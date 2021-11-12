Acceledent – Your Solution For Faster Teeth Straightening

Share Pin 0 Shares

Having straight teeth allows you to smile with confidence, and also gives you the benefit of a clean mouth and the ability to speak well. You miss out on all this when you have crooked teeth, but the good news is that you can actually get that perfect smile effortlessly, conveniently and yes, very fast. With AcceleDent, nobody needs to know you are on treatment, and the treatment period is reduced drastically, allowing you to move on with your life uninterrupted while getting that perfect smile.

What is AcceleDent?

The AcceleDent system is one of the latest technologies in orthodontic treatment and was developed to complement any type of orthodontic treatment. The orthodontic forces which are normally applied by Invisalign, braces or other orthodontic devices are enhanced; it therefore shortens the time needed for treatment by up to a half. A non-invasive, removable mouthpiece is designed to fit around your orthodontics, and all you need to do is to bite the mouthpiece to start the activator for 20 minutes each day.

Using AcceleDent

Your bite should be strong enough to allow you to do other things while the device is in your mouth. The movement of the teeth is enhanced by a technology which stimulates remodeling of the bones safely and comfortably. When you visit your orthodontist, he will be able to advice on how much faster your teeth are moving with AcceleDent. Orthodontists will normally measure the teeth movement to determine the rate at which the teeth are shifting. When you first begin to use AcceleDent, you may experience a tingling sensation in your mouth, but this normally decreases as your mouth gets used to the vibrations.

Caring for your AcceleDent

You can clean your AcceleDent after every use by washing out the mouthpiece using warm water. Brushing the mouthpiece with toothpaste or mild soap once in a while is also recommended. The metal contacts should be cleaned using cotton swabs, and you can clean the activator by using a cloth that is damp.

Charging the device

Once you have fully charged your AcceleDent device, you should be able to use it for five sittings before a recharge is required. It is advisable that you only put the device on power to charge when the battery gauge indicates that the battery is low.

Benefits of AcceleDent

The most significant benefit of using AcceleDent is that it accelerates your orthodontic treatment without compromising the desired result of the treatment. AcceleDent can be used by patients of all ages, including teens and adults, and is completely safe for any age group. Since the AcceleDent is hands free, you can perform other tasks while your teeth are straightened.