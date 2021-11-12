Connect with us

Archie Yates: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable 12-Year-Old Star Of The New 'Home Alone'

Archie Yates
The ‘Home Alone’ universe is growing with 12-year-old Archie Yates at the helm. Here’s what you need to know about the precious actor starring in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone!’

The Home Alone movies are near and dear to our hearts, and millions watch them every single year around the holidays. This year, Disney+ is adding one more to your collection with Home Sweet Home Alone, out November 12. The film stars Archie Yates as a 10-year-old who finds himself alone for the holidays.

So, who is Archie Yates? He’s a young actor to keep your eye on. From his first role to where he’s from, here’s what you should know about Archie.

Archie Yates stars as Max Mercer in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone.’ (Disney+)

1. Archie stars as Max in the ‘Home Alone’ reboot.

Archie plays Max Mercer in the Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. According to the movie’s synopsis, Max is a “mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.” Archie stars alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

2. Archie is from England.

Archie is from the town of Edenbridge in the Sevenoaks district of Kent, England. The town is about two hours outside of London.

3. Archie’s first role was in 2019.

The actor’s first-ever role was in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit. Archie played Yorki, Jojo’s best friend, in the film. His performance in his first movie earned Archie a nomination for Best Young Performer at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020. “I was absolutely happy the film turned out so beautiful, and I was just so shocked how good it turned out,” Archie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020.

4. He loves to experience the outdoors.

Archie is on Instagram, and his account is run by his parents. When he’s not acting, Archie stays busy. Archie’s hobbies include boating, camping, and traveling.

Archie Yates with Roman Griffin Davis at the 2020 Oscars. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

5. He’s already been to the Oscars!

Jojo Rabbit was nominated for 6 Oscars in 2020 and ended up winning Best Adapted Screenplay. At just 11, Archie went to the Oscars to celebrate his first film. He walked the red carpet with his young co-star Roman Griffin Davis.

PHOTOS: RHOBH Cast Attends Sutton Stracke's Showcase With Newbie as Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic Quote

November 12, 2021

Sutton Stracke hosted “A Parisian Night In LA” at her namesake boutique in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

After attending the opening of Kyle Richards‘ new store in Palm Springs, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast ventured to Sutton, where they enjoyed the debut of French designer Alexis Mabille‘s spring/summer 2022 collection and filmed scenes for season 12.

For the event, Sutton draped herself in a red blazer-style dress, which she paired with red lips and black heels.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke attends A Parisian Night In LA-New SUTTON Collection Showcase by Alexis Mabille in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 10.

Sutton Stracke attends attends her showcase event at her boutique. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

Kyle Richards wore a black dress and boots with a silver necklace and large hoop earrings.

RHOBH Kyle Richards attends A Parisian Night In LA-New SUTTON Collection Showcase by Alexis Mabille in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 10.

Kyle Richards attends Sutton’s showcase event. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

Garcelle Beauvais opted for an all-green ensemble with a silk blazer, matching pants, and a small handbag.

RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais attends A Parisian Night In LA-New SUTTON Collection Showcase by Alexis Mabille in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 10.

Garcelle Beauvais attends Sutton’s showcase event. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

Crystal Kung-Minkoff opted for a monotone look as well.

RHOBH Crystal Kung-Minkoff attends A Parisian Night In LA-New SUTTON Collection Showcase by Alexis Mabille in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 10.

Crystal Minkoff attends Sutton’s showcase event. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

Dorit Kemsley, who recently endured a shocking home robbery, showed up to the event in a black top and zebra-print skirt.

RHOBH Dorit Kemsley attends A Parisian Night In LA-New SUTTON Collection Showcase by Alexis Mabille in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 10.

Dorit Kemsley attends Sutton’s showcase event at Sutton’s boutique. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

Jennifer Tilly, a close friend of Sutton’s and critic of RHOBH, was also present, and she wore a sparkling, printed mini-dress.

Jennifer Tilly attends A Parisian Night In LA-New SUTTON Collection Showcase by Alexis Mabille in West Hollywood on Wednesday, November 10.

Actress Jennifer Tilly supports her friend Sutton at her showcase event. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

On Instagram, the Bravo Housewives shared a group photo of the cast, which included rumored newbie Sanela Diana Jenkins.

“The ladies of Beverly Hills filming tonight at The Sutton Concept! Newbie Diana Jenkins was in attendance,” the fan page wrote.

A number of others also shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the event.

