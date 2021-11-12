News
Broncos should take advantage of Teddy Bridgewater’s accuracy against historically bad Eagles pass defense
Playing pitch-and-catch against a four-man pass rush and cover men providing too much cushion, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert broke out of his mini-slump in last week’s win over Philadelphia.
Herbert had completion streaks of five, 11 and 13 passes while completing a career-best 84.2% of his attempts (32 of 38).
Excitement should have overwhelmed Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as he reviewed the video earlier this week.
Bridgewater enters Sunday’s game against the Eagles third in the NFL with a 70.2 completion rate and Philadelphia’s defense is last in opponent’s completion percentage (75.5%).
“(Bridgewater) is a very accurate guy,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “He understands concepts, he understands when he can drive the ball down the field when it’s clean and then (he understands), ‘OK, I can’t get it there, let me check it down.’ That’s just who Teddy is.”
Who the Eagles are is historically bad at forcing incompletions.
Philadelphia’s opponent completion rate is the highest in NFL history, ahead of 2016 Detroit (72.7%), 2021 Jacksonville (72.6%), 2018 Tampa Bay (72.5%) and 2011 Indianapolis (71.2%).
“We definitely have to get that completion percentage down and there are a number of ways to do that,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon told the Philadelphia media. “It starts with us as coaches to detail out some things and change some looks. And rush and cover, cover and rush have to get a little bit better.”
Gannon said the Eagles’ issues are “definitely fixable, absolutely.”
So far, though, nothing has worked.
Five quarterbacks have dissected the Eagles for a completion rate of at least 80% this year, including Herbert last week. To put that in perspective, the Broncos have allowed only 14 games of at least 80% completions in franchise history.
Time for Bridgewater to throw the Broncos into an early lead before leaning on the running back tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams? The Chargers came out throwing.
Herbert was 9 of 12 for 115 yards in the first quarter and 6 of 6 for 46 yards in the second as Los Angeles built a 14-10 halftime lead.
Herbert adopted a take-what-is-there approach. He was 7 of 9 on passes behind the line of scrimmage and 13 of 14 on attempts that traveled 1-5 “air” yards. When he went downfield, he had success — 3 of 3 for completions of 17, 19 and 49 yards.
That kind of passing map is right in Bridgewater’s wheelhouse. The veteran is willing to throw downfield, but is accurate on underneath passes — 18 of 22 on attempts of 1-10 “air” yards in wins over Washington and Dallas.
“We think highly of (Bridgewater),” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “I think he’s really smart. He knows where to go with the football vs. different looks. He’s accurate. I’ve just got a lot of respect for him so we know we got our hands full.”
The return of Jerry Jeudy to join Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick produces another headache for the Eagles. Philadelphia’s goal should be to probe a makeshift Broncos offensive line with extra rushers and twists/stunts to challenge the group’s communication.
What the Eagles can’t count on is Bridgewater turning it over; he has five interceptions in 285 attempts this year.
“I think Teddy has played consistently well for us,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I think the games that you would say weren’t his better games, we didn’t play well as a team, either. But we’ve all been very pleased with Teddy’s play.”
A quarterback’s delight
Philadelphia currently ranks last all-time in opponent’s completion percentage:
|Team
|Year
|Comp. pct.
|Record
|Philadelphia
|2021
|75.5%
|3-6
|Detroit
|2016
|72.7%
|9-7
|Jacksonville
|2021
|72.6%
|2-6
|Tampa Bay
|2018
|72.5%
|5-11
|Indianapolis
|2011
|71.2%
|2-14
For Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews and former Quinnipiac teammate, Hockey Fights Cancer night brings special meaning
Whenever Sam Anas needs to remember what kind of friend he has in Devon Toews, all he needs to do is look up at the driver’s side visor in his car.
There, tucked inside, is a bookmark that reads:
In lieu of a favor, a donation has been made to Hockey Fights Cancer, in loving memory of Deme Anas. We feel the greatest gift is one which helps others living with and moving past cancer. We truly appreciate your being part of our special day. — Devon and Kerry
The bookmark, placed on every seat at Devon and Kerry Toews’ wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, came as a surprise to everyone in attendance, including their friend Sam Anas.
“I didn’t even see it when I sat down,” Anas, who is playing for the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass., told The Post in a phone interview. “Devon came up at one point and showed me. It was one of those moments where there weren’t many words said. Just a big hug.”
Sam’s mother, Deme, died of cancer months before Devon and Kerry’s big day. In the aftermath, the couple decided to gift their wedding attendees with a donation in their name to the NHL/NHLPA cancer initiative.
