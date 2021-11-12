‘A Picture Perfect Holiday’ Preview: Tatyana Ali Is Surprised By A Sexy Shirtless Man

Tatyana Ali stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie ‘A Picture Perfect Holiday,’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the film.
Tatyana Ali plays Gaby Jones in the Lifetime holiday movie A Picture Perfect Holiday, which premieres November 13. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Gaby gets an unexpected surprise when she shows up at the cabin she rented. She’s minding her business when a man named Sean, played by Henderson Wade, comes downstairs in just a towel.
“Can I help you?” the man asks. This catches Gaby off guard. She has no idea who this man is, and he is thinking the same thing about her. Gaby asks what he’s doing at the cabin.
Turns out, they both rented this cabin. Gaby thinks there must be some mistake, while Sean believes this to be a hilarious prank. Gaby tells Sean she’s going to make a call to the woman who booked this cabin for her. Sean replies he’ll do the same on his end.
Gaby truly believes she’s the one who should be the only person in this cabin. “I think you’ll see you’re the mistaken one,” she says to Sean. Could this situation prove to be the ultimate holiday meet-cute?!
Gaby is a fashion photographer who is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor, played by Dina Meyer, to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double-booked with wildlife photographer Sean but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture-perfect holiday together. A Picture Perfect Holiday is part of the It’s A Wonderful Lifetime lineup and will air at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday, and as expected, many of her family members and friends were in attendance.
According to a series of reports, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards looked on as the couple, both 40, said their “I do’s.” They were also joined by a number of famous faces, including Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, and Evan Ross.
“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝,” Paris wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself in a wedding veil on November 11, also adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.
In a photo, Kathy was seen arriving at the event in a white wrap dress with red hearts and nude heels.
Mother of the bride Kathy Hilton arrives for daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in a robe. Credit: APEX/MEGA
Kyle wore a green silk dress as her husband, Mauricio Umansky, looked handsome, as per the usual, in a white button-down with black prints and a black suit and pants.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky arrive for Paris Hilton’s wedding. Credit: APEX/MEGA
Kim wore a black sparkling gown and black booties as she was seen hugging daughter Brooke Wiederhorn.
Kim Richards is seen with daughter Brooke Wiederhorn at Paris Hilton’s wedding. Credit: APEX/MEGA
According to PEOPLE, Paris and Carter’s wedding festivities will continue with two additional parties in the coming days, both of which will be filmed for her new Peacock series, Paris in Love, which premiered on Thursday.
Paris and Carter began dating in November 2019 after meeting through mutual friends, and they got engaged in a beachside proposal in February.
“We just had this incredible chemistry,” Hilton told the magazine in 2020. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”
“Before, I don’t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can’t let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be,” she added.
According to a second report from TMZ, the event was held at Paris’ late grandfather’s sprawling Bel-Air estate.
Last month, Kathy and Kyle were joined by their RHOBH castmates, including Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, to celebrate Paris’ bridal shower.
New episodes of Paris in Love begin streaming every Thursday on Peacock.
Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!
Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network
On this week’s episode of “Family or Fiancé” you’ll meet Laci and Vidal and her wealthy disapproving parents. The couple sit down with Tracy and unpack their biggest issue — her parents! Tracy lets them know on no uncertain terms, Laci will have to eventually choose between her parents and her beloved designer clothes or her husband to be.
Check out the clip below:
Laci needs to get it together — Vidal is FINE y’all! Just saying…
Here’s the full synopsis of this week’s episode:
A groom desperately wishes to impress his bride’s wealthy parents and prove he will be a suitable husband. His desire for acceptance has left her mother and father completely underwhelmed and worried for their daughter’s choice of a spouse.
These families and their opinions stay making it hard for our couples right?! Sometimes the families are right though. Which do you think will be the case for Laci and Vidal?
“Family or Fiancé” “Laci and Vidal: Will the Real Vidal Please Stand Up?” airs on Saturday, November 13 at 10pm ET/PT. Will you be watching?