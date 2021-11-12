News
Broncos Journal: Defense ready for “big battle” against Eagles, Jalen Hurts in red zone
Ten things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s game against Philadelphia:
1. The Broncos get their first look at Philadelphia second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and what has their attention is the Eagles’ red zone efficiency. They have scored touchdowns on 71.9% of their trips inside the 20-yard line, third-best in the NFL. The plan starts with Hurts, who can use what Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls “gun read,” plays from the shotgun. He can keep it, hand it off or throw it.
2. “Any time you get close, those dual-threat quarterbacks can really hurt you,” safety Justin Simmons said. “He finds ways to throw (teammates) the football and then obviously if nothing is there, he’s able to beat you sideline to sideline. What a test for us defensively. We take a lot of pride in (our) red zone defense and that’s going to be a big battle.”
3. The Broncos were first in red zone defense in 2019 (touchdown rate of 39.1%) and ’20 (47.5%), but have slipped to 12th this year (55.6%). Every team can provide a caveat and the Broncos can point out that Dallas’ two red zone touchdowns last week came in garbage time.
4. Fangio on Hurts: “Good quarterback. It’s the first time I’ve watched him and I’ve been very impressed. Really good arm. Can be accurate. Obviously runs their zone-read stuff. Great scrambler. Big arm.”
5. Fangio’s pressure plan for Hurts will be interesting. In Week 4 against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, I charted the Broncos as rushing at least five players on 26 of Jackson’s 43 drop-backs (60.5%; the highest rate of Fangio’s Broncos career). The defense created 10 disruptions (three sacks, four knockdowns and three pressures). Hurts may be more apt to leave the pocket and scramble, allowing for the possibility of a spy instead of an extra rusher.
6. The Eagles faced the Chargers’ defense last week and Los Angeles’ play-caller is coach Brandon Staley, a disciple of Fangio. Helpful or not? “There are some similarities, definitely,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “You can see that there’s a similar school of thought, but everyone’s got their own tendencies, their own tells and their own ways they like to call it.”
7. On the flip side, since Fangio was watching his style of defense, could he glean anything from the Chargers’ approach to Philadelphia? “A little bit, but right now, the Chargers are majoring in a lot of the stuff that we’re really not doing much of,” Fangio said. “It is stuff we’ve done, but they’re majoring in it and we’re kind of not.” A guess is the Chargers play more two-deep safeties and don’t blitz as much as the Broncos.
8. Sirianni is an NFL play-caller for the first time and I asked Fangio if there is a set number of games he needs to watch before getting a feel for a play-caller. “You have to watch a lot of games,” Fangio said. “You have to watch the information from each and every game, taking into account the way games unfold. Just because a guy calls it one way in a certain game doesn’t mean it’s going to be that way all the time. And then something may be really working and they just stick with it.”
9. The Broncos’ improvement on third down (15 of 28 in the last two games) is easy to diagnosis. Better situations. During their four-game losing streak, they were 8 of 13 when needing 1-3 yards. In the last two wins, they are 9 of 11. More conversions equals more plays equals more time of possession. For the year, the Broncos are 18 of 30 when needing 1-3 yards, 8 of 23 when needing 4-7 yards and 17 of 63 when needing eight or more yards.
10. Fangio grew up in Dunmore, Pa., 130 miles north of the Eagles’ home stadium. Favorite all-time Eagles player as a kid? “Tom Woodeshick — he was a fullback (from 1963-71). Bill Bergey — linebacker (1974-80). Harold Jackson — wide receiver (from 1969-72). Roman Gabriel was there for a while (1973-77) and I got to meet him when Roman worked for the Panthers when I was there.” Fangio added that his “all-time favorite Philly guys,” are former Phillies players Mike Schmidt and Dick Allen.
Coloradans behind on student loans decreased by 36% during pandemic
Colorado residents during the pandemic have been catching up on their student loan debts.
Tens of thousands who were behind on making their payments caught up, leading to a 36% decline in delinquency rates in the state — among the biggest gains around the nation, according to a Lending Tree analysis of credit bureau and federal government loan data. Lending Tree is an online loan company.
In February 2020, 14% of Colorado residents who had student loans were deemed delinquent, defined as being 60 days or more behind on payments or being in default. In October, that share had fallen to 9% of loan holders. That drop translated to a 36% decrease in the number of people who had delinquent loans.
It fits into a national trend with 33% overall national improvement on student loan delinquency rates, the study found.
“Student loans are a major source of debt in this country, and when people are able to catch up on it their credit score improves,” said Nick VinZant, the senior analyst who conducted the study.
