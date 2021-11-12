Avalanche records season-high scoring output for blowout victory over Canucks

Suggest a Correction
The Avalanche showcased its most complete performance of the young season Thursday night in a 7-1 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Colorado’s scoring onslaught produced a season-high seven goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, Logan O’Connor, Darren Helm, Devon Toews and J.T Compher. Goalie Darcy Kuemper carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 22 saves.
The team didn’t escape completely unscathed, however. Defenseman Bo Byram left in the first period after taking an apparent elbow to the head and he did not return.
Colorado (5-5-1) hosts the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The Avalanche has won back-to-back games just once so far this season. But its Thursday performance suggests positive momentum is building despite the multi-week injury absence of star forward Nathan MacKinnon.
Nichushkin scored his first goal of the year in his return from a nearly month-long absence (undisclosed injury). The Russian got rewarded crashing the net following a Nazem Kadri power-play shot attempt and the Avs went ahead just three minutes into the game. Their goals kept coming.
Colorado extended the lead moments later when defenseman Cale Makar — in his first game back from an upper-body injury — lasered the puck to Landeskog in the corner for an easy scoring chance. Then Byram forced a turnover in the Vancouver zone and Rantanen capitalized with a rocket past Canucks’ goaltender Jaroslav Halak. The Avs led 3-0 with 9:50 left in the opening period.
Colorado’s puck dominance prevented Vancouver from scoring chances. The Canucks didn’t record a shot on goal over the first 10 minutes of play.
The Avs continued to pour it on in the second period. O’Connor cashed in a feed from defenseman Sam Girard and later set up Helm for a shorthanded goal. A Toews slapper from near the blue line provided Colorado a 6-0 advantage to close the second.
Kuemper allowed his first goal of the night early in the third period on a shot from Canucks’ winger Nils Hoglander (unassisted). But Compher brought the Ball Arena crowd back to its feet with a rebound goal to close the game.
This story will be updated.
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Collinsville, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m. The woman died from physical trauma, according to Collinsville Police.
Chief Steve Evans said the woman may have known the person who attacked her and officers have a person of interest that they are searching for.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 19-year-old woman.
Kaia Danielle Meier was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near 9010 Huiskamp Avenue. She was wearing a green scarf around her head, a black and white scrub top, burgundy scrub pants, and purple shoes.
Police said Meier left the area on foot and has a “diminished mental capacity.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
ARVADA — Tried, tested and true worked wonders for Columbine in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Utilizing their power ground game, the Rebels beat Arvada West 38-21 Thursday night at North Area Athletic Complex. Columbine avenged a last-second, 24-21 loss to A-West earlier in the season.
“We’re healthy now,” coach Andy Lowry said. “The first time we played them we shot ourselves in the foot, but now we are healthy. That’s not an excuse, but we were so beat up for like three or four weeks straight.”
Senior running back Seth Cromwell bulldozed his way to 157 yards rushing with three touchdowns on 26 carries. Tyree Hayes-Trust, his junior backfield mate, added 103 yards on 23 carries.
“We dominated, so give credit to the guys up front,” said Cromwell, who is finally getting healthy after struggling with an ankle injury.
The Rebels (9-3) advanced to next week’s quarterfinals where they will face the winner of Friday night’s game between top-seeded Valor Christian and No. 16 Fort Collins. Before Covid-19 struck, Columbine had reached the 5A quarterfinals every year between 2015-19.
Arvada West’s offense, behind flashes of talent from freshman quarterback Vince Vigil, at least early on, had its moments. But the Wildcats rarely had possession of the ball after the first quarter. Columbine’s clock-eating ground game, combined with three Vigil interceptions, saw to that.
A patented no-frills drive gave the Rebels a 21-14 lead at halftime and also gave them control for the rest of the game.
With their offensive line slugging open big holes, the Rebels drove 80 yards in 13 plays, with all of the yards coming on the ground. Cromwell and Hayes-Trusty took turns busting up the A-West defense. Cromwell carried the ball seven times for 52 yards, including a 3-yard TD plunge. Hayes-Trusty had six carries for 28 yards.
“A drive like that takes a lot of heart and a lot of stamina and our guys just bowled them over the whole game,” Cromwell said.
From the start of the third quarter through midway through the fourth, Columbine had the ball for 33 plays to just four for the Wildcats.
“Our offense was a good defense tonight,” quipped Lowry.
A-West scored the game’s first TD on the opening drive on a gorgeous 27-yard pass into the end zone from Vigil to Drew Martinez. Vigil made his first start at QB, replacing the injured Ethan Cook.
Columbine rebounded to take a 14-7 first-quarter lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cromwell and 26-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brock Zanetell, who found James Cillessen cutting across the middle of the A-West defense.
The Wildcats tied the game 14-all on the first drive of the second quarter on a 26-yard run by Cade Russell. The key play of the 59-yard drive was a 21-yard pass from Vigil to Ean Lee.
But that was the high-water mark for the Wildcats, who finished their season 8-3 and returned to the playoffs after winning just two games combined the past two seasons.
