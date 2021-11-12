Celebrities
Chris Young Shares Why It Was ‘Amazing’ To Celebrate To Celebrate Veterans With A Special Concert
County star Chris Young celebrated Veterans’ Day early with Crown Royal’s ‘Generosity Hour,’ and he tells HL why it was an honor to perform for members of the nation’s military.
There was an extraordinary moment during the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards. On the eve of Veteran’s Day, the Nov. 10 awards show aired a snippet of Chris Young performing in front of an audience made of Tennessean veterans and active military members. This “Generosity Hour” was part of Crown Royal’s partnership with the NFL Salute to Service and its Bob Woodruff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that funds and accelerates equitable solutions for veteran needs. For Chris, it was a chance to show appreciation for those Americans who answered the call to serve their country.
“This is an amazing thing to be able to give back in this kind of way,” Chris told HollywoodLife ahead of the “Generosity Hour” performance. “That’s why Crown Royal decided to title it ‘Generosity Hour,’ and this is going to be a really special event. To be able to partner with the NFL Salute to Service and their Bob Woodruff Foundation is a great thing. I’m very happy that I got picked to be the artist that gets to do this, so it’s going to be an amazing night.”
Those watching the 2021 CMAs saw Chris leave it out on stage for these military members, past and present. “They are pillars of our community,” the country star said during the broadcast, “and deserve to be celebrated.” In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Chris shared the playlist he put together for these active servicemembers, why he jumped at the chance to play, and what a “Chris Young” cocktail would include.
HollywoodLife: You’ve teamed with Crown Royal and the NFL Salute to Service/Bob Woodruff Foundation for a special performance for local Tennessean military and veterans. So, the big question is: how nervous are you going into this performance?
Chris Young: I’m not nervous at all. This is an amazing thing to be able to give back in this kind of way. That’s why Crown Royal decided to title it Generosity Hour, and this is going to be a really special event. To be able to partner with the NFL Salute to Service and their Bob Woodruff Foundation is a great thing. I’m very happy that I got picked to be the artist that gets to do this, so it’s going to be an amazing night.
What led to this collaboration with Crown Royal and the Bob Woodruff Foundation? One would assume that anyone would jump at the chance to give back to those who served in the military, but was there a particular reason that motivated you to say yes?
I’ve got a lot of military in my family, friends of mine, and I’ve been lucky enough to go overseas multiple times to perform for the military in Iraq, Germany, South Korea, Japan, all over the world, and obviously right here in the USA. Veterans are just so important, and they deserve to be put on a pedestal for all of us to be able to tell them ‘Thank You.’ This is a very cool way that Crown Royal has come up with to be able to do that.
When putting together the setlist for this performance, did you go for more of an uplifting party vibe? Or did you go with a more reverent tone, considering the audience?
I personally think tonight, since we are celebrating and we are turning a happy hour into a Generosity Hour, that I’ve got a mix of a little bit of everything in my setlist. There’s gonna be some fun up-tempo stuff, and there is also gonna be some serious songs. I think that’s pretty indicative of what most people would see at a regular show of mine.
It’s been a few months since you released Famous Friends. Has it gotten easier to hear audiences sing along to the title track?
It was kind of a little different, obviously. I had not been able to go out and play shows for quite a while, and this song had run up the charts before I actually got to play it in front of a live audience for the first time. It was already a hit which is so strange because normally, I see the evolution from the beginning of a song. The very first time I stepped on a stage to perform that song, the whole crowd was singing it at the top of their lungs, and it was just an amazing feeling.
If you were to create a cocktail based on your latest album, what would it be? A whisky-powered “Raised On Country” drink? A beer-and-shot “Famous Friends” combo? Or a non-alcoholic “When You’re Drinking” spritzer?
I actually like the idea of all three of those because it kind of encompasses everybody. If somebody wants to have one, you know I would lean towards the “Raised on Country” whisky-powered drink. If we have somebody hanging out that’s not a drinker, we have the non-alcoholic version, so I think both of those are cool ideas.
—
The “Generosity Hour” concert included an announcement of Crown Royal making a donation to the Bob Woodruff foundation. The donation is part of the brand’s $1 million commitment to serving those who serve us via the Crown Royal Generosity Fund, spotlighting the exceptional generosity of our military by giving them the royal treatment heading into Veterans Day. For more information, click here.
Celebrities
Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy
The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5.
Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
The rapper was meeting with his legal team, according to DailyMail. Travis’ home has been under constant security, and his security quickly escorted the rapper’s attorney into the home. The victims’ families and many attendees have filed numerous lawsuits against the “Sicko Mode” rapper since the festival on Friday November 5. There have also been lawsuits filed against LiveNation, the venue, and Drake, who made an appearance during Travis’ set. Before the tragedy at the Astroworld festival, Travis has faced charges for “reckless” behavior during past performances, like in 2015, when he plead guilty for reckless conduct during a set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Travis released two statements expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in part in a statement on November 6. He later took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a video to show devastated he was by the concert. He also mentioned that he was looking to offer assistance to the families. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help them through this tough time,” he said.
Drake also broke his silence on Monday November 8 to offer condolences to the families of the victims. “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” he wrote in a statement. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”
Celebrities
Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media With Sultry Photo For 1st Time Since Yolanda Hadid Drama
Zayn Malik promoted his sunglasses collaboration with Arnette on his IG page, which marked his first post on the platform since news broke of his altercation with Yolanda Hadid.
