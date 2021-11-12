News
Bruins implode, lose to Oilers, 5-3
The Edmonton Oilers possess some of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Hockey League in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But when you commit the gaffes and misplays that the Bruins did in their own end on Thursday, you get what you deserve.
For the B’s, that was a 5-3 loss at the Garden to the Oilers, their first loss at the Garden this year, after Edmonton scored the tying and go-ahead goals just a few deflating minutes apart in the third period.
There was plenty of blame to go around in this one, but coach Bruce Cassidy chose to take the heat for the implosion, seeing not just the glaring mistakes in the defensive zone but the missed chances at the other end.
“We absolutely beat ourselves, 100%,” said Cassidy. “So I’ve got to do a better job, because obviously the mistakes we made … when a team beats itself, it’s on us as a staff to do a better job in getting them ready to play and understanding the details and what it takes to win, the lack of shooting, it’s 100% on us. So we’ve got to get that message across. Because we’re not good enough to make some of the plays we’re trying to make so that’s on us to make sure we play the right way and have the best chance to win. Again, another good team found a way to beat us in crunch time. At some point, it’s not by accident anymore. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Let’s look at the disastrous ending first.
The B’s took a 3-2 lead into the third period but for the third time in the game they coughed it up, this time on an unforced error.
Brad Marchand played the puck back to Brandon Carlo, who’d given the B’s the lead late in the second, in the right corner for what looked like a routine breakout. But when Carlo picked up his head, the puck rolled off his stick and right to Draisaitl all alone in the slot. With a “thank you very much,” the German lifted it over Linus Ullmark’s glove-side shoulder to even it up at 6:22.
Draisaitl then gave Edmonton its first lead of the game at 9:28. After the B’s could not break the puck out, Cody Ceci beat Jake DeBrusk down the right wall and he made a nice pass into the slot for Draisaitl, who had gained position on Carlo for the tap-in goal.
“That’s one of those nights in the third period, one of the worst ones I’ve had in my NHL career. But overall, you’ve got to take it, learn from it. Things just got away from us a little bit and I didn’t respond very well. Overall, a great learning experience,” said Carlo, who looked less than thrilled about the education.
The B’s had their chances to tie it. Nick Foligno clanged a post after splitting the defense. Then David Pastrnak had goalie Mikko Koskinen down and out but the goalie somehow got a piece of Pastrnak’s forehand shot that the sniper, not fully out of early season doldrums, felt he rushed.
“It’s obviously unacceptable,” said Pastrnak, whose fourth goal of the year started the scoring in the first. “It’s eight minutes left, tie game and the whole net is looking at you. It’s a little frustrating, especially when you’re used to burying those chances. Be patient a little bit around the net, pull it around. I kind of forced it and it’s definitely frustrating. It could have tied the game and been a totally different outcome.”
Ceci then finished it off after a Connor Clifton turnover with 2:19 left.
It was a frustrating night all around. The B’s twice took leads only to give up the equalizer less than a minute later. Just 44 seconds after Pastrnak gave the B’s a 1-0 lead in the first, defenseman Evan Bouchard was left alone to tie it up after Taylor Hall was slow to get into the player from the bench.
Then just 24 seconds after Marchand gave the B’s a 2-1 lead in the second, Zach Hyman was able to lose a DeBrusk check and beat Ullmark on a backhander.
“Sometimes you let your foot up off the gas when you score a goal instead of keep going at it,” said Ullmark. “To be completely honest, today was one of those days when there were some unlucky bounces. What are you going to do about it? There were some breakdowns, whatever. It’s going to happen. It’s not the end of the world. It’s early in the season. You learn from your mistakes and move on.”
Carlo’s goal late in the second period appeared to have briefly set the B’s on a course for victory. Then came the third period, when the B’s took aim at their foot and fired.
But as bad as the D-zone issues have been at times this year, those are running neck and neck with the lack of secondary scoring for the team’s biggest problem right now. All three Boston goals came when the top line was on the ice — Pastrnak and Marchand with a goal each, Patrice Bergeron (19-of-22 in the faceoff circle) with two assists — and the fourth line did a solid job defensively while getting assignments against Draisaitl and the magical McDavid.
But there has been little production from the middle six. Erik Haula (one shot on net) and Craig Smith (three shots) are searching for their first goals while Hall (one shot), expected to be the driver of the second line, has just three goals, one of which was an empty-netter. DeBrusk (zero shots), who’d been playing a better all-around game until Thursday, is stuck on two.
The B’s are only 11 games into the schedule, but the signs that they’re ready to improve much off their current 6-5 pace haven’t been there.
“There’s a lot that goes into beating yourselves and some of it is (having) the respect for the game of freakin’ hockey, who you’re playing against and how to play the right way,” said Cassidy.
As of now, these B’s are searching for that right way. Whether or not they can find it would only be a guess at this point.
News
‘Let’s love them back:’ Charlie Baker honors veterans at Faneuil Hall
Gov. Charlie Baker honored veterans with a special ceremony at Faneuil Hall on Thursday where he reminded citizens that when it comes to veterans, gratitude isn’t enough.
“On this Veterans Day, as we think about this opportunity to honor those who chose to put on a uniform because they love their country, let’s not just be grateful,” Gov. Charlie Baker said, speaking Thursday at Faneuil Hall.
He added: “But let’s love them back for what they’ve done, who they are, what they stand for and what they’ve meant to all of us who have benefitted so gratefully from the love that they have shown to all of us.”
The Republican governor was flanked by administration officials and former service members. As he reflected on the sacrifice of service, Baker said he’s realized “the biggest and most important motivation for most people who join the service to serve their country is love.”
