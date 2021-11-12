News
Brown: A storm is coming for Democrats in next year’s midterms
The stalemate in Washington, D.C., over the left’s spending agenda has laid bare the major divisions in today’s Democratic Party. Candidate Joe Biden may have succeeded in keeping the restless left on board long enough to get elected, but President Biden is having a harder go of it, and so are Democrats everywhere. Just ask Terry McAuliffe.
The consequences of Biden’s reconciliation bill are far-reaching and multifaceted. Trillions of dollars in additional spending exacerbating inflation and cost of living concerns ahead of the holiday shopping season. Taxpayers getting stuck with the bill.
Democrats control the presidency and both houses of Congress, and if they are looking for a culprit for their current dilemma, they only need to look in the mirror. To their credit, instead of turning their ire toward Republicans, they are blasting each other, especially Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Biden made matters worse by blaming the duo for the impasse and normalizing the despicable acts of the protesters as “part of the process.” So much for his promise to restore “civility” to America.
Meanwhile, the threat of an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-backed primary challenger should keep certain Democrats up at night, but neither Sinema nor Manchin fall in that camp. Both represent red states — West Virginia went for Donald Trump by 44 points last year. If Democrats were being rational and honest, they would admit that the presence of Manchin and Sinema is the only reason their party runs the Senate.
But liberals in safe blue seats who hew from the party line can find themselves in political jeopardy. Take my former home state of Massachusetts. The deep blue tint of the Commonwealth keeps an all-Democratic delegation constantly looking over their left shoulder where the only threat to their political existence may loom. U.S. Rep. Richard Neal regularly finds himself under siege from his left flank. Ex-representative Mike Capuano went through the revolving door from lawmaker to lobbyist after being felled by future Squad member Ayanna Pressley.
Even longtime Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin has not been immune from left-on-left violence. After dispatching a primary challenge in 2018, Galvin has spent some of his term on a puzzling political war with Robinhood, the online investing app. A particularly baffling pet issue given the app’s popularity with the younger and more diverse voters who tend to vote in primary contests and Galvin would need to fend off a far-left primary challenge in the future. It’s hard to imagine his primary voters would thank him for trying to block their opportunity to invest in their futures. The Commonwealth tried this once before. In the 1980s, regulators tried to block Bay Staters from investing in Apple stock. A bad idea at the time, it looks even more preposterous in hindsight.
As the government spending and broken promises pile up, trust has decreased across the board. Politicians in their own parties do not believe each other, and the public holds all of them in even lower regard. It is a potent concoction — the equivalent of a political storm brewing out at sea before crashing onto the shore in next year’s midterms.
If history is a guide, when the storm hits, no one is safe from its waves — even in blue parts of America. In Virginia, Terry McAuliffe already paid the price. Almost 12 years ago, voter disgust with the status quo helped propel me to the U.S. Senate against the longest of odds. Back then, Obamacare was the catalyst. Now, it’s out-of-control spending and sheer incompetence.
The issues may have changed, but the public reaction will not. It’s not complicated. Midterm elections almost always are a referendum on the party in charge. The Democrats run Washington. Voters overwhelmingly disapprove of the way things are going. Elections are around the corner.
Time tends to be a flat circle — a lesson the Democrats everywhere are about to re-learn.
A former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, Scott Brown served as the ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in the Trump administration. He lives in Rye, N.H.
Aisling Bea makes leap from adult standup to Disney+ debut
Ireland’s Aisling Bea has made her name with adult standup, but now makes a family-friendly debut with today’s Disney+ “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
In this latest installment in the holiday-centric series, Bea, 37, plays the busy mom who in Tokyo discovers her only son Max (Archie Yates of “Jojo Rabbit”) has been left – no spoiler here! — home alone, where he finds himself under siege by irate parents (Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper) who believe he’s stolen an extremely valuable antique doll from them. Max’s incredibly sophisticated defense of his magnificent mansion yields the series’ trademark ferocious slapstick as the house resembles a war zone.
“With my character,” Bea said Wednesday in a Zoom interview, “it’s very important to keep this, without sounding too corny, true hearted because you really have got to believe that this mother actually wants to get home.
“The mother-son dynamic is the heart of the movie. The booby traps and everything else is the real fun but we really have to make sure people know that that mother actually cared to see her son again.”
While it’s the sixth “Home Alone,” “This is not a reboot or remake,” Bea pointed out. “Is it a reimagining? Yes, from the overlap within the same universe.
“Being in New York to do press when we’re only just back into America and being in the city where the iconic second movie took place, it all feels very dreamlike.
“Because a lot of the times with jobs, what it might seem like from afar is very different to the actual reality of show business. With this one, oh my God! I think of little me as a kid in (Kildare) Ireland, in the middle of nowhere with absolutely no connection to the industry. I was a daughter of a retired horse jockey. It didn’t really seem like somewhere I could end up being.
“So to actually be in something that I could go back to if I had a time machine. Where I could go back to literally back then, that feels very special and emotional.
“To know how many homes the show is going to be streaming into — and also that I’m going to be part of people’s Christmases — is really sort of mad in a way.
“Because a lot of my (standup) work is a bit more late night adult stuff. To know that I’m in something that my nephews, nieces and godchildren can enjoy is really heartwarming.
“Not something I’m used to but something I’m really enjoying.”