The gesture, coming approximately 48 hours before Devon was traded to the Avalanche, made everyone’s day. Sam Anas was particularly moved. He played with Toews for three seasons at Quinnipiac, ending with a loss to North Dakota in the 2016 Frozen Four championship, and was a groomsman at Toews’ wedding.
“Such a selfless thing from both of them on the biggest day of their lives before (children),” Sam said. “It was just something that meant a lot to our family, and me, especially.”
Every NHL team has a Hockey Fights Cancer night at home each season. The Avalanche’s night will be Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Toews will certainly be thinking of Sam and his mother, and how he and his wife incorporated their love for Sam into their wedding.
Toews said he got the idea from Derek Smith, another Quinnipiac teammate who served as his best man.
“Him and his wife, when they got married, did something similar,” Toews told The Post. “When Sam’s mom passed away, that was a good opportunity to do something. It’s about being there for your friends in need.”
Sam Anas said he will never forget it, or the unique bond he shares with Devon and Kerry, who also attended Quinnipiac, where the couple met.
“Obviously, girls dream of their wedding day their whole life. I think it’s a little different for guys,” Anas said. “The fact that she was willing to do that on her wedding day — she had obviously got to get to know my mom from going to games and stuff — but they really didn’t have to do that and it was just over the top and so special. Very meaningful.”
Toews is now in his second season with Colorado, sixth professionally and fourth in the NHL. Anas is beginning his first with the Springfield Thunderbirds after playing for two previous AHL teams over five seasons.
The former teammates still talk regularly. They were roommates in college and during the summer of 2019 when they trained in Connecticut. They were also scheduled to live and train together in Connecticut in 2020 before COVID hit. The pandemic also postponed Toews’ wedding.
It finally happened in the New Jersey backyard where Kerry grew up after Toews and the New York Islanders were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL playoff bubble in Edmonton.
“Getting married was nice. It was in the works. Then it wasn’t in the works. Four or five dates at one point,” Toews said. “To fit that in right after the bubble was nice. It worked out well — smaller, obviously than what we were planning, but it worked out perfectly. And that was a tough time for Sam to lose his mom. At the same time, he was able to be home. In a regular year in August, you might be at your respective city already or somewhere else training. But he was able to be home with his mom and with her for every moment down the stretch. I’m happy for that.”
Deme Anas fought breast cancer for more than 20 years, Sam said, before battling lung cancer. It was a brain tumor that took her at age 59.
“She really went through the thick of it,” Sam said.
Because of COVID in 2020, the AHL shut down its season on March 12 and it never resumed. Sam devoted all of his time to his mother and the rest of the family in Potomac, Maryland. But it was very difficult.
“Because it was the heart of COVID there was only one person allowed in the hospital, so it was only my dad who was allowed, which really complicated things because there were times when she’d be in there for a week or so,” he said. “It was extremely tough.”
But he had plenty of friends. Mostly former teammates from Quinnipiac. And Toews always stood out.
“Such a selfless guy. I think that’s the best way to describe him,” Anas said of Toews. “No matter what, it’s always team-first. He’s just someone that is always looking out for other guys or to help out in any way, shape, or form. I’ve lived with him in college and lived with him in Connecticut while training in the summer. He’s an amazing player and a great resource for me in reaching out and speaking to him about so many things. He’s just a great friend.”
Peyton Manning’s “Monday Night Football” experiment has been a big success for ESPN
ESPN’s pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off … albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted.
Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn’t have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride.
The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews along with plenty of viewers. The five Manningcasts on ESPN2 are averaging 1.59 million viewers. The most recent one, the Nov. 1 game between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, averaged 1.96 million, which is the largest audience ever for an ESPN alternate telecast.
“The interesting thing is they are doing it on their terms,” said Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company. “Many thought they would be good analysts, but this has gone probably better than some people anticipated.”
The Mannings’ foray into broadcasting has been the top story in what has been a strong first half of the season for the NFL on TV. Games are averaging 16.4 million TV and digital viewers, which is the highest average through Week 9 since 2015 and up 9% over last year. It is also a 2% gain over 2019.
It was expected that the audience would increase after last season was played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange viewing dynamic, and many people’s viewing habits changing. The first half of the season also occurred in the midst of a presidential campaign, when some were watching cable news channels.
“The response from teammates, fans, and the league has been really cool,” Eli Manning said. “The show is fun because I am doing what I love. I spent my entire childhood watching football alongside Peyton, so we’ve had some practice at this.