As her castmates filmed at Sutton’s store, Erika Jayne, who feuded with Sutton for nearly the entire 11th season, took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a cryptic quote potentially in regard to her absence.

“And that’s show biz, kid,” her message read.

RHOBH Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic Quote as RHOBH Cast Films With Sutton Stracke

As for Lisa Rinna, she was not in attendance at the event because she was tending to her mother, Lois Rinna, who recently suffered a stroke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming last month and will air sometime in 2022.

#BlackGirlMagic: Country Cuties Mickey Guyton, Madeline Edwards & Brittney Spencer Sing 'Love My Hair' At The #CMAs

November 12, 2021

Source: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA / Getty

The Country Music Awards got a taste of melanin magic Wednesday when some stunning songstresses took the stage. Black country singer Mickey Guyton [C] performed her track “Love My Hair” from her debut album and brought out fellow country cuties Brittney Spencer [L] and Madeline Edwards.[R]

The Tennesseean reports that the song actually carries a special message and was inspired by the story of Faith Fennidy, a Black student in Louisiana who was sent home from school after being told that her braided hair violated the school’s policy.

Faith was also on hand at the awards and joined the ladies on stage.

Guyton has a history of storytelling through her music and she sang of the racism she encountered as a child in Texas on “Black Like Me.”

Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

The Tennessean adds that the ladies dished to them about the performance during rehearsals and Madeline Edwards said she believed it would be “a really historic moment for the CMAS, and for country music in general.”

 

Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

“This song is about self love,” fellow songstress Mickey Guyton added. “We talk about loving our hair as Black women. It is also (about) truly loving who we are. I think so many of us are so mean to ourselves, and we need to learn to love ourselves a little bit. I really hope it touches a lot of people.”

How gorgeous did this Queens look at the #CMAS?

Are you familiar with these country singing stunners?

Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer

Source: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA / Getty

Jessica Simpson Releases Her First New Music Video In 13 Years: Watch 'Particles'

November 12, 2021

After more than a decade since Jessica Simpson’s last album, she returned to music in a big way! The singer just released a cover of ‘Particles,’ a song she says ‘healed a broken piece of me.’

Is the world ready for a Jessica Simpson comeback? Although Jessica, 41, released a handful of songs in conjunction with her 2020 memoir, the fashion designer and early ’00s pop star really got fans buzzing over a possible return on Thursday (Nov. 11). Jessica released her version of “Particles” by Nothing but Thieves, reminding listeners that she has a voice. Originally a surging, guitar-driven slice of modern alt-rock, Jessica transformed the song into a haunting piano ballad. In the accompanying video, Jessica sits in a room filled with lit candles. She unloads her emotions into a microphone in front of her, delivering a powerful performance that had fans reeling.

Jessica celebrated the release of the song on her social media accounts. “The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me,” she captioned a still from the video that was posted to her Instagram account. “This song saved a broken piece of me.” The new song was greeted with joy from her fans. “I can’t believe people said that Jessica lost her talent… Here she is proving them all wrong!!! Welcome back Jess,” wrote one in the YouTube comments section. “This is extremely powerful! I’m so glad she’s singing again,” added another. “Never stop singing,” wrote one on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson at Create & Cultivate Los Angeles presented by Mastercard in 2020 (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Commercially, Jessica’s last major release was 2010’s Happy Christmas. Before that, she put out Do You Know on Epic/Columbia Nashville, marking her first major crossover into country music. Jessica did release six songs as part of her 2020 memoir, Open Book. “The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write.” The songs included “Heartbeat,” “Free Will,” “Party of One,” “Practice What You Preach,” “Sweet Temptation,” and “Your Fool.”

1636659326 265 Jessica Simpson Releases Her First New Music Video In 13
(Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock)

This might explain why Jessica chose to cover “Particles.” The song is about Nothing But Thieves’ singer Conor Mason’s addiction to sleep medications after experiencing insomnia and sleep deprivation on tour. “I wasn’t sleeping that well in the tour bus, and I was worried ’cause I had to sing,” he told FaceCulture (h/t Genius).

“So I went to a pharmacy and just got, you know, run-of-the-mill sleeping aid tablets,” he added. “I got through this tour for a week, and I was like ‘Oh cool, this is fine,’ not thinking too much about it. And then I came home, and I found myself not sleeping, and my mind made me go, ‘This must be because you’ve just used this tablets and you’re not used to,’ and it just spiraled, and for a year it just got worse and worse. And I was so addicted to taking these things. […] And we wrote a song called ‘Particles’ that was right in the center of everything going downhill.”

 

