Woodbury brothers return to ‘Shark Tank’ for an update on their pizza oven

Woodbury natives Andy and Eric Bert are back on ABC-TV’s “Shark Tank” on Friday, Nov. 12.

The two first pitched their backyard pizza oven to investors on the show in March 2020 and were chosen by investor “shark” Kevin O’Leary to get their Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven off the ground. “If a company becomes pretty successful, if you’re lucky, they do an update on you,” Eric Bert said early this week.

Bertello has been “pretty successful.” Before “Shark Tank,” the pizza oven had about $1 million in sales. Since the show, Bertello has seen $6.3 million in sales, Bert says. The brothers started working on the oven in 2017.

The portable outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly using gas, then wood can be added to create wood-fired pizza flavor, says Bert, who divides his time between St. Paul and New York. Andy Bert lives in Woodbury. Their pizza oven is the only one that uses gas and wood, he says, and can be heated up to 900 degrees. It doesn’t require a big brick backyard pizza oven construction.

For Friday’s show, the Berts hosted a 50-person backyard pizza party last summer.

Eric Bert says he does all his cooking on his Bertello oven, going beyond pizza.

And what kind of pizza does he recommend for viewers watching the show? Bert’s favorite pizza is topped with a basic tomato sauce, prosciutto and a mozzarella/parmesan cheese mix.

“Shark Tank” is a reality TV show that started on ABC in 2009. Inventors appear before a panel of investors and try to get help funding their projects.

Tune in