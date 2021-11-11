Bitcoin
Why DigiNation’s Immersive and ID-Based Metaverse Will Change How We Interact With NFTs
Metaverse is a term we’re hearing more and more these days, not least since Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta and transitioning into “a metaverse company.” A concept that refers to immersive virtual environments where users can socialize, play, shop, and even earn, the metaverse could represent the future of many industries, from gaming and e-commerce to social media.
The term metaverse is a portmanteau of meta (meaning beyond) and the universe, and intrepid technologists are busy fleshing out just what this burgeoning collective space will look like; and how we will navigate it. Although it’s early days, signs are that wearable AR/VR devices (headsets, goggles) and blockchain-based digital assets will play major roles, with several projects already at an advanced building stage. One notable example is DigiNation, a metaverse with personal identity at its heart.
Delving Into DigiNation
Built on the Ethereum blockchain, DigiNation is an all-encompassing ecosystem that comprises an extensive virtual environment, playable characters (represented by DigiAvatar NFTs), a 3D design studio called DigiMaker, a web gallery named NFT Live, and an OpenSea-esque integrated marketplace known as DigiMarket.
Described as a “Web3 metaverse featuring NFT-based innovation,” the fast-growing venture is currently gearing up for its public mint on November 15, whereupon up to 950 unique DigiAvatar NFTs will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Another 74, meanwhile, will be allocated to those who have contributed to the community in its formative stages.
As in the famous RPGs, ‘players’ are represented by avatars – the aforementioned DigiAvatars, to be more specific. In the DigiNation metaverse, these NFTs are in essence the indigenous citizens. And these unique personas – which can be minted for 0.08 ETH plus gas – can be customized according to the player’s activities in the game.
This latter feature is about more than equipping your hologram with a cool weapon or fetching hat, though: in DigiNation, avatar NFTs have multiple dynamic parameters including Experience, Level, Contribution, Fame and Fertility, with each improving as the player becomes more successful in the metaverse. Later, a user might elect to sell his advanced DigiAvatar on the DigiMarket – or trade it for a different NFT that is appealing in its own right.
DigiNation calls this identity-focused concept ‘MetaCreation’. The idea being that DigiAvatars represent players’ unique data, with everything from their behavior and credit information recorded and tokenized on-chain via an NFT, and updated via smart contracts.
With interoperability being a stated goal of the DigiNation team, the hope is that NFTs can access both the DigiNation metaverse and others available on disparate blockchains. Similarly, third-party NFTs can be imported via NFT Live. For example, it will be possible to import a 2D picture NFT such as a CryptoPunk – which DigiNation will convert into an animated 3D avatar for use in the game.
Like popular NFT marketplace OpenSea, the integrated DigiMarket provides a means by which players can showcase and trade all of their assets, including those created with DigiMaker and those imported from elsewhere via NFT Live.
Gaming in the DigiNation
It’s fair to say that DigiNation is swimming in NFTs; aside from characters, non-fungible tokens in the game include collectible items, properties, art, even songs that play when you traverse a certain pocket of land. Games and events are a big part of the landscape, too, with DigiAvatars able to compete in various quests, missions and battles in return for rewards.
Single and multiplayer games can be created by players using DigiMaker’s drag-and-drop toolkit or integrated into the metaverse by professional gaming studios.
Speaking of games, the platform will next month launch a multiplayer online tournament called Crypto Survivor, a sort of amalgam of the TV series Survivor and Squid Game. While only whitelisted NFT holders will be eligible to participate, the showcase could serve as an interesting demonstration of DigiNation’s potential.
The team behind this particular metaverse project is at pains to point out that they don’t want to go it alone. Instead, they envisage a collaborative, community-powered virtual world where NFTs can travel between metaverses. This is why the NFT Live program was created: to empower other NFT projects to join the DigiNation world, and in doing so give those tokens greater utility.
Opening such doors could of course be a boon for DigiNation: in allowing NFT holders to interact with their metaverse, they set the stage for them transacting in the DigiMarket, minting new NFTs in DigiMaker, playing games, or just exploring what the world has to offer.
For now, that’s all hypothetical: the only important date on the calendar is November 15, when the public mint sees hundreds of DigiAvatars make their way into the world. After that, it’s down to DigiNation to make their metaverse a rich tapestry that players can’t resist.
NFT Gamification and the Future of the Gaming Industry
NFT’s are the latest utility of blockchain technology that has taken the world by storm. This technology is disrupting various avenues from art and sports collectibles to gaming and real estate. The NFT gaming industry has particularly boomed in the past few years and is becoming the future of the gaming industry.
The first time NFTs were introduced in the gaming industry was in 2017, when CryptoPunks conducted a giveaway and in Crypto Kitties video game which was one of the first NFT games. However, the success of Crypto Kitties was short-lived as it was one of the early models and lacked robust underlying architecture.
Regardless, the NFT gaming industry is evolving now, and several projects are offering players a chance to earn cryptocurrencies while playing games. One of the newest additions to the NFT gaming industry is Werewolf. Werewolf is a unique cryptocurrency exchange with DeFi capabilities. As the name suggests, the Werewolf project takes inspiration from the old and popular myth about a human and wolf hybrid.
Werewolf Protocol harnesses the power of blockchain to evolve cryptocurrency and consists of various decentralized finance-based apps including, a Decentralized exchange, a Staking mechanism, an NFT marketplace, Finance gaming, and more. The ecosystem is powered by the Werewolf Coin (WWC), a utility token used for the governance of the project.
