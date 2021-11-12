Archie Yates: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable 12-Year-Old Star Of The New ‘Home Alone’

The ‘Home Alone’ universe is growing with 12-year-old Archie Yates at the helm. Here’s what you need to know about the precious actor starring in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone!’

The Home Alone movies are near and dear to our hearts, and millions watch them every single year around the holidays. This year, Disney+ is adding one more to your collection with Home Sweet Home Alone, out November 12. The film stars Archie Yates as a 10-year-old who finds himself alone for the holidays.

So, who is Archie Yates? He’s a young actor to keep your eye on. From his first role to where he’s from, here’s what you should know about Archie.

1. Archie stars as Max in the ‘Home Alone’ reboot.

Archie plays Max Mercer in the Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. According to the movie’s synopsis, Max is a “mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.” Archie stars alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

2. Archie is from England.

Archie is from the town of Edenbridge in the Sevenoaks district of Kent, England. The town is about two hours outside of London.

3. Archie’s first role was in 2019.

The actor’s first-ever role was in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit. Archie played Yorki, Jojo’s best friend, in the film. His performance in his first movie earned Archie a nomination for Best Young Performer at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020. “I was absolutely happy the film turned out so beautiful, and I was just so shocked how good it turned out,” Archie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020.

4. He loves to experience the outdoors.

Archie is on Instagram, and his account is run by his parents. When he’s not acting, Archie stays busy. Archie’s hobbies include boating, camping, and traveling.

5. He’s already been to the Oscars!

Jojo Rabbit was nominated for 6 Oscars in 2020 and ended up winning Best Adapted Screenplay. At just 11, Archie went to the Oscars to celebrate his first film. He walked the red carpet with his young co-star Roman Griffin Davis.