How Golden broke 19-year playoff curse advancing to second round
The Golden High School football program ended a 19-year drought deprived of a postseason victory last week.
The Demons aren’t done yet.
“Our kids rose to the occasion,” said Golden coach Jared Yannacito, following a 47-6 blowout win last week over Cheyenne Mountain. “It was pretty awesome.”
The ninth-seeded Demons advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night at No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson. Golden junior starting quarterback Jazel Riley is a big reason why after he accounted for 42 total touchdowns over 11 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller has 1,975 yards through the air and 953 on the ground.
“I don’t want to call myself a dual-threat because that kind of demotes my passing ability,” said Riley, a Bear Creek transfer who played JV last season due to CHSAA rules. “But I feel like I’m a pocket passer that can run really well.”
Riley’s exploits aside, the true source of Golden’s football rejuvenation dates back to January 2017. The school had just completed a 1-9 season — with an overall scoring differential of 327-74 — and a change was made at head coach. Yannacito, a longtime Pomona assistant, embraced the challenge.
“It was a program that was in a bad spot,” Yannacito said. “The biggest thing I saw when I came in was that I saw kids who weren’t confident. They were great kids. But they didn’t know how to win. … I had a really good mentor in coach (Jay) Madden and some other great coaches on the staff at Pomona. It kind of helped me see how a program should be run and how to replicate that.”
In year one, Yannacito established the mantra of “close the gap” as a first step in bringing football relevancy back to Golden. The Demons exceeded all expectations with a 7-4 record. Their next hurdle as a program was the postseason. Golden had not won a playoff game since 2002.
Riley made it his mission to change that.
“I always wanted to be the leader of a team. That’s the quarterback,” Riley said. “I’ve always had a love for the game.”
Golden started the regular season 7-0 before stumbling in consecutive games to Chatfield and Dakota Ridge. Demons senior Dalton Summers, a starting running back and safety, called a team meeting that helped right the ship.
“It always starts with the players,” Yannacito said.
Golden scored at least 40 points in its previous two games to establish the Demons as a dark-horse candidate to claim state in Class 4A. Winning a playoff game is just the first step.
“Knowing that in 19 years we’re the first to do it? That feels really special just with the way we’ve built our foundation,” Riley said. “We’ve come a long way. It’s starting to finally show.”
Veterans Day starts out rainy with high temperatures in the 50s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Thursday brings a cool and wet start to Veterans Day. The rain moves out by late morning and we’ll have more sunshine Thursday afternoon.
The day overall will be cool and breezy with high temperatures in the 50s. Friday will be colder, yet still breezy, with high temperatures only in the 40s.
The colder temperatures will stay in the area through the weekend.
How to defend yourself against this alarming St. Louis crime trend
ST. LOUIS — It’s probably a good time to consider your best defenses against an alarming St. Louis area crime trend: mass car break-ins at overnight businesses. There have been hundreds of victims and hundreds of shattered vehicle windows in five counties in just the past two weeks according to police.
Think of why thieves are drawn to large, open, parking lots where people work overnight shifts: a target-rich environment.
Groups of four or five suspects roll up in the same car and start smashing away, police said. They hit 50 cars at one business in Earth City, according to St. Louis County Police.
Glass “punch” tools meant to help you escape your car if submerged in water, make it easy for the suspects to hit multiple vehicles very quickly.
“Our concern is with the commercial parking,” said Chris Stocker, Manager of Security Services for GardaWorld, which provides security for businesses. Stocker was a member of the St. Louis County Police force for more than 30 years.
He suggests more signage from companies, not just warning criminals about surveillance cameras, but also reminding workers to secure their valuables.
The best defenses for workers are alarm systems that detect broken glass, parking in groups and leaving nothing visible in your vehicle that may entice a thief, according to Stocker. They almost always look inside before ‘smashing’. If you have something you want to hide from view, do it before you leave home and not when you park at work. Assume someone is watching you. For example, if you want to stash your laptop in your trunk, assume they’ll see it.
“They’re going to break in, they’re going to pop the trunk, and they’re going to grab your things,” Stocker said. “I realize in today’s world people’s offices are often times their cars, but you really have to be attentive to the fact that if you leave anything of value, there are those that are going to take it from you.”
In the past two weeks, police report 164 break-ins in the Earth City area, more than 30 in St. Peters, with more than a dozen, each, in Fenton, St. Louis, plus Sauget, IL, and Pontoon Beach, in Illinois.
St. Louis County Prosecutor, Wesley Bell, suggests a regional approach to combatting the trend.
“The people who are committing these kinds of crimes are not adhering to borders and jurisdictions. We have to address it ‘in kind’,” he said. “Keep in mind, what is happening in Town & Country, they’re not going to be privy to in Florissant, for example. This way we can start streamlining that information, sharing that information. That helps us be more deliberate and make a bigger impact on these kinds of cases.”
The county’s auto theft task force has broken up a stolen car ring with nine arrests and four convictions since its inception last year, he said.
