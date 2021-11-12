ACLU Boston Methadone Mile suit heads to lower court as tent city moves

The ACLU’s lawsuit aimed at stopping the city from dismantling the tent city in the South End’s Methadone Mile will head to lower courts with instructions to make decisions quickly as enforcement continues — and the encampments migrate to a new location.

The Supreme Judicial Court essentially told both sides that a Suffolk Superior Court judge needs to sort out the truth in their conflicting claims before the state’s high court can make a final ruling on the legal issues around it.

“During the hearing, it became apparent that the parties’ views of the situation on the ground at the encampments in the area known as ‘Mass and Cass’ (near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, including Atkinson and Southampton Streets), which is a particular focus of the order, differ significantly,” SJC Associate Justice Frank Gaziano wrote in an order late Wednesday.

He sent the case to Suffolk Superior for hearings and to take a first crack at ruling on a preliminary injunction, as the ACLU is seeking, before the SJC wrestles further with the “complex legal questions” of the case.

The ACLU, which has maintained that the crowds of homeless who live in the dirty and violent open-air drug market shouldn’t be forced to leave, filed suit before the SJC last Friday on behalf of three people living in tents there. The group sued the city, seeking for a judge to step in and forbid officials from ousting people from tents.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s administration has been putting up notices for the past couple of weeks that people have to take tents down or face possible criminal charges. The city’s policy is to urge people multiple times to take the city’s offer of free treatment, and that officials won’t remove tents unless there are beds available.

Janey in an address on Wednesday had touted a claim that the city hadn’t made any arrests of people on charges of refusing to take down tents. She said the city had hooked up more than 70 people on the street with treatment or housing beds.

In the SJC order, Gaziano said that’s one of the areas of disagreement that a lower judge must work through — the two sides give different answers as to whether anyone’s been arrested or threatened arrest for this. Other points of contention include the process of enforcement, eligibility requirements for shelter beds and what “reasonable accommodations” the city’s making for people.

The ACLU portrayed the ruling as a positive for them, with Massachusetts executive director Carol Rose saying in a statement, “This order reflects the seriousness of this lawsuit, and the City should take it as a moment to pause its enforcement actions so that the Superior Court can consider these critical issues.”

As of Thursday evening, much of what had been the tent city at Methadone Mile was gone from its original location, particularly along the main drag of Southampton Street. People still wandered around, but the busy roadway is no longer lined by dozens upon dozens of tents. The true concentration of people and tents has shrunk to just the side road, Atkinson Street.

But now there are dozens of tents elsewhere in the South End area, lining the triangle known as Newmarket Square.

Sue Sullivan of the Newmarket Business Association, which counts many of the myriad shipping, food and industrial businesses in the square as members, said this is a growing problem, with more tents popping up by the day.

“There are more businesses where they are now than where they were before,” Sullivan said. She said she credits Janey and the city tent-removal plan, though, said, “The ACLU hitting the city with a lawsuit has made it harder for the city to do the right thing.”