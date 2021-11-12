News
Betty White 100th birthday binge: You could get paid $1K to watch her best work
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of America’s most beloved actresses is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday – and a company is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge some of her best work in honor of the centennial celebration.
Betty White, whose career has spanned more than eight decades, will turn 100 on Jan. 17, 2022. Between her roles of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” as well as appearances on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and movies like “The Proposal,” White has earned the hearts of millions of fans across the world.
In honor of White’s upcoming milestone birthday, Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is looking for one fan to watch 10 hours of the actress’ best work. The lucky fan will earn $1,000.
“We’re looking for someone who adores Betty White,” the company said. “This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it!”
According to the posting for the dream job, the fan who is chosen will have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of White’s film and TV appearances. The content will be pre-selected.
The winning person will have to document their Betty White binge-watching experience on social media as they watch, “so friends and family can celebrate alongside you!”
The company is already accepting applications online. Applicants have to be at least 18 years old and be a United States resident. The application includes questions like “What is your favorite Betty White role?” and “Tell us why you think Betty White is a TV/Film icon.” For bonus points, applicants can also link to a video of them explaining why they love Betty White.
In addition to earning $1,000, the winning applicant will also get a DVD player and a “curated selection of Betty White DVDs.”
Submissions will be accepted now through Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will be notified within two weeks after the contest closes.
News
Avalanche records season-high scoring output for blowout victory over Canucks
The Avalanche showcased its most complete performance of the young season Thursday night in a 7-1 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Colorado’s scoring onslaught produced a season-high seven goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, Logan O’Connor, Darren Helm, Devon Toews and J.T Compher. Goalie Darcy Kuemper carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 22 saves.
The team didn’t escape completely unscathed, however. Defenseman Bo Byram left in the first period after taking an apparent elbow to the head and he did not return.
Colorado (5-5-1) hosts the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The Avalanche has won back-to-back games just once so far this season. But its Thursday performance suggests positive momentum is building despite the multi-week injury absence of star forward Nathan MacKinnon.
Nichushkin scored his first goal of the year in his return from a nearly month-long absence (undisclosed injury). The Russian got rewarded crashing the net following a Nazem Kadri power-play shot attempt and the Avs went ahead just three minutes into the game. Their goals kept coming.
Colorado extended the lead moments later when defenseman Cale Makar — in his first game back from an upper-body injury — lasered the puck to Landeskog in the corner for an easy scoring chance. Then Byram forced a turnover in the Vancouver zone and Rantanen capitalized with a rocket past Canucks’ goaltender Jaroslav Halak. The Avs led 3-0 with 9:50 left in the opening period.
Colorado’s puck dominance prevented Vancouver from scoring chances. The Canucks didn’t record a shot on goal over the first 10 minutes of play.
The Avs continued to pour it on in the second period. O’Connor cashed in a feed from defenseman Sam Girard and later set up Helm for a shorthanded goal. A Toews slapper from near the blue line provided Colorado a 6-0 advantage to close the second.
Kuemper allowed his first goal of the night early in the third period on a shot from Canucks’ winger Nils Hoglander (unassisted). But Compher brought the Ball Arena crowd back to its feet with a rebound goal to close the game.
This story will be updated.
News
Collinsville police search for suspect after woman found dead in her home
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Collinsville, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m. The woman died from physical trauma, according to Collinsville Police.
Chief Steve Evans said the woman may have known the person who attacked her and officers have a person of interest that they are searching for.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
News
St. Louis County police issue endangered person advisory for missing 19-year-old
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 19-year-old woman.
Kaia Danielle Meier was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near 9010 Huiskamp Avenue. She was wearing a green scarf around her head, a black and white scrub top, burgundy scrub pants, and purple shoes.
Police said Meier left the area on foot and has a “diminished mental capacity.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