NFT Gaming with Werewolf
Werewolf has designed an FPS game in sync with the mythologies of werewolves. The game is about being a werewolf in a pack. The pack is the most important survival tool for the werewolves, which is excitingly demonstrated in the game. The game is brutal and dysfunctional to offer an exciting and fun gaming experience. The fearless Alpha leads the pack and can build their pack of betas on the blockchain.
As the blockchain allows tokenization of assets, it acts as a great building block for a decentralized gaming asset marketplace as designed by the Werewolf Protocol.
Here are some of the advantages of NFT gaming.
- NFTs allow users to earn or purchase in-game assets that are registered on blockchain to secure copyright.
- These NFTs can be sold or staked to create an additional source of income.
- NFT games are more fun as they are based on a play-to-earn model where players are rewarded for their efforts.
The decentralized game from Werewolf protocol combines all the functions of the project in a single place with the added excitement of playing as a werewolf. To learn more about the Werewolf protocol, visit https://werewolf.exchange/.
Odin Platform Opens a Gateway to Cardano & Solana
Odin is a very promising project with a development team that is working hard into providing the users with a plethora of features, capabilities, and tech. Today, Odin has expanded its blockchain from using just Solana into incorporating Cardano as well, creating a multichain platform that will become more efficient and secure.
Benefits Of Working In Multichain
Multichain incorporates the use of more than one blockchain to operate a platform, As a private blockchain, it assures network scalability by restricting the data shared every block, removing extraneous data, and increasing transaction speed. Because the blockchain’s activity is only accessible to selected users, it also provides enterprises with much-needed project privacy.
Multichain uses multiple chain data storing approach to tackle scalability difficulties. Every item of data published to a stream can be on-chain or off-chain, depending on your preferences. MultiChain does not duplicate data to every node, unlike other blockchains where all nodes are expected to validate and keep transactions. The size of blocks is lowered by embedding hashes of big chunks of data, rather than the data itself, within transactions. Each piece of data’s decryption key is only shared with the participants who are supposed to see it.
Benefits of Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a low-fee blockchain that can handle transactions and smart contracts without a lot of overhead. Its dual-layer architecture separates computing tasks from settlement procedures, allowing each layer to handle the increased workload. Cardano (ADA) may not be the cheapest cryptocurrency to trade, but it is unquestionably a low-fee coin to transfer and engage with.
OKEx Partnership
On a separate note, Odin has also announced its partnership with OKEx, part of Odin’s plans to integrate with exchanges to streamline integration between the platform and the various exchanges it plans to support for its users. The Odin team is working on allowing the platform to support connecting to both centralized and decentralized exchanges; creating a fresh take on the creation of algorithmic decentralized bots.
Find out more about Odin by visiting the website.
Xfinite (XET) Partners with Yieldly for a New Staking Pool
Xfinity’s ecosystem utility token, XET, is one of the four largest Algorand Standard Assets (ASAs) to launch the new staking pool partnership with the DeFi platform Yieldly on the 17th of November. The multi-asset pools also include other outstanding projects powered by Algorand: Smile Coin Network (SMILE), the Asia Reserve Currency Coin (ARCC) from the International Blockchain Monetary Reserve, Opulous (OPUL), among others.
The partnership aims to drive growth and encourage mass adoption, allowing Yieldly and Algorand’s communities with more than 10 million users to easily access the tokens. “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration that will enable users to stake and claim their rewards at any time in these pools, enhancing the value of the ecosystems involved. We hope to bring more flexibility for DeFi participants and support the growth of Xfinite’s solutions”, said Sebastian Quinn, founder of Yieldly.
With this collaboration, Xfinite’s unique NFTs will also be available in the Yieldly’s Prize Games to those who stake in the Xfinite pools. “Xfinite partners with Yieldly to kick start staking initiatives. It’s our first step towards enabling different staking mechanisms for XET holders. This partnership presents a great opportunity for our community, to access staking rewards by leveraging the power of XET”, said Swaneet Singh, Xfinite’s CEO.
Xfinite’s utility token, XET, was recently listed on the globally integrated trading platform, Bitmart, allowing more than 5 million users across 180 countries to buy and trade XET in a fast and secure transaction. XET is also listed on MEXC Global. Through XET, the Mzaalo dApp, and Xfinite’s future use cases, are to revolutionize digital media through innovations to customer experience, data-driven engagement and ecosystem economics.
Xfinite’s ecosystem is powered by Algorand, a blockchain that offers scalable, fast, and trustworthy technology. Algorand’s pure proof-of-stake (PPOS) consensus protocol ensures full participation, protection, and speed to its decentralized network, with blocks finalized in seconds. This mechanism removes the technical barriers that for years were in the way of mainstream blockchain adoption, at the same time that builds a more sustainable and carbon-negative environment.
About Xfinite
Xfinite is a blockchain-based platform powered by Algorand and designed to re-establish trust between consumers, content creators, and publishers. Xfinite’s utility token, XET, the native currency of the Xfinite ecosystem, is listed on Bitmart and MEXC. The Xfinite ecosystem helps the media and entertainment industry combat advertising fraud by increasing transparency and creating a new habit of engagement. Its first use case is the dAPP Mzaalo, a video on demand (VOD) decentralized application available on iOS, Play Store and web. Mzaalo offers 12,000 movies, including Originals and Live TV.
About XET
The XET token is the native currency of the Xfinite ecosystem. It works on the proof of engagement, meaning the more users interact with the token through Xfinite’s use cases the more incentives they earn. XET functions as a unique value exchange and governance mechanism for all stakeholders including users, brands & influencers, and content producers. The XET token was built on the Algorand blockchain because it is cost-effective at scale and therefore perfect for microtransactions. The average cost is less than $0.001 per transaction. Algorand is also a world leader in carbon-negative technology.