Zayn Malik is back on Instagram. The singer, 28, shared his first post on the social media platform on Thursday (Nov. 11), after being completely silent on IG since October 24, which was just four days before news broke that he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda. Zayn’s latest post featured an image of the star to promote his new sunglasses collaboration with fashion brand Arnette. Zayn wore one of the trendy sunglasses in the snapshot, while dressed in a black sweater. He captioned the image, which can be seen HERE, “DROPHEAD. @arnette#zaynxarnette #ad.”
Zayn has kept a very low profile over the past few weeks. He is currently facing four counts of harassment that stem from his altercation with Yolanda, which took place on September 29 at his Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi, 26. The “Pillowtalk” crooner allegedly yelled at and shoved Yolanda, who arrived at the residence to see Zayn and Gigi’s 1-year-old daughter Khai. Gigi was reportedly at Paris Fashion Week at the time, but Zayn apparently yelled at her, as well, over the phone. Yolanda, 57, later accused Zayn of “striking” her, though the former One Direction bandmate has denied this. He did, however, plead no contest to the harassment charges. Zayn must also reportedly complete 90 days of probation for each count, as well as take anger management classes and participate in a domestic violence program.
Zayn’s alleged fight with Yolanda also reportedly led to his split from Gigi. The stars had been romantically linked since 2015, and they welcomed their daughter in Sept. 2020. Although Zayn and Gigi have gotten back together before, a source close to the Hadid family told HollywoodLife in October that the A-list relationship is over for good. “She’s completely done and there’s no chance,” our insider said. “She’s devastated, but she knows it’s what needs to be done. She never thought she’d be done with Zayn forever, but she absolutely is.”
A different source told HL that Gigi’s loved ones have “been very supportive and stood by her” amidst her split from Zayn. The insider maintained that the model is “100% done” with the British singer, adding that the Hadids are “relieved” about the breakup.
Celebrities
Ford Makes Maverick Moves With ComplexCon Debut Featuring Customized Truck, Panel Conversations And Giveaway Gaming!
Ford is driving the culture forward!
We were excited to spend last weekend at ComplexCon in Long Beach courtesy of Ford, who made their debut as the conference’s exclusive partner via a series of stimulating panel conversations called Complex Connects. Before we get too deep into that, we want you to get into this fully loaded 2022 Ford Maverick customized by famed tattoo artist Big Sleeps (aka David Cavazos). We had a chance to talk with Big Sleeps about his unique designs. He’s known for his unique lettering style, which he revealed was heavily influenced by the graffiti he saw all over the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles where he grew up. Sleeps works have been included in major gallery and museum exhibits such as “Scratch” at the El Segundo Museum of Art (2014), “Aftermath”exhibition At Robert Graham Gallery (2016) “Roll call” Exhibition At L.A.Louver in 2016. While he’s previously collaborated with fashion brands including Hurley, Umbro and Adidas he told BOSSIP this was his first time painting a car! We loved the symmetrical style of his painting and once he showed us a few of the words he’d painted on the truck, we had such a good time finding all of the messages embedded into the artwork on the truck.
The Ford Maverick customized by Big Sleeps was prominently displayed near the seating area for the Complex Connects conversations. Hosted by Claire Atkeu, each day of Complex Connects featured three panels featuring influential leaders in music, fashion, sports and more. We were lucky to attend four out of six of these panels — which were completely packed! The first of these conversations was “SOMEWHERE ELSE with Will Nichols: Why No Idea is a Bad Idea.” Nichols is a multi-media artist who paints, does photography and also designs furniture. He’s one of the top three photographers in all of Blockchain and his collecton ‘Somewhere Else’ sold over $1.1 million in sales in less than 2 months. We really loved the one on one convo between Claire and Will and he only further piqued our interest in NFTs! Claire spoke with artist and Fat Tiger Workshop owner RELLO. We loved hearing about his start, coming from Chicago and working with Joe Fresh Goods. Sunday we made it in time the Inspire and Diversify panel featuring DJ Pope, Ayyde Vargas and Trinidad James. This was a great opportunity to listen to some experienced music biz professionals talk about the intersection between music, art and culture. We also caught the final panel (pictured above) called MOVIN ON UP: Elevating How you Market Yourself + Your Brand, which featured Donye Taylor, Junghoon Son/ Vandy The Pink and Doralys Britto, who dropped gems on how they got started, built their communities, and created business models that work online & IRL too.. Overall we’d say the Complex Connect was a great opportunity to get some great advice from the pros and do some networking.
One of the highlights of Ford’s presence at ComplexCon had to be the big reveal of one of their newest offerings. Attendees got a first look at the truck and even had the opportunity to win an all-new 2022 Ford Maverick, a new kind of pickup for the makers and doers that is packed with clever technology. To be honest — it’s perfect for tailgating and for folks who are intimidated by big bodied trucks, it’s much smaller and easier to manage. The Ford booth featured a video game that attendees could play for a chance to win prizes. Of course the ultimate prize was the new Ford Maverick which was given away Sunday!
Sadly we didn’t win the truck — or any sneakers BUT we had the time of our lives at ComplexCon thanks to Ford!