“It’s love of their country, it’s love of their family who may have served in the military, it’s love of their friends who choose to serve in the military, it’s love of the man or woman who’s standing next to you in basic training, it’s love for that person who is with you on the field of combat,” Baker said during the ceremony. “It’s love for the opportunity to serve this country.”
Air Force Col. Katrina C. Stephens, commander of the 66th Air Base Group at Hanscom Air Force Base, said that only 1% of Americans answer the call to serve in the nation’s Armed Forces.
“It is my distinct honor and privilege to say ‘thank you’ to all of America’s veterans. Men and women who have made it possible for me to serve, and to recognize that the strength of the Armed Forces is seen in all those who have worn and continue to wear the uniform,” Stephens said. “Veterans Day is a wonderful opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor all veterans who have had a significant role in shaping America’s past, our present and undoubtedly, our future.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito held up a white star as she made her remarks. The star — one of several salvaged from the tattered remains of an American flag in Yarmouth following the recent nor’easter — was given to Massachusetts residents as a solemn symbol to never forget the country’s veterans.
“The spirit of Veterans Day is embodied in the valor and courage displayed by our brave men and women who serve our great nation each and every day,” she said.
News
Milford grounds out win over Natick, advances to Div. 2 state football semifinals
MILFORD — When the teams met in the regular season, Milford beat Natick, but it had to be a little unsatisfying, as the latter outplayed the Scarlet Hawks for large portions of the second half.
But in Thursday night’s rematch in a Div. 2 quarterfinal, there were no such letdowns for the hosts. Not even a little bit.
Behind a stingy defense and a dominant rushing attack, Milford earned a hard-fought, 21-7 victory to advance to the Div. 2 semifinals. The Scarlet Hawks will face the winner of the Mansfield-King Philip game, both of whom Milford has also played in the regular season. With the win, Milford improves to 8-2, while Natick falls to 8-2.
“At times, (Natick) limited the box, and they were trying to double (Milford wide receiver) Isaiah (Pantalone),” Milford coach Dale Olson said. “We just said to the quarterback, ‘If they’re doubling Isaiah and go with a limited box, run the football. If they don’t double Isaiah, throw Isaiah the football.’”
It proved to be the right strategy. Tyler Lane rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Quarterback Evan Cornelius also rushed for 62 yards on 11 attempts, and Grant Scudo added 49 yards on 10 rushes. Cornelius also threw for 130 yards on 13-of-25 passing, but this one was won on the ground.
The teams were tied, 7-7, at halftime, and Milford made a quick stop to start the third quarter. The Scarlet Hawks took over at their own 9-yard line, and embarked on a 15-play drive in which all the yards gained came on the ground. There weren’t many long gains, but Lane had a 23-yarder to get it in the red zone. Three plays later, Lane was in from a yard out, and Milford held a 14-7 lead with 3:04 left in the third quarter.
“Tyler’s a dude,” Olson said. “I don’t want to give him the ball that much because he’s a great linebacker. Early in the season, we gave him the ball 29 times in one game. The first two days after that he was in an ice bath. The kid could barely walk by Wednesday. I said, ‘We can’t do that.’ We’ve got other talented backs. When it comes down to it, Tyler’s a 210-pound kid. He’s not the fastest kid in the world, but, man, he runs hard.”
You won’t see Natick arguing with that assessment. Milford’s defense forced a punt on the next Natick series, and the Scarlet Hawks went right back to work, this time on an 18-play drive. Lane finished it off again with a 1-yard touchdown.
Natick could not pull any closer, and Milford had a 21-7 win after just a 28-27 edge in the regular season.
“Definitely satisfying,” Lane said. “Kind of limited the touches the past couple weeks because I was injured (a little). We were able to bounce back, get the touches and get in the end zone. It felt really good.”
Natick scored first when Colby LeBlanc hit Matthew Pole on a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter. But Milford pulled even when Cornelius found Pantalone on a 34-yard go route before the half.
News
Lingering coronavirus symptoms in college athletes is rare, Mass General study finds
College athletes who get coronavirus are very unlikely to have persistent symptoms, a new study out of Massachusetts General Hospital found, but researchers say any new chest pain athletes feel upon returning to exercise must be taken seriously.
“Collegiate athletes are probably one of the healthiest segments of the population, and when they get sick it’s less severe,” said Dr. Aaron Baggish, director of the MGH Cardiovascular Performance Program and a co-author of the study.
The research published earlier this month took a look at 3,597 male and female National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes across 44 different colleges and universities who got coronavirus. They represented 26 different sports disciplines.
Researchers found that just 1.2% of the athletes had persistent symptoms that lasted more than three weeks such as loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, or cough or chest pain.
By comparison, about half of the general population that gets coronavirus has lasting symptoms for upwards of six months, but that figure includes people of all ages with varying degrees of health.
In addition, the amount of athletes who returned to exercise and had concerning symptoms like chest pain was very low, at about 4%, but Baggish said it’s crucial for athletes to report those symptoms to a medical professional.
He said chest pain following COVID infection could be a symptom of inflammation of the heart called myocarditis, and pushing through that can have dangerous outcomes, as the best way to treat it is with rest and time.
Of the athletes in the study who had chest pain, 20% of them had probable or definite cardiac issues from coronavirus.
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez developed myocarditis after getting infected with coronavirus last year and was out for the season, as previously reported in the Herald, but he recovered.
Rodriguez is one of many Boston athletes to have caught coronavirus, though myocarditis is rare. Celtics star Jayson Tatum struggled with respiratory symptoms after coronavirus infection and needed to use an inhaler.
Baggish said being healthy and fit provides an extra layer of protection against coronavirus, but no one is completely immune from harmful effects. He said many athletes with coronavirus have symptoms for just a week or two and want to jump back into exercise right away.
For anyone returning to exercise following a coronavirus infection, Baggish recommended light intensity that ramps up over a matter of weeks.
