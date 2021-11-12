Connect with us

News

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

Published

2 mins ago

on

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By KEVIN FREKING

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track on the burgeoning electric vehicle market, triggering vocal opposition from foreign trade partners and Republicans who worry that manufacturers in their home states will be placed at a competitive disadvantage.

The $1.85 trillion spending package that Democrats are laboring to pass through Congress includes an array of programs designed to curb global warming and slash U.S. emissions. It includes incentives to hasten the transition to electric vehicles, which represent a small but rapidly growing share of the market.

If enacted, the bill would provide a $7,500 tax credit for consumers who buy electric vehicles through 2026. Beginning the following year, only purchases of electric vehicles made in the U.S. qualify for the credit. The base credit goes up by $4,500 if the vehicle is made at a U.S. plant that operates under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement. Only auto plants owned by General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV qualify.

“I want those jobs here in Michigan, not halfway around the globe,” Biden said when visiting a UAW job training center last month.

The union friendly add-on is raising hackles internationally and inside the U.S., testing the Democratic Party’s commitment to a labor-friendly approach that Biden has made central to his political brand. The provision could boost the sale of electric vehicles while disadvantaging foreign automakers with U.S. plants that employ tens of thousands of manufacturing workers, particularly in Southern states where laws have made it hard to unionize.

Democrats are undaunted. They say supporting union jobs is good for the economy and the country.

“I’m a student of America’s economic history and labor unions have consistently helped build out the middle class,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. “We should have a policy that’s consistent with our values. Our values are that communities are stronger, the economy is stronger when workers have wages, benefits and protections that not only apply to them, but set the highest standard for all other employees.”

But one key Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, spoke against the provision when visiting a Toyota plant in his home state Thursday. Automotive News quoted Manchin as saying that in a capitalistic economy, “you let the product speak for itself, and hopefully, we’ll get that, that’ll be corrected.”

In the evenly divided Senate, Manchin’s opposition could well prove fatal to the union-friendly tax credit.

Ambassadors from the European Union, Canada and South Korea are among those who recently wrote to congressional leaders saying the credit is inconsistent with U.S. trade commitments and “tarnishes the spirit of trade laws that seek to establish the free and fair movement of goods.”

Eleven governors complained that the more generous tax credit for cars made in union plants would punish companies and workers in their states. Republican lawmakers portray it as payback for a major Democratic benefactor, the United Auto Workers, which spent about $1.25 million in support of federal candidates in the 2020 elections, more than 99% for Democratic candidates, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign money.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t expect a more generous tax credit for union-made cars to be decisive for car buyers, but said it will be a factor.

“There’s nothing about a union-made electric vehicle that makes it greener than a nonunion vehicle, so it just seems pretty obvious it’s funneling money to supporters. I think it’s shameful,” said Cornyn, whose state was selected by Tesla for a manufacturing plant as well as for its new corporate headquarters.

“It’s a terrible idea,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, whose state is home to Nissan and Toyota plants. “It just strikes me as a blatant gift to a political friend. I don’t see any other way to look at it. It’s an obvious payoff.”

All but the richest Americans would qualify for the tax credit, which would apply to vans, SUVs and pickups costing less than $80,000 and cars costing less than $55,000.

UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement supporting the bill that it would support “good paying union jobs and stands to benefit our country for decades to come.”

“In addition, this framework encourages nonunion manufacturers to let their workers freely organize,” Curry said.

Labor unions have seen their power recede in recent decades, largely due to declining membership. Kildee’s congressional district includes the city of Flint, where a sit-down strike by General Motors workers in 1936-1937 brought about one of the biggest victories for labor unions in America’s history. Within a year, UAW membership grew from 30,000 to 500,000 and wages for autoworkers increased by as much as 300%.

“It transformed the community, and we think everybody should have that opportunity,” Kildee said.

