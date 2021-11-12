Broncos scouting report: How Denver matches up against Eagles and predictions

Eagles (3-6) at Broncos (5-4)

When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High.

Radio/TV: 850 AM, 94.1 FM/CBS-4

Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees.

Broncos-Eagles series: Broncos are 5-8 in 13 regular-season games dating back to 1971; the Eagles won 51-23 in last meeting, on Nov. 5, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Key matchup

QB Jalen Hurts vs. Broncos containment

The Broncos host a dangerous dual-threat quarterback on Sunday in Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has 494 rushing yards this year (second among NFL QBs behind Lamar Jackson) and is averaging six yards per carry. That means the Broncos need to be wary of Hurts escaping the pocket on pass plays, plus have tight coverage on pre-designed runs.

Count Denver coach Vic Fangio as a believer in Hurts, whom the defensive playcaller described as “a great scrambler with a big arm.”

“(This week) is the first time I’ve watched him and prepared to play against him. I’ve been very impressed,” Fangio said. “He can be accurate. He obviously runs their zone-read stuff where he’s in the shotgun and can pull it and run it — the R.P.O. game. He’s very adept at both of those. He did it in college, and they’re doing it now… I think they have their quarterback.”

With 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith (38 receptions for 537 yards and two touchdowns) as his favorite target, Hurts is keeping defenses off balance, especially in the red zone where the Eagles rank third in the NFL with a 71.9 TD percentage.

“Any time you get close to the red zone like that, those dual-threat quarterbacks can really hurt you,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Hurts finds ways to throw (wideouts) the football and then obviously if nothing is there, he’s able to beat you from sideline-to-sideline. I mean, what a test for us defensively. We take a lot of pride in red zone defense, and that’s going to be a big battle.”

Plus, when the Eagles’ offense has lots of field in front of it, the secondary is going to be tasked with remaining in coverage longer than normal to make up for Hurts’ ability to buy extra time in the pocket. In addition to Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and wideout Quez Watkins give Hurts complementary threats.

“As a corner, with quarterbacks that know how to extend plays like Hurts, you have to stay in your coverage a little longer so you can be on the route really well,” Ronald Darby explained. “Wideouts can spin out and end up open, or (Hurts) can spin up field and they throw the ball deep. That creates challenges for defenses.”

Who has the edge?

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater is coming off a solid game in Dallas where he posted a 107.6 rating after throwing for 248 yards and a touchdown. Second-year QB Jalen Hurts has been up-and-down for Philadelphia, but is coming off a strong game and can scramble. Edge: Broncos

Running back

The Broncos ran for a season-high 190 yards last week, including Javonte Williams posting his first 100-yard game. While Hurts is Philly’s top rusher, the Eagles’ best running back, Miles Sanders, is on injured reserve and they are making do with backups. Edge: Broncos

Receiver/tight end

Bridgewater has developed good chemistry with wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy. Tight end Noah Fant returned this week from the COVID list, though Albert Okwuegbunam is dealing with a knee injury. Philly’s top wideout is rookie DeVonta Smith. Edge: Broncos

Offensive line

Quinn Meinerz will start at right guard for Graham Glasgow, who is out for the year with an ankle fracture. Backups Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming will start at left tackle/right tackle. The Eagles’ line is anchored by Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce. Edge: Eagles

Defensive line

Mike Purcell (thumb injury) is expected to return after missing the Dallas game, which will be a big boost for the Broncos’ run defense. Dre’Mont Jones is starting to break out. Watch out for Philly’s Javon Hargrave (six sacks) and Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox. Edge: Even

Linebacker

Outside linebacker Malik Reed was inactive last week (hip) and is questionable for Sunday. Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly will continue to carry the load. With Justin Srnad on the COVID list, it’s up to Baron Browning and Kenny Young on the inside. Edge: Even

Secondary

Rookie corner Pat Surtain is questionable with a knee injury for a Broncos secondary coming off a strong performance in Dallas. Safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson have to carry that momentum. Philly Pro Bowler Darius Slay has two picks. Edge: Broncos

Special teams

Brandon McManus was uncharacteristically unfocused last week, missing an extra point and a 53-yard field goal in the first half. After a couple weeks of mild progression, the Broncos’ special teams were dreadful in Dallas and still cannot be trusted. Edge: Eagles

Tale of the tape

Category Broncos Eagles Total offense 345.9 (18th) 346.1 (17th) Rush offense 113.2 (13th) 136.6 (T-6th) Pass offense 232.7 (19th) 209.6 (28th) Points per game 20.8 (22nd) 25.2 (11th) Total defense 321.8 (6th) 355.3 (15th) Run defense 98.3 (6th) 119.7 (20th) Pass defense 223.4 (8th) 235.7 (12th) Points allowed 17 (2nd) 24.2 (20th)

* Through Week 9

By the numbers

2nd — Where Jerry Jeudy ranks in franchise history in career receptions (68) and receiving yardage total (1,036) through a player’s first 19 games. Only Eddie Royal (99/1,038) had more, across 2008-09.

41-21 — The score of Philadelphia’s Week 3 loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, where the Broncos just roasted Dallas.

1989 — The last time the Eagles beat the Broncos in Denver, a 28-24 win at Mile High Stadium on Oct. 29 of that year. Randall Cunningham & Co went ahead 14-0 early; John Elway tossed two TDs and rushed for another, but also threw three picks and was sacked seven times.

63 — Penalties committed by the Eagles this year, tied for 28th-worst in the NFL; Denver ranks tied for 10th with 49 penalties.

1st — Jalen Hurts’ ranking among NFC quarterbacks in rushing yards at 494.

Betting/fantasy

Line: Broncos -2.5

With the Broncos coming off the biggest win of Vic Fangio’s three-year tenure, and with a bye coming up in Week 11, expect Denver to play with intensity from the opening whistle. The Eagles have been good on the road this year, but not good enough to cover less than a field goal spread at elevation against a bunch of Broncos backups who… aren’t playing like backups.

Prop bet: 44.5-point over/under

Bet the under. The Broncos should be able to sniff the 30-point mark for a second straight week, especially if offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can capitalize on a relatively weak Philly secondary. But on the other side, count on Vic Fangio’s scheme bottling up Jalen Hurts to make sure the young QB doesn’t have room to run or find a sustained rhythm in the pocket.

Fantasy play: Broncos defense

Fangio is 20-9 all-time as a defensive coordinator or head coach against first-year QBs. Although Hurts is in his second year and made four starts in 2020, he’s still raw. Count on Fangio dialing up some pressure, and disguises in coverage, to force multiple interceptions.

Post predictions

Mark Kiszla, columnist: Broncos 27, Eagles 23

Playoffs? Playoffs! Playoffs? Yes, that’s what we’re talking about.

Kyle Newman, beat writer: Broncos 24, Eagles 14

Ok, I’m back on the Broncos bandwagon! At least heading into the bye. The Broncos use their domination in Dallas as a springboard to an easy win over an underwhelming Eagles team. Jonathon Cooper has another multi-sack day.

Ryan O’Halloran, beat writer: Broncos 27, Eagles 20

All of Philadelphia’s three wins have been on the road and it brings an effective red-zone offense into town. This will be a Teddy Bridgewater day. He will piecemeal his way through short passes to a 270-yard day and two touchdowns as the Broncos roll into their bye at 6-4.

Sean Keeler, columnist: Eagles 21, Broncos 17

In a game that screams “letdown” coming off the Broncos’ demolition of Dallas, can the Fightin’ Fangios take care of business? Philly employs QB Jalen Hurts like he’s Lamar Jackson Lite. Not the best omen for a Denver defense that struggled with the original.