Woodbury brothers return to ‘Shark Tank’ for an update on their pizza oven

Woodbury natives Andy and Eric Bert are back on ABC-TV’s “Shark Tank” on Friday, Nov. 12.
The two first pitched their backyard pizza oven to investors on the show in March 2020 and were chosen by investor “shark” Kevin O’Leary to get their Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven off the ground. “If a company becomes pretty successful, if you’re lucky, they do an update on you,” Eric Bert said early this week.
Bertello has been “pretty successful.” Before “Shark Tank,” the pizza oven had about $1 million in sales. Since the show, Bertello has seen $6.3 million in sales, Bert says. The brothers started working on the oven in 2017.
The portable outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly using gas, then wood can be added to create wood-fired pizza flavor, says Bert, who divides his time between St. Paul and New York. Andy Bert lives in Woodbury. Their pizza oven is the only one that uses gas and wood, he says, and can be heated up to 900 degrees. It doesn’t require a big brick backyard pizza oven construction.
For Friday’s show, the Berts hosted a 50-person backyard pizza party last summer.
Eric Bert says he does all his cooking on his Bertello oven, going beyond pizza.
And what kind of pizza does he recommend for viewers watching the show? Bert’s favorite pizza is topped with a basic tomato sauce, prosciutto and a mozzarella/parmesan cheese mix.
“Shark Tank” is a reality TV show that started on ABC in 2009. Inventors appear before a panel of investors and try to get help funding their projects.
ST. LOUIS — When he’s not working as a level one trauma surgeon in the emergency department at St. Louis University Hospital, he can be found in SLU classes teaching the next generation of medical workers his real-life battlefield experience.
“Because of the nature of the trauma we see, we get a high rate of penetrating trauma which makes it an appropriate place to train for real-world battlefield injuries,” said Missouri Air National Guard member Lt. Col. Matthew Pieper.
Pieper has served in the Air Force for ten years. He has also spent the last seven years at SLU Hospital working as a trauma surgeon. Pieper is part of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-Stars) program, a partnership between SLU Hospital, the Air Force, and the National Guard.
While working at SLU’s level one trauma center, he often recalls his battlefield experiences, like when he performed an impromptu surgery in 2018 aboard the back of a Blackhawk helicopter to save the life of a soldier who had been shot in the back.
“It was obvious he had lost a lot of blood in his chest,” said Pieper said. “I did a torque maneuver where I twisted his lung so it would stop bleeding, clamped his aorta, and pumped his heart, and he came back.”
At the time of the attack, Pieper was in Afghanistan supporting troops in the northern province. The medical Blackhawk helicopter was flying to a safe location, while bullets were flying by as it took continuous enemy fire.
The life-saving surgery he performed on the helicopter earned Pieper the Distinguished Flying Cross on Sept. 12, 2021.
“I received the distinguished flying cross, which is unusual for a physician to receive,” said Pieper.
His training and real-world experiences led to the lifesaving move in the face of deadly fire.
“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do is take care of these guys who are willing to risk their lives for our security,” said Pieper.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Prosecutors did not hold back when describing the events of March, 2018. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell remarks, “The judge said it well when he told this offender that he had submitted three innocent people to ‘a horror show and will now pay the price by being removed from civilized society.’”
A St. Louis County man has pled guilty today to firing shots into the home of a Chesterfield couple and assaulting a family member in 2018. Phillip Stroisch, 46, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and has to register as a sex offender. The nature of the felonies means Stroisch will be serving 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Stroisch ran from police after a series of violent crimes on March 5th. He kidnapped his wife and plead guilty to smothering, strangling, hitting, punching, pistol-whipping her, and then sexually assaulting her. His wife escaped running to the home of a couple for who Stroisch was doing construction work for.
Stroisch then went to the home and fired shots into it. The couple inside the house was seriously injured after the bullets started flying. His wife was taken to the hospital for an exam after police showed up.
He then fled to Arkansas and the trail went cold for several days.
A couple of eagle-eyed St. Louisans spotted Stroisch days later in a small town. They watched the news in St. Louis and recognized the wanted man and his vehicle in the town of Bald Knob. It is around 300 miles from St. Louis.
They called police and Stroisch led officers on a police chase that ended in Beebe, Arkansas. He shot himself twice in the head while he was being apprehended. You can see that he is missing his left eye in the booking photos. He also crashed into the police cars.
The officers in Arkansas were not injured. Stroisch was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
“The detectives and our trial team built a strong case that made this guilty plea possible and spared these victims the ordeal of confronting their tormentor at trial,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
Stroisch testified to the court during the plea hearing that this head injury did not impact his judgment in entering the guilty plea.
“We want to again thank Mr. and Mrs. Williams for their actions that directly led to the arrest of Stroisch who was on the run in Arkansas. Not only did the Williams’ recognize the suspect’s vehicle driving in Arkansas after seeing a news report in St Louis, they continued to work directly with Chesterfield PD and Arkansas authorities in real time, making sure the suspect was arrested and no longer a danger to anyone. They were true heroes that day,” a statement from Chesterfield Police.