Foreign carmakers have been steadily expanding their U.S. manufacturing footprint in states such as Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas — states where workers cannot be compelled to become members of a union as a requirement of their job. Efforts to unionize plants in Mississippi and Tennessee have fallen short multiple times.

“Let’s keep in mind that the American autoworkers that my members employ have chosen not to unionize,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of the trade group, Autos Drive America, whose members include a dozen foreign automakers. “They have made that choice for themselves, and that should be respected.”

The combined $12,000 credit for cars made in U.S. plants with union workers would cut the starting price of a Chevrolet Bolt small electric hatchback from about $32,000 to around $20,000. That’s well below the average price of a new vehicle, now over $42,000. The car also qualifies for additional $500 credit that is available for batteries made in the U.S.

“It plays into the mix, of course, because it makes it more affordable and more accessible to people,” IHS Markit auto analyst Stephanie Brinley said of the tax credits.

Just how much of a sales bump the credit will produce is difficult to predict. A global shortage of the computer chips needed to manufacture vehicles, for example, is expected to persist well into 2022, Brinley said.

“Semiconductors will keep inventory constrained for a while,” Brinley said. “It’s harder to have an immediate impact on that with incentives.”

What’s likely to have a bigger impact on sales is the sheer number of fully electric models rolling off production lines, many in the most popular segments of the U.S. market. Those include compact SUVs and full-size pickup trucks, two of the most popular vehicle types. There are about 35 fully electric models today, but that will jump to around 150 by 2025, Brinley said.

Electric vehicle sales are now 2% of U.S. new vehicles sales, but IHS Markit, a research and analytics company, expects the share to grow to 32% by 2030.

____ AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Wild can’t complete comeback in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

Wild can’t complete comeback in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights
google news

LAS VEGAS — As shaky as the Wild looked in the opening 20 minutes of Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, nothing encapsulated their struggles quite like their inability score on a 5-on-3 midway through the game.

With the Golden Knights doing everything in their power to throw the game away — defensemen Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo dumped the puck into the seats on back-to-back shifts — the Wild failed to take advantage.

The best look came late in the 5-on-3 as Joel Eriksson Ek had a chance in front of goaltender Laurent Brossoit. He put the puck right in his chest.

For the Wild, that missed opportunity was a microcosm of the game as a whole. They waited too long to get going against the Golden Knights, even though star players like Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson were out of the lineup.

In the end, the Wild suffered a 3-2 loss at T-Mobile Arena, which will go down as a missed opportunity in the record books.

After looking so dominant in Wednesday’s game over the Arizona Coyotes — take that win with a grain of salt — the Wild looked like a completely different team for most of Thursday’s a game against the Golden Knights.

No doubt the Wild having start times less than 24 hours a part played a role in the sluggishness. And the Golden Knights made them pay throughout the first period by winning nearly every battle imaginable.

Honestly, if it wasn’t for Cam Talbot, the Wild might’ve gotten blown out in the opening 20 minutes. They couldn’t keep control of the puck and the Golden Knights finally broke through with winger Paul Cotter scoring the first goal of his NHL career to make it 1-0. Not to be outdone, winger Jonas Rondbjerg stretched the lead to 2-0 roughly 10 minutes later with the first goal of his NHL career.

Those milestone moments forced the Wild to chase the game for the umpteenth time this season.

While the struggles on the power play were a bad omen for the Wild, a bad turnover by Matt Dumba late in the second period made things 10 times worse. Instead of putting the puck deep, Dumba got careless with the puck in the neutral, and a few seconds later, winger Jonathan Marchessault made him pay with a snipe to make it 3-0.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Wild made things interesting down the stretch. That’s been their calling card this season.

The comeback effort started early in the third period with Jared Spurgeon burying a pretty pass from Kirill Kaprizov to cut the deficit to 3-1. Later in the frame, Ryan Hartman scored on bended knee to make it 3-2 heading into the home stretch.