“We’re trying to educate fans when we can, but mostly we’re just trying to entertain them and enjoy the game.”
The Manningcast is a partnership between ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. This is the first of a three-year deal for them to do 10 games per season. It resumes this week when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers along with the Nov. 22 game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While some would like to see it extend to a full season, the current setup benefits all parties. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro got to achieve his goal of Peyton Manning becoming a part of “Monday Night Football” while both Mannings get to do it without having to go to the stadiums. Eli does it from his house in New Jersey and Peyton from a facility close to his place in Denver.
Both Mannings have also proved to adjust quickly to the flow of the game on television. After having a hard time getting in and out of breaks during the Sept. 13 opener between Baltimore and Las Vegas, the flow has been much improved.
There was a possibility that there would have been a third person to serve as a host, but the rapport between the two brothers has eliminated any need for that.
“You can’t fake chemistry. Siblings in general have a chemistry that isn’t easily duplicated. That, mixed in with their Hall of Fame football knowledge and knack for entertainment, has been a great recipe,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Programming. “They’re so authentic and relatable to the fans. You never know when they are coming or what facial expression is coming next.”
The show was a success from the opening week, especially the fourth quarter and overtime segment between Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and the Mannings when they were breaking down the action.
Pilson noted that when there are skilled guests like Wilson joining in the conversation, it makes the flow of the broadcasts much better.
“Most of the time I want to hear more game analysis,” Pilson said. “When you have guests relevant to the game, it works well.”
There have been some rough patches, such as Eli Manning flashing two middle fingers when he was trying to show what Philadelphia fans thought of him during a game against the Cowboys. There was also Marshawn Lynch’s profanity-filled segment during Seattle’s Oct. 25 game against New Orleans.
“I had to remind Eli that this show is live, so Eli’s learned his lesson,” Peyton Manning said during that game. “Marshawn, I probably should have … handled him. We apologize for that. Anyway, let’s get back to some football here.”
While many networks are trying to figure out the right opportunity for alternate broadcasts, the “Monday Night Football” space benefits ESPN for a number of reasons. Most viewers flip between the main broadcast on ESPN and the Mannings on ESPN2, and in almost all cases, those channels are next to each other on cable or satellite systems.
When CBS did its kid-focused broadcast during last season’s NFL playoff game on Nickelodeon, the channels were far apart.
With five Manning games remaining, Fitting said the focus remains the same as if Peyton and Eli were on the practice field — improving each week.
“We said from the beginning that the show has to evolve each week,” Fitting said. “Omaha, and us at ESPN, spend a small period of time reflecting, but only under the lens of how we get better. Much more energy is spent on future shows, and improvement to those shows.”
Holiday film ‘Love Hard’ starring Jimmy O. Yang as a dating app catfish is surprise No. 1 on Netflix
“Love Hard,” a holiday romantic comedy that stars comedian Jimmy O. Yang, was the most-watched movie on Netflix in the U.S. and the U.K. early this week.
It’s number one: The film, directed by Hernán Jiménez, was the No. 1 movie on Netflix from Monday to Wednesday, as per Flixpatrol, a website that gathers streaming data about films and TV shows, We Got This Covered reported.
- Although “Love Hard” only received a 56% on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the rom-com managed to rake in a 96% audience score out of its more than 1,000 ratings. The film was also rated 6.4 out of 10 on IMDB.
#LoveHard is number 1 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/H277dN6RTu
— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) November 10, 2021
- Nina Dobrev, who plays Natalie Bauer in the film, took to Twitter to thank everyone who watched and supported “Love Hard” on Netflix.
Holy shit!!!! This is incredible! Thank you everyone for watching and supporting ❤️🤍❤️🤍🎅🏼 https://t.co/zeZsdOZiji
— Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) November 7, 2021
Other details: “Love Hard” follows the story of Bauer, a writer for a dating column looking for love through an online dating app. She meets Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang) through the app, but after flying 3,000 miles to meet him, she realizes that she was catfished and that Lin used the picture of a different man, Tag (Darren Barnet).
- Speaking to Pop Sugar, Yang, 34, said rom-coms give the “hope of love” to “underdogs out there, much like me.”
- “It’s like, ‘Ah, there is a shot for me out there or there is a chance out there,’” he said. “This role wasn’t written to be a particular ethnicity. I think it’s super awesome that they cast me as an Asian person and my [onscreen] family [is] an Asian cast. At the end of the day, it’s about the underdogs.”
- “Love Hard” made its streaming debut on Netflix on Nov. 5, according to Pure Wow.
Featured Image via Netflix
