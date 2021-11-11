How to
When Is the Best Time of Year to Get Window Tinting Installed?
Sometimes the time of year that tinting film is applied can affect the quality of the job, as well as the life of the tint. If you have decided to have the windows of your automobile, home or business tinted, you may need to consider the seasonal climate’s effect on the installation. In areas that have extreme weather, often automobile tinting companies will set aside a space where temperature and humidity can be controlled.
Summer
Since the air is warmer in the summer, the tint will cure faster. On the other hand, if there is a high level of humidity or extremely warm temperatures, the job could be compromised. High humidity can effect the way tint adheres to windows. If this is a problem in your area, it may be best to wait until a time where the humidity is not such a factor.
Spring
The spring is usually a good time in most areas because it is neither too hot or too cold. You may find in some southern areas that humidity can be an issue. Spring can also bring rain and if you are having the windows of your car tinted and it needs to be done outside, that could be a problem. Your professional tinting company will take all of these factors into consideration and give you their best recommendations so you will end up with the best result.
Fall
The clean, crisp fall air is great for tinting. In many areas of the country, fall is a great time to schedule your professional tinting. There are some areas that later in the fall become quite cold and that can effect curing times.
Winter
In northern states, winter can be a very difficult time to have window tinting applied. Cold will lengthen curing times and snow and ice can limit the time available to complete a tinting job. It is often the case that automobile tinting must be performed inside a climate-controlled building.
Inclement weather does not have as much effect on interior tinting of homes and businesses, but high temperatures or very low temperatures can still effect the cure rate because of the temperature of the glass. An experienced tint installer will take your area’s climate into consideration when they are choosing the tint that will best suit your needs.
A professional tinting company can advise you as to the best time of year to have your windows tinted in your area. They also can recommend the proper film for your climate’s conditions.
How to
Steps To Follow When Leasing A Fleet
If you have business needs, you can buy a fleet of vehicles. Based on the number of cars you need, you can also lease a fleet. If you have no idea how to go about leasing a fleet, you can follow the easy steps that we have described below.
Head to the website of the manufacturer
First of all, you should go to the website of the manufacturer to check out different types of cars and their prices. Based on your needs, you can go for cars that are fuel-efficient or luxurious. In order to get a pretty good idea of what you should go for, you can build the vehicles in a virtual environment. This way you can get a better idea of the prices and the features of the vehicles. By comparing various models, you can get the right one.
Contact the manufacturer
You should get in touch with the manufacturer in order to know more about the fleet leasing. The manufacturer may refer you to a local dealer. However, what you need to do is ask him important questions in order to prepare yourself to meet the dealer. Once you have asked the important questions, you should contact the dealer for an appointment. Next, you should meet the sales or fleet manager.
Talk about your term options
When meeting the sales manager, you should talk about your term and mileage options. Make sure the mileage options will satisfy your business needs since most fleet leases are subject to high penalty fees. You should look around if the dealer doesn’t satisfy your lease needs.
Talk about discount
Before talking about discount, you should let the manager know the number of vehicles you need. Based on this, the dealer may give you a handsome discount. Aside from this, you should talk about vehicle options and get the estimated cost to ensure that the cost will not be a burden on your budget.
Fill in the credit application
Before you place the order, make sure you fill in the credit application for approval. In the forum, you will have to write your business name, income details, tax identification number and the Society Security number. Moreover, your dealer may ask for the copies of your driver’s license and business license.
Shipping options
Once you have placed your order, you should talk about the shipping options. Your next step should be to get a timeframe for the delivery of the order and plan accordingly. You will get the vehicle identification numbers from the dealer.
Lease contracts
Once you have signed your lease contracts, you should wait for the vehicles to be delivered. Next, you should register the vehicles in your insurance policy and give the proof to the dealer. Make sure the vehicles get delivered to you free of charge.
Vehicle registrations
Ask the dealer to give you vehicle registrations and license plates. If you decide to collect them from the dealer, the dealer will install the plates on each of the vehicles. In another case, you will have to get the plates and install them on the vehicles on your own.
So, these are the steps that you may follow when leasing a fleet.
How to
Beware The Many Forms of Ransomware
Ransomware has proven to be a major problem for companies both large and small. It can attack your data in a multitude of ways and bring your business operation to a complete halt.
In many instances it can cost hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to regain access and use of the pirated information.
According to the Chainanalysis 2021 Crypto Crime Report, the total amount paid by ransomware victims increased by 311% in 2020 to reach nearly $350 million worth of cryptocurrency, (the most popular form of payment) and the problem will continue to grow.
