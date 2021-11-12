Broncos Journal: Defense ready for “big battle” against Eagles, Jalen Hurts in red zone

Ten things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s game against Philadelphia:

1. The Broncos get their first look at Philadelphia second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and what has their attention is the Eagles’ red zone efficiency. They have scored touchdowns on 71.9% of their trips inside the 20-yard line, third-best in the NFL. The plan starts with Hurts, who can use what Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls “gun read,” plays from the shotgun. He can keep it, hand it off or throw it.

2. “Any time you get close, those dual-threat quarterbacks can really hurt you,” safety Justin Simmons said. “He finds ways to throw (teammates) the football and then obviously if nothing is there, he’s able to beat you sideline to sideline. What a test for us defensively. We take a lot of pride in (our) red zone defense and that’s going to be a big battle.”

3. The Broncos were first in red zone defense in 2019 (touchdown rate of 39.1%) and ’20 (47.5%), but have slipped to 12th this year (55.6%). Every team can provide a caveat and the Broncos can point out that Dallas’ two red zone touchdowns last week came in garbage time.

4. Fangio on Hurts: “Good quarterback. It’s the first time I’ve watched him and I’ve been very impressed. Really good arm. Can be accurate. Obviously runs their zone-read stuff. Great scrambler. Big arm.”

5. Fangio’s pressure plan for Hurts will be interesting. In Week 4 against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, I charted the Broncos as rushing at least five players on 26 of Jackson’s 43 drop-backs (60.5%; the highest rate of Fangio’s Broncos career). The defense created 10 disruptions (three sacks, four knockdowns and three pressures). Hurts may be more apt to leave the pocket and scramble, allowing for the possibility of a spy instead of an extra rusher.

6. The Eagles faced the Chargers’ defense last week and Los Angeles’ play-caller is coach Brandon Staley, a disciple of Fangio. Helpful or not? “There are some similarities, definitely,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “You can see that there’s a similar school of thought, but everyone’s got their own tendencies, their own tells and their own ways they like to call it.”

7. On the flip side, since Fangio was watching his style of defense, could he glean anything from the Chargers’ approach to Philadelphia? “A little bit, but right now, the Chargers are majoring in a lot of the stuff that we’re really not doing much of,” Fangio said. “It is stuff we’ve done, but they’re majoring in it and we’re kind of not.” A guess is the Chargers play more two-deep safeties and don’t blitz as much as the Broncos.

8. Sirianni is an NFL play-caller for the first time and I asked Fangio if there is a set number of games he needs to watch before getting a feel for a play-caller. “You have to watch a lot of games,” Fangio said. “You have to watch the information from each and every game, taking into account the way games unfold. Just because a guy calls it one way in a certain game doesn’t mean it’s going to be that way all the time. And then something may be really working and they just stick with it.”

9. The Broncos’ improvement on third down (15 of 28 in the last two games) is easy to diagnosis. Better situations. During their four-game losing streak, they were 8 of 13 when needing 1-3 yards. In the last two wins, they are 9 of 11. More conversions equals more plays equals more time of possession. For the year, the Broncos are 18 of 30 when needing 1-3 yards, 8 of 23 when needing 4-7 yards and 17 of 63 when needing eight or more yards.

10. Fangio grew up in Dunmore, Pa., 130 miles north of the Eagles’ home stadium. Favorite all-time Eagles player as a kid? “Tom Woodeshick — he was a fullback (from 1963-71). Bill Bergey — linebacker (1974-80). Harold Jackson — wide receiver (from 1969-72). Roman Gabriel was there for a while (1973-77) and I got to meet him when Roman worked for the Panthers when I was there.” Fangio added that his “all-time favorite Philly guys,” are former Phillies players Mike Schmidt and Dick Allen.