News
Broncos Briefs: Month removed return from injury, cornerback Ronald Darby has knocked off rust
In the opening hours of free agency, the Broncos agreed to terms with Ronald Darby, their top veteran cornerback target, on a three-year, $30 million contract.
Though he has yet to intercept a pass, the Broncos may be getting the kind of play they envisioned from Darby after he missed four games with a hamstring injury. Darby’s play against Philadelphia on Sunday will be particularly important because nickel back Bryce Callahan (knee) is on injured reserve and rookie Pat Surtain II (knee) hasn’t practiced this week.
“(Darby has) played better the last two weeks,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I thought the first week or two after he came back, he was, for lack of a better word, rusty.”
Darby allowed three completions for 62 yards, including a 40-yard play, in his return against Las Vegas in Week 6. But over the past three games, opponents are 8-of-16 passing for 88 yards against Darby in man coverage per The Denver Post’s game charting.
“I want to continue to go out there and play right and moving forward, make more plays on the field to help the defense,” said Darby, who has played 255 of 259 defensive snaps in the last four games.
Darby has 29 tackles and two pass break-ups.
“I think he’s more confident and more comfortable now, both getting back mentally and playing within the defense to where the hamstring (injury) is history to him,” Fangio said.
Darby’s test this week is Eagles rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, who has a team-high 36 catches for 537 yards.
“He’s really smooth and really runs great routes,” Fangio said. “He’s quick, he’s elusive and has good hands.”
Paton’s father passes. Tom Paton, father of Broncos general manager George Paton, passed away earlier this week. In an interview with The Denver Post this summer, John Paton, one of George’s three siblings, said their father was battling dementia.
After a playing career at UCLA (letterman in 1959-61), Tom Paton coached high school football in southern California. He had retired from full-time coaching and was working at a business when George’s team needed a coach.
“I didn’t have a freshman coach at this public school so my dad volunteered,” George said in an interview with The Post this summer. “We never lost a game. We were never behind. He went out like a champ. It was a great year. It was nervous to have him coach me because he’s pretty imposing, but it was unbelievable.”
Risner, Browning sit out. Left guard Dalton Risner had a foot stepped on during Wednesday’s practice and sat out Thursday, but Fangio expects him to play Sunday.
Added to the injury report after not practicing were inside linebacker Baron Browning and offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.
Missing a second consecutive day of practice were left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee) and defensive end Shelby Harris (illness).
Footnotes. Running back Javonte Williams was named NFL Rookie of the Week, the first Broncos player to win the award since quarterback Drew Lock in Week 14 of 2019. Williams set season highs in carries (17) and rushing yards (111) in the Broncos’ 30-16 win over Dallas. … Practice squad offensive tackle Quinn Bailey could get the game-day call-up to back up left tackle Calvin Anderson and right tackle Cam Fleming. “Quinn is a versatile guy,” Fangio said. “(Offensive line coach) Mike (Munchak) has liked him from the start. He thinks he can develop into a good player.”
News
Colorado committee weighs how to ration health care should COVID surge continue to worsen
Colorado hasn’t yet reached the point where hospitals are rationing care, but a group of experts advising the governor are planning how best to do that should the state’s COVID-19 situation continue to worsen.
As of Wednesday, 82 beds were available in Colorado intensive-care units, and only 541 general beds were open statewide. If the current acceleration in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues, the state could run out of hospital beds by the end of December, though Gov. Jared Polis has called on facilities to find space for 300 to 500 more patients. It’s not clear how hospitals would find enough staff for those additional beds, though.
Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said at a Thursday meeting of the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee that it’s possible Colorado will need to activate its hospital crisis standards of care, which allow for rationing, in the next few weeks.
The advisory group will need to meet again to approve any changes to the crisis standards, and Polis would have to authorize their use. At that point, France would make the call on activating them.
Crisis standards outline what hospitals should do to maximize their resources, and give legal protection if they can’t provide the normal level of care. They were written when Colorado faced its first COVID-19 wave in spring 2020, but would apply to all patients, not just those receiving care for the virus.
Right now, only the crisis standards that relate to staffing are in place. That means hospitals aren’t authorized to ration care, but patients may receive it from a nurse who doesn’t have extensive experience in their type of care, or is handling more patients than is considered ideal.
The state has already taken a flurry of actions to try to keep people out of the hospital or free up more resources to care for them, including expanding the locations where people can get monoclonal antibody treatments to reduce the odds they’ll be hospitalized with COVID-19; temporarily halting cosmetic surgeries; asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send health care workers to hotspots; requiring hospitals to accept any transferred patient they have the ability to care for; and allowing almost all adults to receive booster shots.
