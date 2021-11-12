News
Aisling Bea makes leap from adult standup to Disney+ debut
Ireland’s Aisling Bea has made her name with adult standup, but now makes a family-friendly debut with today’s Disney+ “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
In this latest installment in the holiday-centric series, Bea, 37, plays the busy mom who in Tokyo discovers her only son Max (Archie Yates of “Jojo Rabbit”) has been left – no spoiler here! — home alone, where he finds himself under siege by irate parents (Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper) who believe he’s stolen an extremely valuable antique doll from them. Max’s incredibly sophisticated defense of his magnificent mansion yields the series’ trademark ferocious slapstick as the house resembles a war zone.
“With my character,” Bea said Wednesday in a Zoom interview, “it’s very important to keep this, without sounding too corny, true hearted because you really have got to believe that this mother actually wants to get home.
“The mother-son dynamic is the heart of the movie. The booby traps and everything else is the real fun but we really have to make sure people know that that mother actually cared to see her son again.”
While it’s the sixth “Home Alone,” “This is not a reboot or remake,” Bea pointed out. “Is it a reimagining? Yes, from the overlap within the same universe.
“Being in New York to do press when we’re only just back into America and being in the city where the iconic second movie took place, it all feels very dreamlike.
“Because a lot of the times with jobs, what it might seem like from afar is very different to the actual reality of show business. With this one, oh my God! I think of little me as a kid in (Kildare) Ireland, in the middle of nowhere with absolutely no connection to the industry. I was a daughter of a retired horse jockey. It didn’t really seem like somewhere I could end up being.
“So to actually be in something that I could go back to if I had a time machine. Where I could go back to literally back then, that feels very special and emotional.
“To know how many homes the show is going to be streaming into — and also that I’m going to be part of people’s Christmases — is really sort of mad in a way.
“Because a lot of my (standup) work is a bit more late night adult stuff. To know that I’m in something that my nephews, nieces and godchildren can enjoy is really heartwarming.
“Not something I’m used to but something I’m really enjoying.”
News
Moore: ‘Tax the rich’ ruse hasn’t worked before, won’t now
Be honest. Does anyone really believe that any of these new schemes that President Joe Biden conjures up every few days to “tax the rich” will cause Bill Gates, Elon Musk or Warren Buffett to pay more taxes?
It’s clear why the superrich are a tempting target to, as Biden puts it, “pay their fair share.” We have billionaires with almost unfathomable riches. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, calls their wealth “obscene.”
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has attained a wealth that exceeds some countries. Amazon’s stock is now worth close to $1 trillion. He owns perhaps 15% of the stock, which would mean his net worth is somewhere near $150 billion. But as he has correctly pointed out, it also means that he has collectively created some $850 billion of wealth for all of the millions of people who own Amazon stock — which is probably close to one-third of all Americans.
Or consider Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google. He is a billionaire many times over, but he provides an intricate search engine that finds for you nearly any information you want in about five seconds. And the miracle here is that he charged you ZERO for it. So maybe there is an elusive free lunch after all.
The Democrats argue that raising income, capital gains or wealth taxes on these rich people to as much as 55%, or half their annual earnings, is good for the economy because it will help pay for social programs to help the poor, such as free child care. But if you had to choose someone to invest your money in a way that will reward you with a high payoff, who would you choose? An entrepreneur with a proven golden touch like Musk or a politician like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?
Higher tax rates on the rich are almost sure to make our society poorer, not richer. The government can’t even run a railroad, stop $75 billion of unemployment fraud or build a health care website.
Then there is the question I asked above: Will the rich really pay more if the top tax rate goes to 55% on millionaires? Doubtful. Billionaires like Buffett and Gates hire squadrons of lawyers, lobbyists and tax accountants who find or invent new loopholes in the tax system to shield them from the IRS tax collectors. This is why over the last 50 years, higher tax rates have generally corresponded with lower tax collections from the rich.
The scheme we should all be on to by now is that higher tax rates on the rich are always unfailingly gateways to taxing everyone else.
The original 1913 income tax was 1% for people with incomes above $3,000 (about $83,000 today) and $4,000 in income for married couples (about $111,000 today). The top rate was 7% on $500,000 or more ($13.8 million). About 3% of the population was taxed. Congress promised the public two things: Tax rates would never go above 10%, and the middle class would never pay the tax. A few short years later, the highest rate was 70%, and almost everyone got socked with this new income tax to be paid by the rich.
The Alternative Minimum Tax in the late 1960s was aimed at a handful of multimillionaires. However, it wasn’t long before this tax gadget was squeezing millions of people.
Biden promises he will never tax anyone making less than $400,000. Really? Then why does he want to audit the transaction of every person with $10,000 or more in their bank accounts?
It turns out that you may not think of yourself as rich. But Washington does.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
News
Editorial: A stoned driver is an impaired driver
Stoned driving legislation has been a steady companion of sports betting bills on the Massachusetts Legislature’s back burner, where the flame is barely lit.
