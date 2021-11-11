Celebrities
Zendaya Rocks Red Vera Wang Tube Top & Dramatic Skirt At CFDA Fashion Awards
Zendaya looked drop dead gorgeous in a Vera Wang ensemble at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10.
Zendaya, 25, stole the show at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards on Nov. 10. Zendaya is officially the youngest recipient to receive the highly coveted 2021 Fashion Icon Award, and rightly so. For the occasion, Zendaya made quite the statement in her ensemble, which is no surprise considering her style is always perfect. The star wore a vibrant two-piece number from Vera Wang at the awards.
The outfit consisted of a tube top and long, narrow floor-length skirt complete with a whimsical bubble waist. Zendaya accessorized with jewels, wearing a silver diamond necklace, bracelet, and some rings. For her manicure, she opted for a vibrant red to match her custom ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalist and classic. Not only did Zendaya look fabulous at the CFDA awards, but she has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new film, Dune.
She stunned on the London premiere red carpet when she donned a white sequin Rick Owens Gethsemane Dress. The fitted gown featured one long sleeve and a high ruched neck, while the skirt flared out and flowed into a long train behind her. Zendaya accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of Bvlgari Stud Earrings and Bvlgari rings.
Meanwhile, her after-party look was just as gorgeous when she opted to wear a custom brown Nensi Dojaka Spring 2022 gown with a plunging cutout bodice and sheer skirt.
The bodice of the dress featured a halter neck with spaghetti straps, a plunging V-neckline, and a massive cutout on her tiny waist. Around the bodice was a red heart, while the side of the dress was also wide open. The bottom half of the dress was made up of a sheer skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her toned legs, which she accessorized with brown leather pumps.
Kelsea Ballerini Is White Hot In Corset Dress With Thigh-High Slit At CMA Awards
Look who’s here! Just hours after finding out that she won her first-ever CMA Award, Kelsea Ballerini was dazzling as she walked the red carpet at the big show on Nov. 10.
Kelsea Ballerini came to slay with her look at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards! The 28-year-old walked the red carpet looking absolutely incredible. She wore a Valdrin Sahiti white dress with corset-style midsection and long sleeves. The skirt had a thigh-high slit, which allowed Kelsea to show some major leg and reveal her clear heels. To go with her stunning outfit, Kelsea had her hair styled in in a low, sleek bun, with a part to the side. Her look was complete with dark eye makeup and a pale pink lip. The star was styled by celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan using Nexxus. Plus, she also posed with her hubby, Morgan Evans, on the red carpet.
Kelsea is attending the CMA Awards as a presenter, but on the morning of the show, she was surprised with some exciting news — she won TWO CMA Awards! The winners in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. Kelsea and Kenny Chesney took home wins in both categories for their collaboration on “Half of My Hometown,” which appeared on Kelsea’s 2020 album Kelsea.
This was the first time Kelsea ever won an award at the CMAs. She was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in 2015 and 2016, and received Female Vocalist of the Year nominations in 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well. However, she never secured a win until now! Earlier this year, Kelsea also took home the CMT Music Award for CMT Performance of the Year for her collaboration with Halsey on “The Other Girl” at the CMT Awards in 2020.
Kelsea recently wrapped up a tour with the Jonas Brothers, which took her across the United States from August until the beginning of November. Later this month, she’ll be releasing her first book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, as well. Kelsea is also currently in the midst of celebrating the success of her song “I Quit Drinking” with LANY, which has been climbing up the charts.
Nicole Kidman Hugs Keith Urban While Rocking Ab-Baring Black Gown To CMA Awards
Okay, Nicole! The Oscar winner looked like a million bucks as she showed off her awesome figure in a sleek black gown at the CMA Awards with Keith Urban.
Move aside, literally any other couple attending the CMA Awards! Country crooner Keith Urban and his stunning wife Nicole Kidman have arrived! Nicole looked absolutely incredible in a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent that featured a sleek pointed shoulder and long sleeve, while the other shoulder was left bare. The dress then opened up again at Nicole’s hip to bare her tight core before hugging the rest of her curves! The actress had her hair in an updo, with two pieces framing her face in loose curls. She accessorized with gold jewels and looked truly better than ever!
Her hubby, Keith, looked dapper in a black graphic T-shirt, black pants and a grey sleek suit jacket. The couple hugged each other on the CMA Awards red carpet ahead of Keith’s performance of his newest single, “Wild Hearts.”
On the carpet, the couple caught up with Entertainment Tonight, Nicole opened up about her upcoming performance as Lucille Ball in the highly-anticipated Being The Ricardo’s. “It was so much fun. I love that woman,” she shared. “It was really, really hard because as I got to know her I just fell in love with her.” She added that she got to know Lucille’s daughter very well through the process.
The Oscar winner also gushed over Keith’s performance this evening, telling the outlet, “I just love watching him play, love love,” adding that she will definitely be singing and dancing during the show. Recall, when Nicole attended the CMAs in 2019, she made headlines for dancing and clapping along to all of the major acts, including Luke Combs and Reba McEntire.
Keith added that his performance is “a shout out to everybody who comes to this town, everybody I’ve ever met who came here to make records, be on the radio.” We can’t wait to see!
Katy Perry Slays In Sexy Brown Leather Dress At The CMA Awards
Katy Perry made sure to make quite the statement on the 2021 CMA Awards. The singer wowed in a brown leather dress that fit her like a glove!
Katy Perry, 37, was one of the last celebrities to walk the CMA Awards red carpet, and she was wearing a look to remember. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer dazzled in a brother leather dress. Her hair was pulled up into a sleek top knot. She wore a unique pearl necklace that draped in the front and the back.
Katy surprised host and fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan during his opening monologue. She snuck up behind Luke along with Lionel Richie. Katy and Lionel then presented the award for Song of the Year. Katy, Luke, and Lionel’s hit competition series will return for season 20 in 2022. They will all be back as judges along with host Ryan Seacrest.
Weeks before the CMA Awards, Katy actually sat down with Luke when she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Katy and Luke engaged in some hilarious banter, and he even showed off his Elvis Presley impersonation to her. They will both be in Las Vegas for their residencies in 2022.
The singer recently celebrated her 37th birthday in October 2021. Her fiance, Orlando Bloom, wrote a touching note to his beloved. “We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday,” he wrote on Instagram.
Just after celebrating her birthday, Katy and Orlando got all dressed up for Halloween. Orlando dressed up as a doctor, while Katy was the COVID-19 vaccine. Her Halloween costumes are always on-trend.
The couple has been busy raising their 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in August 2020. “Daylight savings is daytime terror for parents #latetweet #butstillrelevant,” Katy tweeted just days before the CMA Awards.
She gushed about visiting Orlando on set with Daisy in a recent interview for LuisaViaRoma’s first-ever issue of LVR Magazine. “We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller,” she said. “She points at things and says ‘da,’ to which I say, ‘yes, that is a cat,’ or ‘that is a tree.’”