If the situation worsened enough to require rationing, decisions would depend on the answers to three general questions, said Anuj Mehta, a pulmonary critical care physician at Denver Health, who wrote a first draft of updates to the current guidelines:
- Will the patient get better with a lower level of care?
- Would the patient likely die anyway, even with maximum care?
- And if patients would be fine with outpatient care, can they get it, or would factors like being uninsured get in the way?
The current standards for rationing care largely rely on a formula to quantify patients’ odds of surviving the next month and the next year. Patients would receive a score based on how well their organs are functioning now, with added points if they are older or have a condition that increases their risk of dying in the next few months. A lower score is better.
If two patients have equal scores, the hospital’s triage team can consider other factors, such as whether either patient is a child, health care worker, first responder or essential worker; if either is pregnant; or if either is the sole caregiver for a child or vulnerable adult. If all else fails, the last step is a random drawing.
The existing standards were set up to determine who wasn’t likely to be helped if they got the last ventilator, Mehta said. Now, hospitals largely have enough ventilators, but they may not have enough staff to care for everyone who could benefit from a bed in an intensive-care unit, or even one on a regular floor. There also may be shortages of equipment like dialysis machines and high-flow oxygen set-ups, he said.
For example, under crisis standards, a hospital might send patients home when they’re a bit sicker than it normally would because it needs those beds for more-seriously ill patients, Mehta said. Or, it might decide that each kidney failure patient gets slightly less dialysis time than would be ideal, to avoid outright denying care to anyone, he said.
“I think that concept of ‘safe enough’ is critical,” he said. “This is not triage to ‘no care.’ ”
The scoring system doesn’t allow the triage team to consider non-medical factors, like a person’s socioeconomic status, but those could be relevant in deciding who can safely be sent home with a referral to outpatient care, said Matthew Wynia, a member of the advisory group and director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities on the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus. Mehta said he would work on clarifying when it’s appropriate to consider a patient’s means.
“I would hate to see… sending someone home who’s homeless,” Wynia said.
Members of the advisory group who spoke also said they would like to see vaccination status listed as a factor that can’t be used to exclude patients from receiving certain types of care, along with race, disability and other protected categories. About 80% of the people currently hospitalized across Colorado with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to state data.
Mehta acknowledged the issue is controversial, but said he would support adding it.
“Our ethical principles are to save the most lives,” not to punish irresponsible behavior, he said.
News
Trial of Missouri man charged with killing, burying wife goes to jury
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The case of a Missouri man who is accused of killing his wife and burying her body is now in the hands of a jury.
Closing arguments were held Thursday in the trial of Joseph Elledge. He is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whose remains were found in March.
The judge told the jurors they could consider convicting Elledge of lesser charges, including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, or involuntary manslaughter.
During closing arguments, prosecutor Dan Knight urged the jury to convict Elledge of first-degree murder. Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Elledge made bad decisions after his wife’s death but he never intended to kill her.
News
Former 9NEWS anchor sues Denver station alleging discrimination during stroke recovery
A former 9NEWS anchor filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the Denver news station and its parent company Thursday, and is seeking a jury trial after the station let her go following her recovery from a stroke.
Kristen Aguirre, one of three Latina journalists who spoke to The Denver Post in April about alleged racial and disability-related discrimination she experienced at 9NEWS, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal district court for the District of Colorado. Aguirre is represented by Iris Halpern at the Rathod Mohamedbhai law firm.
The lawsuit cites the American with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleging 9NEWS management participated in unlawful, discriminatory employment practices that harmed Aguirre by inflicting emotional pain, suffering, and inconvenience and depriving her of financial benefits.
9NEWS general manager Mark Cornetta said the news station needed to read the lawsuit Thursday afternoon before responding.
Aguirre is now a broadcast journalist anchoring and reporting in Asheville, North Carolina.
“What’s become abundantly clear is I can still do this job, but I needed the right team to support me,” Aguirre said in a Denver Post interview. “My life was completely changed after I got fired. I had to leave Denver and make a new life. I’m obligated to support the next person that this happens to because what we know is that every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke and I feel obligated to make sure they have better treatment than what I was faced with.”
Stroke recovery
Aguirre started at 9NEWS in September 2017, anchoring and reporting on Denver’s Latino population among other community-centric stories.
Aguirre’s struggles with 9NEWS management began after she suffered an ischemic stroke — when a blood clot blocks an artery to the brain — in April 2019, requiring rehabilitation in which she learned to walk again. Aguirre avoided speech impairments, which are common with this type of stroke, but struggled with mobility in her left arm, according to the lawsuit.