“Improving your credit is one of the best things you can do financially. Not only does it catch you up on your loan, but it also improves your overall financial situation,” he said.
Colorado ranked 9th in reducing student loan delinquencies, behind Nebraska (50%), Alabama (40%), Missouri (39%), Connecticut, Maine, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Delaware (all 38%).
Students around the United States have taken out loans worth $1.7 trillion as they try to finance higher education, federal education data shows. Roughly 43 million Americans have incurred student loan debts.
In Colorado, an estimated 800,000 residents owe an estimated $28 billion in student loan debts, state records show. The number delinquent decreased from 112,000 in February to 72,000 in October, the study found — meaning 40,000 residents were able to catch up.
It’s unclear why residents were able to do this. Possible explanations, analysts said, include pauses in repayment requirements during the pandemic. Pandemic stimulus payments also allowed families to address debt in some cases, and opportunities during lockdowns to shore up finances also may explain the decreased delinquencies, VinZant said.
“This is huge. Student loan debt has been a problem for many families that prevents them from buying houses in some cases and investing for the future.”
Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Eagles and predictions
Eagles (3-6) at Broncos (5-4)
When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday.
Where: Empower Field at Mile High.
Radio/TV: 850 AM, 94.1 FM/CBS-4
Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees.
Broncos-Eagles series: Broncos are 5-8 in 13 regular-season games dating back to 1971; the Eagles won 51-23 in last meeting, on Nov. 5, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Key matchup
QB Jalen Hurts vs. Broncos containment
The Broncos host a dangerous dual-threat quarterback on Sunday in Jalen Hurts.
Hurts has 494 rushing yards this year (second among NFL QBs behind Lamar Jackson) and is averaging six yards per carry. That means the Broncos need to be wary of Hurts escaping the pocket on pass plays, plus have tight coverage on pre-designed runs.
Count Denver coach Vic Fangio as a believer in Hurts, whom the defensive playcaller described as “a great scrambler with a big arm.”
“(This week) is the first time I’ve watched him and prepared to play against him. I’ve been very impressed,” Fangio said. “He can be accurate. He obviously runs their zone-read stuff where he’s in the shotgun and can pull it and run it — the R.P.O. game. He’s very adept at both of those. He did it in college, and they’re doing it now… I think they have their quarterback.”
With 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith (38 receptions for 537 yards and two touchdowns) as his favorite target, Hurts is keeping defenses off balance, especially in the red zone where the Eagles rank third in the NFL with a 71.9 TD percentage.
“Any time you get close to the red zone like that, those dual-threat quarterbacks can really hurt you,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Hurts finds ways to throw (wideouts) the football and then obviously if nothing is there, he’s able to beat you from sideline-to-sideline. I mean, what a test for us defensively. We take a lot of pride in red zone defense, and that’s going to be a big battle.”
Plus, when the Eagles’ offense has lots of field in front of it, the secondary is going to be tasked with remaining in coverage longer than normal to make up for Hurts’ ability to buy extra time in the pocket. In addition to Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and wideout Quez Watkins give Hurts complementary threats.
“As a corner, with quarterbacks that know how to extend plays like Hurts, you have to stay in your coverage a little longer so you can be on the route really well,” Ronald Darby explained. “Wideouts can spin out and end up open, or (Hurts) can spin up field and they throw the ball deep. That creates challenges for defenses.”
Who has the edge?