Overall the best defense against a ransomware attack is a good offense. Understanding the various forms of ransomware can help a company prepare for an intrusion. Here are some tips to help deal with any type of cybercriminal.
First, for those unfamiliar with ransomware, it is a virus that silently encrypts the user’s data on their computer. It can infiltrate your system and deny access to key information, impeding or shutting down all business activity.
Once the intruder has stolen and encrypted the data, a message can appear demanding an amount of money be paid to regain access to the information. The victim has only a set amount of time to pay the cybercriminal. If the deadline passes the ransom can increase.
Some types of ransomware have the ability to search for other computers on the same network to infect. Others infect their hosts with more malware, which could lead to stealing login credentials. This is especially dangerous for sensitive information, such as the passwords for banking and financial accounts.
The two main types of ransomware are called Crypto ransomware and Locker ransomware. Crypto ransomware encrypts various files on a computer so the user cannot access them. Locker ransomware does not encrypt files. Rather, it “locks” the victim out of their device, preventing them from using it. Once it prevents access, it prompts the victim to pay money to unlock their device.
Many well-known cyberattacks with ransomware have occurred during the past few years. These include…
“WannaCry” in 2017. It spread throughout 150 countries including the United Kingdom. It was designed to manipulate a Windows vulnerability. By May of that year, it had infected over 100,000 computers.
The WannaCry attack affected many UK hospital trusts, costing the NHS about £92 million. Users were locked out and a ransom in the form of Bitcoin was demanded. The attack exposed the problematic use of outdated systems. The cyberattack caused worldwide financial losses of about $4 billion.
Ryuk is a ransomware attack that spread in the middle of 2018. It disabled the Windows System Restore option on PC computers. Without a backup, it was impossible to restore the files that were encrypted. It also encrypted network drives. Many of the organizations targeted were in the United States. The demanded ransoms were paid, and the estimated loss is at $640,000.
KeRanger is thought to be the first ransomware attack to successfully infect Mac computers, which operate on the OSX platform. It was put into an installer of an open source BitTorrent client, also known as Transmission. When users downloaded the infected installer, their devices became infected with the ransomware. The virus sits idle for three days and then encrypts roughly 300 different types of files. Next, it downloads a file that includes a ransom, demanding one Bitcoin and providing instructions on how to pay the ransom. After the ransom is paid, the victim’s files are decrypted.
As ransomware becomes increasingly complex, the methods used to spread it also becomes more sophisticated. Examples include:
Pay-per-install. This targets devices that have already been compromised and could easily be infected by ransomware.
Drive-by downloads. This ransomware is installed when a victim unknowingly visits a compromised website.
Links in emails or social media messages. This method is the most common. Malicious links are sent in emails or online messages for victims to click on.
Cybersecurity experts agree, if you are the victim of a ransomware attack, do not pay the ransom. Cybercriminals could still keep your data encrypted, even after the payment, and demand more money later.
Instead back-up all data to an external drive or the cloud so it can easily be restored. If your data is not backed up, contact your internet security company to see if they offer a decryption tool for these types of circumstances.
Managed Service Providers can perform a risk analysis without cost and determine a company’s safety risks.
Understanding the vulnerabilities for a possible intrusion, and preparing in advance to defeat them, is the best way to stop a cyber thief from wreaking havoc on your company.
How to
When is it OK to Touch Newborn Hamsters – Why You Should Not Touch Them Before 3 to 4 Weeks
Experienced hamster owners recommend that it is OK to touch newborn hamsters 3 to 4 weeks after they are born. The reason why you should not touch the newborn hamsters before 3 to 4 weeks into their birthday is simple: Scent.
Why you should not touch them before 3 to 4 weeks
- This is because mother hamsters identify their babies by their unique scent. When you touch them, you will leave a scent on them and their mom will not be able to recognize them and will not feed or take care of them. This will be fatal for the babies because the mother hamster may end up eating them or will leave them out of her nest and will not feed or keep them warm.
If you need to handle the hamster babies before they wean, use a pair of clean and non-abrasive gloves because baby hamsters have very sensitive skin. Do this only if you have to because this will increase the risk of your baby hamsters being abandoned or eaten by their mother.
3 to 4 weeks is the time when newborn baby hamsters wean and it is only safe to touch them after that. The reason why you should not touch the newborn hamsters before they wean is because you will take away the unique scent their mom recognize them by.
I hope you have learned something new from my article and I want to emphasize that you should touch your newborn hamsters, with a pair of gloves, only if you have to do so. Wishing you and your hamster happiness!