Aguirre said she felt supported by her coworkers and staff who came to visit her throughout her rehabilitation. The station’s director of content often texted Aguirre to assure her she had a job at the news station upon her recovery, Aguirre said.
Five months after her stroke, Aguirre started rehearsing at the station’s studio for her return to anchor duties. She made her official public return to 9NEWS in October 2019 by discussing her recovery live on air for World Stroke Day.
“9NEWS used her story to burnish its image as a good Samaritan in the community and spread awareness about strokes,” the lawsuit read. “It seized upon the opportunity to brand itself as a welcoming, inclusive, and flexible company. Management’s attitude towards Ms. Aguirre dramatically changed when Ms. Aguirre began pushing to return to her position as an anchor and reporter and when it became clear that she would need some minor accommodations.”
Aguirre requested two accommodations, according to the lawsuit: to rehearse with fellow anchors and meteorologists when the studio was available and to have a photographer present with her when she reported on stories.
The lawsuit states manager Tim Ryan viewed Aguirre as “a burden and a problem” and that during Aguirre’s anchoring rehearsals, Ryan said her work was “not for them” and that her “inflection was off.”
The critique surprised Aguirre because her speech had not been impacted by the stroke and the only remaining physical injury from the stroke was limited mobility in her left arm which could be seen during her interviews, according to the lawsuit.
“Even though it publicly advertised itself as an accommodating work environment, 9NEWS rejected Ms. Aguirre because the aesthetics of her limited mobility no longer fit within its status quo for news anchors,” the lawsuit states.
Ryan moved Aguirre to a role in which she would pitch and write stories, and record them with the help of a photographer, according to the lawsuit. However, her work was scrutinized by Ryan and supervisor Megan Jurgemeyer to a level she had never experienced, picking apart her voice, her stare into the camera, her writing and challenging why her stories mattered, the lawsuit states.
“These sudden hypercriticisms about Ms. Aguirre’s work product reveal stereotypes and prejudice in response to Ms. Aguirre’s recent health issues, though Ms. Aguirre ironically suffered no speech deficits following her stroke, nor any mental or analytic impairments,” the lawsuit reads.
Aguirre said she felt exploited in February 2020 when 9NEWS purchased a table at a gala fundraiser for Craig Hospital where the stroke survivor did her rehabilitation, commenting that the news station was using her story to improve its public image despite the scrutiny she was facing behind the scenes.
Meanwhile, despite shooting numerous stories upon her return, the station only aired one piece, according to the lawsuit.
In March 2020, Aguirre had her last meeting with Ryan in which she said she was receiving much harsher criticisms than her peers and revealed the anxiety it was causing her. Ryan told Aguirre her reporting didn’t meet their standards for broadcast and that human resources would need to get involved, the lawsuit said.
Racial discrimination
Aguirre was the first of three Latina reporters — followed by Lori Lizarraga and Sonia Gutierrez– whose contracts at 9NEWS were not renewed around that time.
“Latina news reporters like Ms. Aguirre had their voices and work trivialized in the newsroom,” the lawsuit states. “White reporters were often selected for more prized assignments and placed in the spotlight. Despite the linguistic diversity of the Hispanic community in Colorado, Latina reporters were routinely told to pitch their stories to Telemundo or that the stories they produced were a better fit for Telemundo.”
Up until Aguirre’s contract was terminated, the lawsuit said 9NEWS renewed every other reporter’s contract since at least 2018 and that between at least 2018 and March of 2021, the only reporters whose contracts weren’t renewed were Latina.
After backlash from a piece Lizarraga wrote in Westword in which she shared her experience with discrimination at the station, 9NEWS hired additional reporters of color and announced changes around diversity, according to Aguirre’s lawsuit.
“But such changes were too late for Ms. Aguirre, who had already suffered the consequences of Defendants’ discriminatory misconduct,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges 9NEWS treated Aguirre differently because of her disability, denied reasonable accommodations, retaliated against her because of her disability and discriminated against her based on race.
Aguirre is seeking unspecified financial compensation and a jury trial.
“9NEWS sold this PR campaign about how supportive they were of Kristen once she had the stroke, but aren’t conforming to their own image that they’re propagating and that becomes extremely problematic when it comes to who they serve, the topics they’re covering,” Halpern said in an interview. “It’s that moment of reckoning happening everywhere from sports to Hollywood, and it’s time for news and media that are dominating in the market to reflect upon themselves and see that they’re not embodying the standards that they’re trying to look like they’re promoting to the public.”