They’ve been simmering for about the same length of time as well — since 2019 — but neither has passed into law.
The inaction is frustrating, but in the case of the stoned driving bill, it costs lives.
Back in 2018, Massachusetts braced for the fallout of legalized marijuana, as Washington and Colorado experienced an increase in car crashes and impaired driving when they rolled out recreational weed.
Gov. Charlie Baker aimed to get ahead of the situation with an ad campaign. “There is plenty of evidence that no one should drive when they’re impaired, period. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs of any kind,” Baker said. “If somebody is going to partake in recreational marijuana … they should not drive.”
As the Herald reported, marijuana was the most prevalent drug found in Bay State drivers involved in fatal crashes from 2012 to 2016, according to data from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In 2016, impaired drivers killed 79 people — an increase of 19 deaths from 2015, according to the agency.
Baker introduced a bill in 2019 making it easier to prosecute people for driving under the influence of weed.
It went nowhere.
And so Baker has had to reintroduce the legislation, though this time, it’s named for Thomas Clardy, a state trooper killed while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton in 2016 when a man who had THC in his system crashed into his cruiser.
A judge found that driver guilty of involuntary manslaughter during a 2019 bench trial, but acquitted him of driving impaired on marijuana at the time of the crash. There was proof he had THC in his system
“Unfortunately, our road safety laws have not caught up to the current public safety landscape with respect to impaired driving,” Baker said, announcing his legislation from the district courthouse in Worcester on Wednesday.
Marijuana is riding a positive cultural and economic wave at the moment — more retail pot shops are opening, allowing for small business entrepreneurship to thrive. There is innovation in the industry with the sale of edibles and other iterations of THC-containing products. Weed is mainstream, weed is on Main Street.
But it’s still a drug. According to research cited by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, marijuana impairs motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions. A 2015 study on driving after smoking cannabis stated that THC in marijuana also hurts a driver’s ability to multitask, a critical skill needed behind the wheel.
Clardy’s widow, Reisa Clardy, appeared at the Wednesday briefing with four of her six children.
“There will always be a feeling of emptiness that will never be filled,” Clardy said of the loss of her husband. “My family and I feel that by implementing the Thomas Clardy Law, it will provide measures that will improve roadway safety and prevent another senseless tragedy, another family torn apart by the loss of a loved one.”
Mrs. Clardy should not have had to make that statement. This bill should have passed in 2019.
Kudos to Baker for getting the ball back in play. “I don’t know why this legislation hasn’t found its way back onto my desk,” he said.
Neither do we.
News
Dear Abby: Homeless addict using man’s house as safe space
Dear Abby: I have an acquaintance I have known for 10 years. He is homeless and a heroin addict. His addiction has gotten worse over the last year and it is really bad now. He shows up at my home at all times of the night, sleeps on my porch and leaves wet, dirty clothes behind. He comes over high on heroin, nods out and acts very strange. I feed him, let him shower and even buy him clothes from the resale shops, but I need this all to STOP.
He continually needs something — money for cigarettes, a ride to here or there, clothes. I am a 65-year-old semi-retired man and I do not want or need a homeless heroin addict in my life in my remaining days on this planet. I have tried repeatedly to end this “friendship,” but he doesn’t have anyone. When I tell him to leave me alone, he breaks down and cries. It breaks my heart.
When we first met, he was a happy, friendly, handsome person, but now it’s horrible. He’s sickly and looks bad. I have even considered selling my home and moving. What can I do to finally get rid of this guy for good?
— Desperate in Florida
Dear Desperate: By now you should have realized that you can’t fix what’s wrong with this person. In fact, you have become his enabler. Tell him you have done everything you can, but it hasn’t helped him straighten his life around. Offer to help him find a drug rehabilitation program. Then tell him that until he demonstrates a WILLINGNESS TO HELP HIMSELF, you do not want to see him again. If he shows up stoned after that, rather than give him showers, money and clothing, call the police and have him removed from your property.
Dear Abby: Two months ago, I started dating a man I’ll call “Hugh” after a mutual friend of a friend introduced us. He is retired, and I still work. Hugh is very sociable and friendly, and drinks much more than I do. His friends are great. One particular single friend, “Terry,” is my age, and we have similar interests. I haven’t been intimate with Hugh because I’m not particularly attracted to him. I also don’t think Hugh is all that interested because we don’t get together too often, although he calls daily for a minute or two to check in. He wants a relationship, but I don’t feel it.
I’m starting to think Hugh is looking more for a friend with benefits. I would prefer to remain just friends. I also want to be able to further a relationship with Terry, who has a lot more in common with me. How do I do it tactfully? Hugh has been nice to me, but, like I said, I feel no romantic connection. I also don’t want to string him along.
— Keeping Options Open
Dear Keeping: Tell Hugh you like him and hope you will always be friends — but just friends. Let him know you see others and hope that he does, too. Throw a party and invite a group of friends, including Terry. If Terry shows any interest in you, respond accordingly. Then cross your fingers.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