Quarterback
Teddy Bridgewater is coming off a solid game in Dallas where he posted a 107.6 rating after throwing for 248 yards and a touchdown. Second-year QB Jalen Hurts has been up-and-down for Philadelphia, but is coming off a strong game and can scramble. Edge: Broncos
Running back
The Broncos ran for a season-high 190 yards last week, including Javonte Williams posting his first 100-yard game. While Hurts is Philly’s top rusher, the Eagles’ best running back, Miles Sanders, is on injured reserve and they are making do with backups. Edge: Broncos
Receiver/tight end
Bridgewater has developed good chemistry with wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy. Tight end Noah Fant returned this week from the COVID list, though Albert Okwuegbunam is dealing with a knee injury. Philly’s top wideout is rookie DeVonta Smith. Edge: Broncos
Offensive line
Quinn Meinerz will start at right guard for Graham Glasgow, who is out for the year with an ankle fracture. Backups Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming will start at left tackle/right tackle. The Eagles’ line is anchored by Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce. Edge: Eagles
Defensive line
Mike Purcell (thumb injury) is expected to return after missing the Dallas game, which will be a big boost for the Broncos’ run defense. Dre’Mont Jones is starting to break out. Watch out for Philly’s Javon Hargrave (six sacks) and Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox. Edge: Even
Linebacker
Outside linebacker Malik Reed was inactive last week (hip) and is questionable for Sunday. Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly will continue to carry the load. With Justin Srnad on the COVID list, it’s up to Baron Browning and Kenny Young on the inside. Edge: Even
Secondary
Rookie corner Pat Surtain is questionable with a knee injury for a Broncos secondary coming off a strong performance in Dallas. Safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson have to carry that momentum. Philly Pro Bowler Darius Slay has two picks. Edge: Broncos
Special teams
Brandon McManus was uncharacteristically unfocused last week, missing an extra point and a 53-yard field goal in the first half. After a couple weeks of mild progression, the Broncos’ special teams were dreadful in Dallas and still cannot be trusted. Edge: Eagles
Tale of the tape
|Category
|Broncos
|Eagles
|Total offense
|345.9 (18th)
|346.1 (17th)
|Rush offense
|113.2 (13th)
|136.6 (T-6th)
|Pass offense
|232.7 (19th)
|209.6 (28th)
|Points per game
|20.8 (22nd)
|25.2 (11th)
|Total defense
|321.8 (6th)
|355.3 (15th)
|Run defense
|98.3 (6th)
|119.7 (20th)
|Pass defense
|223.4 (8th)
|235.7 (12th)
|Points allowed
|17 (2nd)
|24.2 (20th)
* Through Week 9
By the numbers
2nd — Where Jerry Jeudy ranks in franchise history in career receptions (68) and receiving yardage total (1,036) through a player’s first 19 games. Only Eddie Royal (99/1,038) had more, across 2008-09.
41-21 — The score of Philadelphia’s Week 3 loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, where the Broncos just roasted Dallas.
1989 — The last time the Eagles beat the Broncos in Denver, a 28-24 win at Mile High Stadium on Oct. 29 of that year. Randall Cunningham & Co went ahead 14-0 early; John Elway tossed two TDs and rushed for another, but also threw three picks and was sacked seven times.
63 — Penalties committed by the Eagles this year, tied for 28th-worst in the NFL; Denver ranks tied for 10th with 49 penalties.
1st — Jalen Hurts’ ranking among NFC quarterbacks in rushing yards at 494.
Betting/fantasy
Line: Broncos -2.5
With the Broncos coming off the biggest win of Vic Fangio’s three-year tenure, and with a bye coming up in Week 11, expect Denver to play with intensity from the opening whistle. The Eagles have been good on the road this year, but not good enough to cover less than a field goal spread at elevation against a bunch of Broncos backups who… aren’t playing like backups.
Prop bet: 44.5-point over/under
Bet the under. The Broncos should be able to sniff the 30-point mark for a second straight week, especially if offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can capitalize on a relatively weak Philly secondary. But on the other side, count on Vic Fangio’s scheme bottling up Jalen Hurts to make sure the young QB doesn’t have room to run or find a sustained rhythm in the pocket.
Fantasy play: Broncos defense
Fangio is 20-9 all-time as a defensive coordinator or head coach against first-year QBs. Although Hurts is in his second year and made four starts in 2020, he’s still raw. Count on Fangio dialing up some pressure, and disguises in coverage, to force multiple interceptions.
Post predictions
Mark Kiszla, columnist: Broncos 27, Eagles 23
Playoffs? Playoffs! Playoffs? Yes, that’s what we’re talking about.
Kyle Newman, beat writer: Broncos 24, Eagles 14
Ok, I’m back on the Broncos bandwagon! At least heading into the bye. The Broncos use their domination in Dallas as a springboard to an easy win over an underwhelming Eagles team. Jonathon Cooper has another multi-sack day.
Ryan O’Halloran, beat writer: Broncos 27, Eagles 20
All of Philadelphia’s three wins have been on the road and it brings an effective red-zone offense into town. This will be a Teddy Bridgewater day. He will piecemeal his way through short passes to a 270-yard day and two touchdowns as the Broncos roll into their bye at 6-4.
Sean Keeler, columnist: Eagles 21, Broncos 17
In a game that screams “letdown” coming off the Broncos’ demolition of Dallas, can the Fightin’ Fangios take care of business? Philly employs QB Jalen Hurts like he’s Lamar Jackson Lite. Not the best omen for a Denver defense that struggled with the original.
Man killed near Argo Park in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood
Denver police say a man was killed Friday morning near Argo Park in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.
The man was likely shot, police said.
Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide. The location is north Denver, near East 48th Avenue and Logan Street, Denver police said on Twitter.
Officials are asking for help gathering information. They have not said if there is a suspect yet.
The man’s name has not been released.
