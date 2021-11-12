Biden Calling Satchel Paige ‘Great Negro’ Sparks Debates On Social Media

A comment made by Pres. Joe Biden during a Veterans Day speech on Thursday sparked debates on social media.

Biden, 78, referred to baseball legend Satchel Paige as “the great negro” because he pitched in the Negro Leagues before breaking the race barrier in Major League Baseball.

Negro in Portuguese and Spanish means “black” and is derived from the offensive racial slur ni**er.

During his speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, Biden said he had “adopted the attitude of the great Negro—at the time—pitcher in the Negro leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros in Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson, his name was Satchel Paige. And Satchel Paige on his 47th birthday pitched a win against Chicago.”

Paige was not a military veteran. His Selective Service records show he was never drafted into the U.S. military.

Twitter users debated Biden’s true meaning when he muttered the word.

Democrats defended their President by advising that he was referring to the Negro Leagues. While others argued that Biden called Paige “a great Negro” in the Negro leagues.

They were called the Negro Leagues. There is currently a Negro Leagues Museum. The N word was a pejorative. Today we do not use the term negro; but taking a sentence from Biden’s speech w/o full context is misleading at the very least. — AdeleBW (@adelebw) November 12, 2021



One Twitter user wrote: “A white man referring to the negro baseball league would be tore to pieces .. But Biden can get away with being a Supremist.”



Another Twitter user wrote: “Biden’s one hit wonders now include: Calling black children “roaches” And calling famous baseball players “great negros.”

And a third person tweeted: “Biden is calling people of color negros cringe.”

Biden said “negro”. Waiting for the 24 hour, weeks long coverage. — KonservativeFish (@KonservativeF) November 12, 2021

If trump called satchel paige a negro it would be 24/7 how dare he call him a negro. Yet nothing because it biden and it wrong. — Brad thought turkey could fly (@BradEssex) November 12, 2021

A white man referring to the negro baseball league would be tore to pieces .. But Biden can get away with being a Supremist.. — Peggy Barton (@PeggyBarton20) November 12, 2021

Biden’s on hit wonders now include:

Calling black children “roaches”

And calling famous baseball players “great negros”#greatnegro — JoeBidensSecondGreatestNword (@anon_covid) November 12, 2021