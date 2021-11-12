Bruins implode, lose to Oilers, 5-3

The Edmonton Oilers possess some of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Hockey League in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But when you commit the gaffes and misplays that the Bruins did in their own end on Thursday, you get what you deserve.

For the B’s, that was a 5-3 loss at the Garden to the Oilers, their first loss at the Garden this year, after Edmonton scored the tying and go-ahead goals just a few deflating minutes apart in the third period.

There was plenty of blame to go around in this one, but coach Bruce Cassidy chose to take the heat for the implosion, seeing not just the glaring mistakes in the defensive zone but the missed chances at the other end.

“We absolutely beat ourselves, 100%,” said Cassidy. “So I’ve got to do a better job, because obviously the mistakes we made … when a team beats itself, it’s on us as a staff to do a better job in getting them ready to play and understanding the details and what it takes to win, the lack of shooting, it’s 100% on us. So we’ve got to get that message across. Because we’re not good enough to make some of the plays we’re trying to make so that’s on us to make sure we play the right way and have the best chance to win. Again, another good team found a way to beat us in crunch time. At some point, it’s not by accident anymore. We’ve got to do a better job.”

Let’s look at the disastrous ending first.

The B’s took a 3-2 lead into the third period but for the third time in the game they coughed it up, this time on an unforced error.

Brad Marchand played the puck back to Brandon Carlo, who’d given the B’s the lead late in the second, in the right corner for what looked like a routine breakout. But when Carlo picked up his head, the puck rolled off his stick and right to Draisaitl all alone in the slot. With a “thank you very much,” the German lifted it over Linus Ullmark’s glove-side shoulder to even it up at 6:22.

Draisaitl then gave Edmonton its first lead of the game at 9:28. After the B’s could not break the puck out, Cody Ceci beat Jake DeBrusk down the right wall and he made a nice pass into the slot for Draisaitl, who had gained position on Carlo for the tap-in goal.

“That’s one of those nights in the third period, one of the worst ones I’ve had in my NHL career. But overall, you’ve got to take it, learn from it. Things just got away from us a little bit and I didn’t respond very well. Overall, a great learning experience,” said Carlo, who looked less than thrilled about the education.

The B’s had their chances to tie it. Nick Foligno clanged a post after splitting the defense. Then David Pastrnak had goalie Mikko Koskinen down and out but the goalie somehow got a piece of Pastrnak’s forehand shot that the sniper, not fully out of early season doldrums, felt he rushed.

“It’s obviously unacceptable,” said Pastrnak, whose fourth goal of the year started the scoring in the first. “It’s eight minutes left, tie game and the whole net is looking at you. It’s a little frustrating, especially when you’re used to burying those chances. Be patient a little bit around the net, pull it around. I kind of forced it and it’s definitely frustrating. It could have tied the game and been a totally different outcome.”

Ceci then finished it off after a Connor Clifton turnover with 2:19 left.

It was a frustrating night all around. The B’s twice took leads only to give up the equalizer less than a minute later. Just 44 seconds after Pastrnak gave the B’s a 1-0 lead in the first, defenseman Evan Bouchard was left alone to tie it up after Taylor Hall was slow to get into the player from the bench.

Then just 24 seconds after Marchand gave the B’s a 2-1 lead in the second, Zach Hyman was able to lose a DeBrusk check and beat Ullmark on a backhander.

“Sometimes you let your foot up off the gas when you score a goal instead of keep going at it,” said Ullmark. “To be completely honest, today was one of those days when there were some unlucky bounces. What are you going to do about it? There were some breakdowns, whatever. It’s going to happen. It’s not the end of the world. It’s early in the season. You learn from your mistakes and move on.”

Carlo’s goal late in the second period appeared to have briefly set the B’s on a course for victory. Then came the third period, when the B’s took aim at their foot and fired.

But as bad as the D-zone issues have been at times this year, those are running neck and neck with the lack of secondary scoring for the team’s biggest problem right now. All three Boston goals came when the top line was on the ice — Pastrnak and Marchand with a goal each, Patrice Bergeron (19-of-22 in the faceoff circle) with two assists — and the fourth line did a solid job defensively while getting assignments against Draisaitl and the magical McDavid.

But there has been little production from the middle six. Erik Haula (one shot on net) and Craig Smith (three shots) are searching for their first goals while Hall (one shot), expected to be the driver of the second line, has just three goals, one of which was an empty-netter. DeBrusk (zero shots), who’d been playing a better all-around game until Thursday, is stuck on two.

The B’s are only 11 games into the schedule, but the signs that they’re ready to improve much off their current 6-5 pace haven’t been there.

“There’s a lot that goes into beating yourselves and some of it is (having) the respect for the game of freakin’ hockey, who you’re playing against and how to play the right way,” said Cassidy.

As of now, these B’s are searching for that right way. Whether or not they can find it would only be a guess at this point.