Moore: ‘Tax the rich’ ruse hasn’t worked before, won’t now
Be honest. Does anyone really believe that any of these new schemes that President Joe Biden conjures up every few days to “tax the rich” will cause Bill Gates, Elon Musk or Warren Buffett to pay more taxes?
It’s clear why the superrich are a tempting target to, as Biden puts it, “pay their fair share.” We have billionaires with almost unfathomable riches. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, calls their wealth “obscene.”
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has attained a wealth that exceeds some countries. Amazon’s stock is now worth close to $1 trillion. He owns perhaps 15% of the stock, which would mean his net worth is somewhere near $150 billion. But as he has correctly pointed out, it also means that he has collectively created some $850 billion of wealth for all of the millions of people who own Amazon stock — which is probably close to one-third of all Americans.
Or consider Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google. He is a billionaire many times over, but he provides an intricate search engine that finds for you nearly any information you want in about five seconds. And the miracle here is that he charged you ZERO for it. So maybe there is an elusive free lunch after all.
The Democrats argue that raising income, capital gains or wealth taxes on these rich people to as much as 55%, or half their annual earnings, is good for the economy because it will help pay for social programs to help the poor, such as free child care. But if you had to choose someone to invest your money in a way that will reward you with a high payoff, who would you choose? An entrepreneur with a proven golden touch like Musk or a politician like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?
Higher tax rates on the rich are almost sure to make our society poorer, not richer. The government can’t even run a railroad, stop $75 billion of unemployment fraud or build a health care website.
Then there is the question I asked above: Will the rich really pay more if the top tax rate goes to 55% on millionaires? Doubtful. Billionaires like Buffett and Gates hire squadrons of lawyers, lobbyists and tax accountants who find or invent new loopholes in the tax system to shield them from the IRS tax collectors. This is why over the last 50 years, higher tax rates have generally corresponded with lower tax collections from the rich.
The scheme we should all be on to by now is that higher tax rates on the rich are always unfailingly gateways to taxing everyone else.
The original 1913 income tax was 1% for people with incomes above $3,000 (about $83,000 today) and $4,000 in income for married couples (about $111,000 today). The top rate was 7% on $500,000 or more ($13.8 million). About 3% of the population was taxed. Congress promised the public two things: Tax rates would never go above 10%, and the middle class would never pay the tax. A few short years later, the highest rate was 70%, and almost everyone got socked with this new income tax to be paid by the rich.
The Alternative Minimum Tax in the late 1960s was aimed at a handful of multimillionaires. However, it wasn’t long before this tax gadget was squeezing millions of people.
Biden promises he will never tax anyone making less than $400,000. Really? Then why does he want to audit the transaction of every person with $10,000 or more in their bank accounts?
It turns out that you may not think of yourself as rich. But Washington does.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
Editorial: A stoned driver is an impaired driver
Stoned driving legislation has been a steady companion of sports betting bills on the Massachusetts Legislature’s back burner, where the flame is barely lit.
They’ve been simmering for about the same length of time as well — since 2019 — but neither has passed into law.
The inaction is frustrating, but in the case of the stoned driving bill, it costs lives.
Back in 2018, Massachusetts braced for the fallout of legalized marijuana, as Washington and Colorado experienced an increase in car crashes and impaired driving when they rolled out recreational weed.
Gov. Charlie Baker aimed to get ahead of the situation with an ad campaign. “There is plenty of evidence that no one should drive when they’re impaired, period. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs of any kind,” Baker said. “If somebody is going to partake in recreational marijuana … they should not drive.”
As the Herald reported, marijuana was the most prevalent drug found in Bay State drivers involved in fatal crashes from 2012 to 2016, according to data from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In 2016, impaired drivers killed 79 people — an increase of 19 deaths from 2015, according to the agency.
Baker introduced a bill in 2019 making it easier to prosecute people for driving under the influence of weed.
It went nowhere.
And so Baker has had to reintroduce the legislation, though this time, it’s named for Thomas Clardy, a state trooper killed while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton in 2016 when a man who had THC in his system crashed into his cruiser.
A judge found that driver guilty of involuntary manslaughter during a 2019 bench trial, but acquitted him of driving impaired on marijuana at the time of the crash. There was proof he had THC in his system
“Unfortunately, our road safety laws have not caught up to the current public safety landscape with respect to impaired driving,” Baker said, announcing his legislation from the district courthouse in Worcester on Wednesday.
Marijuana is riding a positive cultural and economic wave at the moment — more retail pot shops are opening, allowing for small business entrepreneurship to thrive. There is innovation in the industry with the sale of edibles and other iterations of THC-containing products. Weed is mainstream, weed is on Main Street.
But it’s still a drug. According to research cited by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, marijuana impairs motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions. A 2015 study on driving after smoking cannabis stated that THC in marijuana also hurts a driver’s ability to multitask, a critical skill needed behind the wheel.
Clardy’s widow, Reisa Clardy, appeared at the Wednesday briefing with four of her six children.
“There will always be a feeling of emptiness that will never be filled,” Clardy said of the loss of her husband. “My family and I feel that by implementing the Thomas Clardy Law, it will provide measures that will improve roadway safety and prevent another senseless tragedy, another family torn apart by the loss of a loved one.”
Mrs. Clardy should not have had to make that statement. This bill should have passed in 2019.
Kudos to Baker for getting the ball back in play. “I don’t know why this legislation hasn’t found its way back onto my desk,” he said.
Neither do we.