That was as close as the Wild got as they couldn’t muster the tying goal in the final minutes.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Kiszla: How singing “Star-Spangled Banner” for Avs healed a hole in the heart of Jake Schroeder

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

Kiszla: How singing “Star-Spangled Banner” for Avs healed a hole in the heart of Jake Schroeder
google news

Can a song save a lost man’s life?

The first handful of times Jake Schroeder belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Avalanche games way back in 1998, he was a clueless father of a newborn baby girl. In those days, Schroeder often slept in his underwear as his funk band Opie Gone Bad rolled down the highway to its next gig. Desperate for rent money, he tended bar for tips. During every waking hour, his heart ached from the fresh, jagged wound of divorce.

“I was struggling. I was not in a good place. I was not taking good care of myself,” Schroeder told me. “It was a point where my life could’ve gone either way. The national anthem gave me a sense of community when I really needed it.”

When it all could have gone bad for Opie, he grew up to be the Anthem Guy in Colorado. Schroeder is now blessed to be thanked from the 16th Street Mall to the Champs-Elysees for making us stand taller as Americans.

As Schroeder prepares to sing the anthem for the 1,000th time for the Avs on Saturday night, he’s humbled by a gift wrapped in red, white and blue.

While it might be a stretch to suggest every hockey fan who has warbled off-key or hummed along saved his life, there’s no doubt they have changed Schroeder for the better in ways that will warm his heart forever.

“It’s a hard song. Nothing rhymes. But it stirs my emotions,” Schroeder said Thursday. “I’m so grateful. What a gift to have this song be such a big chapter in my life.”

On this Veterans Day, before Colorado took the ice and thumped Vancouver 7-1, Schroeder worked his magic, coaxing 17,226 spectators to join in the celebration of a tune harder to carry than a grand piano.

“It’s not my song, it belongs to the people,” Schroeder said. “So I’ve always been very conscious of encouraging everyone in the building to sing along.”

The signature moment of the anthem in Denver is a call and response, with Schroeder singing of proof through the night before the arena rafters shake as the audience shouts: “Our. Flag. Was. Still. There!”

“That was never planned on my part,” Schroeder said. The rousing chant “was an organic thing; it started after 9/11.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Personal luxury market snaps back to pre-pandemic levels

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

Personal luxury market snaps back to pre-pandemic levels
google news

MILAN — The personal luxury market of high-end accessories, leather goods and apparel has snapped back to pre-pandemic levels as U.S. shoppers outspent those in China in pursuit of the latest fashion trends, according to a study released Thursday.

Global consumer spending on personal luxury goods, including the latest sneaker trend or design collaboration, is forecast to spike by 29% this year, to $325 billion. That’s a return to 2019 levels and a turnaround from the gloom of the 2020 pandemic lockdowns that shuttered stores and halted international travel.

“We are pretty positive, even if the growth rate in particular in China has been slowing down since mid-August. But they are still very strong,” said Claudia D’Arpizio, the Bain partner who headed up the study. “There has been a sharp V-shaped recovery for personal goods.”

The larger global luxury market, which extends to high-end travel, dining, fine art and furnishings, continues to lag 2019 levels, Bain said.

Consumers have shifted spending to high-quality furnishings, as many have been spending time at home instead of globe-trotting. Travel restrictions have been especially hard on luxury hotels, fine dining and cruises, all sectors that have yet to fully recover.

Global luxury comprehensively is expected to reach $1.26 trillion this year, which is about 10% below 2019 levels. The hardest-hit sector is luxury cruises, with spending down 80% from pre-pandemic levels and reduced even from 2020.

With international tourism still hampered, consumers have started picking up their new fashion trends at home, instead of fueling duty-free sales abroad.

Bain forecasts that tourism will rebound by the end of next year to mid-2023, but D’Arpizio said she expects the pandemic will have established new habits, with luxury shoppers doing a lot of spending at home, not necessarily abroad.

“We expect tourists to come back. We don’t expect them to be as relevant as before,” she said.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending